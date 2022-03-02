X
Malaysia

Southeast Asian bishops express solidarity with Ukraine

'Wars do not benefit anyone,' warns Conference of Catholic Bishops of Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: March 02, 2022 08:55 AM GMT

Updated: March 02, 2022 09:19 AM GMT

Southeast Asian bishops express solidarity with Ukraine

Bishop Sebastian Francis of Penang. (Photo: UCA News)

Catholic bishops of Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei said Catholics in the region have flocked to churches to pray and to express solidarity with Ukraine as they observe Ash Wednesday.

“The Catholic Church in this region is deeply concerned over the war in Ukraine and its impact on global peace and justice, affecting the lives of peoples everywhere,” the regional bishops’ conference said in a letter on March 2.

The letter signed by the conference president Bishop Sebastian Francis of Penang, Malaysia, insisted “wars do not benefit anyone.”

“The history and causes of war may be complex, but wars in the long term do not benefit anyone, including us,” he said.

“On the contrary, it only brings destruction and leaves a trail of immense suffering and displacements. Therefore, we join the chorus of Christian churches and leaders across Asia, together with all people of faith and goodwill, in humbly appealing for peace and justice.”

Bishop Francis said mutual respect, acceptance of differences among all sides and the integrity of nations are crucial to lasting peace and justice for coexistence.

“We call upon Russia, Ukraine and all interested parties to put a stop to the madness of violence and war and come to the table of peace and justice,” he said.

The prelate said Catholics in Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei have responded to Pope Francis’ call to all Catholics and “people of faith and goodwill” to dedicate this first day of Lent, Ash Wednesday and beyond, as days of fasting and prayer for peace and justice in Ukraine and in the world.

“May the Lord touch the hearts of all leaders, decision makers and the people of God, to stop this war and establish peace and justice. May Mary, the Queen of Peace and Justice, turn our steps towards peace and fraternity,” he added.

UCA News
