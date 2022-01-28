X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Spanish archdiocese releases annual sex abuse report

A three-year investigation into clerical sexual abuse uncovered 251 cases dating back 80 years

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Published: January 28, 2022 04:42 AM GMT

Updated: January 28, 2022 04:45 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Scared of a solemn hymn?

Jan 25, 2022
2

Tribal priests persist with German mission in central India

Jan 26, 2022
3

Mekong dams hit fishing and farming in Laos, Thailand

Jan 26, 2022
4

The enduring spiritual legacy of Thich Nhat Hanh

Jan 24, 2022
5

Dismay as hymn dropped from India's Republic Day ceremony

Jan 24, 2022
6

Priests urge Filipinos to shoot down Marcos election bid

Jan 26, 2022
7

Is India on the path to genocide?

Jan 26, 2022
8

Indonesian terrorists 'infiltrating Islamic schools'

Jan 26, 2022
9

Indian nuns question Church's silence in rape case

Jan 24, 2022
10

Remote Vietnam parish produces first priest after nearly a century

Jan 25, 2022
Support UCA News
Spanish archdiocese releases annual sex abuse report

The Cathedral of Saint Mary the Royal of La Almudena. (Photo: Wikidata)

The Archdiocese of Madrid provided support, including counseling and psychological treatment, to 72 survivors of sexual abuse in 2021, according to an archdiocesan report.

"Proyecto Repara," the archdiocesan office for the prevention of abuse, released its annual report Jan. 24, detailing the number of cases of abuse reported throughout the year, as well as the services offered to survivors and their families.

At the end of the year, the office said, it also received information "on several possible cases of abuse provided by the newspaper El País in a report sent to Rome."

In mid-December, El País said it conducted a three-year investigation into sexual abuse in the Catholic Church in Spain and uncovered 251 cases of abuse dating back 80 years.

Daniel Verdú, Vatican correspondent for El País, said he gave the pope a copy of the report Dec. 2 during the pope's flight from Rome to Cyprus. El País also delivered its findings to the Spanish bishops' conference.

"The existing information is currently being reviewed, each situation is being investigated in accordance with the established protocols and, when the time comes, will be incorporated into the figures provided" in the 2021 report, the office said.

These people were offered more than 700 free psychological care and listening sessions, compared to 400 in 2020

According to its website, "Proyecto Repara" was established in 2020 as an independent office where survivors of abuse, both within and outside of the church, could receive support, including legal and canonical assistance, therapy and spiritual accompaniment.

The office also works with civil authorities in denouncing cases of abuse involving minors and informs victims of their rights to report alleged abuse to police.

In 2021, the report said, the Archdiocese of Madrid helped 72 victims of abuse -- 11 men and 61 women -- as well as 31 members of their families. It also provided therapy to five offenders who had committed abuse.

"These people were offered more than 700 free psychological care and listening sessions, compared to 400 in 2020," the diocese said. "The demand for canonical and legal counseling also grew" in 2021.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

According to the "Proyecto Repara," of the 72 abuse survivors assisted, 34 said they suffered abuse within their families; five were the victims of abuse committed by individuals with no family ties; 24 reported abuse within communities of consecrated life; four within ecclesial movements and realities; four involved priests of the Archdiocese of Madrid; and one involved a priest from another diocese.

Furthermore, the report stated that 49 cases involved sexual abuse while 23 involved "abuses of authority and conscience in the religious or diocesan area." The archdiocesan office said that eight of the 49 cases of sexual abuse involved victims who were minors at the time of report, "all of which took place within the family."

However, "within the area of consecrated life, four victims were minors at the time of the event and reported as adults, while three were adults at the time of the event."

In the four cases involving priests of the Madrid Archdiocese, two adults reported being the victims of sexual abuse while two others reported abuses of authority or conscience, the report said.

Of the other cases of abuse of authority and conscience, 17 took place in religious communities and four within Catholic movements or groups, the office said.

While Pope Francis has praised religious communities, Catholic lay movements and associations for their commitment to living out the Gospel, he also warned that they are susceptible to abuses and problems, all of which stem from the abuse of power.

"To govern is to serve. The exercise of governance within associations and movements is a topic that is particularly close to my heart, especially considering -- what I said before -- the cases of different kinds of abuse which have occurred in these situations, too, and that they always find their roots in the abuse of power," the pope said Sept. 16.

"This is the cause -- the abuse of power," he said.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Women's voices key to addressing clergy sexual abuse
Women's voices key to addressing clergy sexual abuse
Catholics in Kazakhstan pray for peace amid deadly unrest
Catholics in Kazakhstan pray for peace amid deadly unrest
Prayers in Italy for abandoned Catholic mission in Afghanistan
Prayers in Italy for abandoned Catholic mission in Afghanistan
Muslim nations pledge to help unlock frozen Afghan assets
Muslim nations pledge to help unlock frozen Afghan assets
Myanmar youth pleads guilty in plot to attack UN ambassador
Myanmar youth pleads guilty in plot to attack UN ambassador
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Support Us

Latest News

Prayers for Myanmar on the coup anniversary
Jan 28, 2022
Return of the prodigal politician in Timor-Leste
Jan 28, 2022
Korean Church ordains missionary priests to serve in Latin America
Jan 28, 2022
Myanmar conflict becomes nightmare for children
Jan 28, 2022
Three Indonesian soldiers die in Papua ambush
Jan 28, 2022
Sri Lankan farmers reject govt compensation, paddy price
Jan 28, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Return of the prodigal politician in Timor-Leste
Jan 28, 2022
The increasing woes of Asia’s Christians
Jan 28, 2022
Is India on the path to genocide?
Jan 26, 2022
Scared of a solemn hymn?
Jan 25, 2022
The enduring spiritual legacy of Thich Nhat Hanh
Jan 24, 2022

Features

The Myanmar nun who faced down a junta
Jan 28, 2022
Ex-government workers mine for salvation in Afghan mountains
Jan 28, 2022
Reopening of Maya Bay signals changes to Thai tourism
Jan 26, 2022
Tribal priests persist with German mission in central India
Jan 26, 2022
Plight of Israel's Christians neglected in Jewish-Muslim conflict
Jan 25, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Grard Depardieu vs Archdiocese of Paris

Gérard Depardieu vs. Archdiocese of Paris
Vatican defends Benedict XVI following Munich abuse report

Vatican defends Benedict XVI following Munich abuse report
Growing the synodal parish the cornerstone of a synodal Church

Growing the synodal parish -- the cornerstone of a synodal Church
Walking alongside the people of Ivory Coast

Walking alongside the people of Ivory Coast
Head of the Chaldean Catholic Church advocates use of Arabic in liturgy

Head of the Chaldean Catholic Church advocates use of Arabic in liturgy
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.