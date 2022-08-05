Southeast Asian nations dismiss Myanmar junta’s ‘peace’ promise

Church leaders and rights activists in India have expressed serious concerns over rising crimes against tribal people and Dalits or former untouchables in the country.

Data from state-run National Crime Records Bureau shows crimes against tribal people increased 26 percent between 2018 and 2020, while offenses against Dalit people increased by 17 percent.

Dalit leaders and activists in the national capital protest against the alleged rape and murder of a minor Dalit girl, in New Delhi on Aug. 3, 2021. (Photo supplied)

Ajay Kumar Mishra, federal junior minister of home, shared this data in parliament last week. The Indian Catholic Bishops’ Commission for Tribal Affairs termed the report “worrisome and alarming” and called for government and civil society interventions to curb discrimination and violence against the marginalized communities.

Activists say the historically disadvantaged communities continue to be victimized due to their poverty, ignorance of the law and the impunity enjoyed by those committing the crimes.

In the neighboring Pakistan, a politician is facing a backlash from rights activists for calling for expulsion of the minority Ahmadi Muslims from a district in the Punjab province.

Malik Ilyas Awan from the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid filed an application, on Tuesday, for the withdrawal of security provided to Ahmadis in Jauharabad town of Khushab district. The politician argued that Ahmadis cannot hold worship except at designated places and they should be expelled from the district as they do not accept Muhammad as the final prophet of Islam.

A Pakistani man looks at a poster displayed outside a shop "banning Ahmadi customers from entering" at a market in Lahore on Dec. 14, 2015. (Photo: AFP)

The National Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has condemned Awan’s demand and reminded that the state has a constitutional responsibility to protect the rights of the Ahmadi people to life, to live and to profess the faith.

Christian Solidarity Worldwide issued a statement to criticize the mistreatment of Ahmadis in Pakistan. Ahmadis have faced persecution by Islamic extremists for years. In 1984, President General Zia ul-Haq introduced an ordinance to officially declare Ahmadis “no-Muslims” and terming their activities “anti-Islamic.”

Catholic Church in Singapore has called for safeguarding marriage and families as the government plans to repeal a law that criminalizes same-sex in the city-state.

The Communication Office of Singapore Archdiocese issued a statement, on Wednesday, to re-emphasize the Church’s stand and well-known position, that “marriage is between a man and a woman joined in an intimate community of life and love, where both partners complement each other.”

A family prays at the Buddha-tooth relic temple on the eve of the Lunar New Year of the Tiger in the Chinatown district in Singapore on Jan. 31. (Photo: AFP)

The statement also said that the Archdiocese and its adherents respect the dignity of LGBTQ persons and called on them to respect the Church’s right to maintain its position on marriage.

Section 377A in Singapore is a British colonial-era Penal Code that makes same-sex relationship a punishable offense, warranting up to two years in jail. Singapore government says it aims to repeal the section to legalize same-sex to make the society more inclusive but hinted that it is unlikely to allow same-sex marriage.

A Catholic women’s group in the Philippines has blamed the regime of former President Rodrigo Duterte for misgovernance and corruption that pushed millions of people into poverty.

The Santa Clara Catholic Women’s Group issued a statement on Wednesday regretting that 12.2 million Filipinos felt they had become poorer during the previous administration. The group further pointed out that the Commission on Audit recently flagged the mishandling of about 1.35 billion dollars of pandemic funds during the Duterte regime.

Filipinos queue for free packed meals distributed by Catholic religious order Society of the Divine Word (SVD) in Manila on June 24. (Photo: AFP)

Duterte had stopped an investigation against the misappropriation claiming it was “confusing” the people. The Santa Clara Group reacted after a private agency released a survey that said there was 1.3 percent rise in poverty in the last quarter of 2021.

Official data shows poverty rose from 21.1 percent in 2018 to 23.7 percent in 2021. Some 26.4 million Filipinos were living below the poverty line last year.

Amid renewed restrictions on religious activities including publications in China, a Catholic religious order has expressed concern over a looming shortage of Chinese-language Bibles.