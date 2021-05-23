X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Spanish archdiocese to combine parishes amid falling numbers

Barcelona Archdiocese will place most parishes into larger pastoral communities amid declining church attendance and secularization

Catholic News Service

Catholic News Service

Published: May 23, 2021 01:58 AM GMT

Updated: May 23, 2021 02:02 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

US gives $11m to Cambodia's vaccination program

May 19, 2021
2

Indian court favors nun's petition to ban offensive movie

May 19, 2021
3

Census shows decline of Pakistan's Christian population

May 20, 2021
4

Don't regard Beijing as the enemy, says Hong Kong's new bishop

May 19, 2021
5

The decline of Christianity in Pakistan

May 21, 2021
6

Cyclone Tauktae batters western India

May 19, 2021
7

Cardinal warns of 'Chinese colony' emerging in Sri Lanka

May 20, 2021
8

Philippine bishop advocates confession using mobile phones

May 21, 2021
9

Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?

May 19, 2021
10

Church, rights groups demand release of Papuan leader

May 19, 2021
Support UCA News
Spanish archdiocese to combine parishes amid falling numbers

Cardinal Juan José Omella celebrates a memorial Mass in Barcelona on July 27, 2020. (Photo: Life Site News)

Barcelona Archdiocese will combine most parishes into larger pastoral communities amid falling church attendance and secularization.

A statement on the archdiocesan website said most Spanish dioceses were facing the same process. It said three to six parishes would be grouped together, resulting in 48 pastoral communities.

"The intention of an eventual diocesan reorganization is better distribution of pastoral resources, to obtain maximum pastoral efficiency and adequate support for the resulting pastoral units," said the May 18 statement. "The aim is to reinforce common work and synodality among priests, laity, religious and deacons, when it is more difficult today for parishes to offer a full range of services."

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

News of the reorganization comes amid continuing disputes over plans by the Spanish government to make the Catholic Church -- whose members make up 61 percent of Spain's 47 million inhabitants -- relinquish what Spain says are improperly acquired assets.

More than a third of the country's 70 Catholic dioceses are currently in deficit, according to the church's latest annual activity report, at a time when more than 4 million citizens rely on charitable help from the church.

Father Antoni Matabosch Soler, a theologian on the commission appointed by Cardinal Juan Jose Omella to plan the Barcelona reorganization, told Spain's Alfa y Omega Catholic weekly May 18 that some priests were now "pushed to the limit." He said one priest was currently running 40 parishes singlehandedly.

He said commission members had been in touch with dioceses in France, Germany, Belgium and Italy, which were making "similar decisions," adding that parish restructuring would be the future for many Spanish dioceses.

"A central church at the center of the community in each area could have specialist parishes and churches around it, with one dedicated to young people, for example, and another to welcoming migrants," he said.

Related News

Also Read

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Time to respect the role of Pakistan's Christian nurses
May 23, 2021
Letter from Rome: A papal bombshell or a huge flop?
May 23, 2021
Spanish archdiocese to combine parishes amid falling numbers
May 23, 2021
Pope calls for focus on migration, climate, debt crises
May 23, 2021
US court's decision to take up case puts abortion on front burner
May 22, 2021
Vietnam archdiocese suspends services after Covid-19 outbreak
May 22, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Time to respect the role of Pakistan's Christian nurses
May 23, 2021
Letter from Rome: A papal bombshell or a huge flop?
May 23, 2021
Filipino Catholics have many parts but one body
May 21, 2021
The decline of Christianity in Pakistan
May 21, 2021
Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?
May 19, 2021

Features

Media silent over Japan's culture of sexual exploitation
May 22, 2021
Myanmar bishop goes online to provide spiritual nourishment
May 20, 2021
Catholic groups stand with Bangladesh's poor during pandemic
May 20, 2021
Catholic charity throws lifeline to disabled in Singapore
May 20, 2021
Myanmar Catholics inspired by pope's message of hope and unity
May 19, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Prophecy in our time

Prophecy in our time
Patients Not Problems

Patients, Not Problems
St Ignatius encounter with a cannonball

St. Ignatius' encounter with a cannonball
Prayer as a sharing with a sentient a listening responding initiating

Prayer as a sharing with a sentient – a listening, responding, initiating…
Israel Palestine and the property of the absentee

Israel, Palestine and the property of the “absentee”
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Sunday 23 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Sunday 23 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Pentecost Sunday

Readings of the Day: Pentecost Sunday

Lord, send forth Your Spirit and renew the face of the earth

Lord, send forth Your Spirit and renew the face of the earth
Create in us Lord, a heart and mind free of fear

Create in us Lord, a heart and mind free of fear
St. Gregory VII | Saint of the Day

St. Gregory VII | Saint of the Day
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.