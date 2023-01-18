News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

South Korea

South Koreans ‘more receptive’ to migrant workers

The government changed the work visa policy to allow more expatriate workers amid a demographic decline

South Koreans ‘more receptive’ to migrant workers

A Catholic priest blesses migrant Filipino Catholics on their birthday in a church in South Korea. (Photo courtesy of Moyse Cheonan)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: January 18, 2023 11:53 AM GMT

Updated: January 18, 2023 11:57 AM GMT

More than 50 percent of South Koreans consider migrant workers a necessary force in their nation that faces declining birth rates amid the rising elderly population.

Some 57.3 percent of Koreans view migrant workers as “necessary,” shows data from a survey among 1,000 people by the Asia Center of Seoul National University, Korea Joongang Daily reported on Jan. 16.

Only around 37.3 percent of the respondents objected to the need for migrant workers in the country.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Yoon In-jin, a professor of sociology at Korea University stated that nations like South Korea are moving towards attracting more skilled migrant laborers to compensate for the lack of workforce in their regions.

“[Countries] are moving to secure essential manpower to work in industries that locals are reluctant to work in, and to attract high-skilled professionals and international students to engage in knowledge-based industries,” said Yoon told Korea Joongang Daily.

Yoon cited the cases in nations such as Korea, Japan, China, and Australia which are moving towards bringing in more migrant laborers through various attractive visa processes.

Since September 2022, President Yoon Suk Yeol’s administration has brought several changes in its work visa policy to accept more foreign workers in the country.

The Employment and Labor Ministry raised the quota of E-9 visas for non-professional employment for 2023 from 59,000 to 69,000.

Yoon says that the cultural differences and the socio-economic conditions within the country were a prime concern for the government to ensure migrant laborers and native Koreans find ways to live in harmony.

“It is becoming more important for the country to find ways for people of different cultural backgrounds to live harmoniously together,” Yoon said.

The survey also factored in questions related to the effects of migrant laborers on societal harmony and employability in the nation.

Among the survey respondents, 49.6 percent rejected the possibility of social unrest owing to the increased number of migrant laborers, whereas 43.1 percent agreed with the statement.

When asked about the reduction in the employability of Korean citizens due to migrant laborers, 53.9 percent rejected the possibility, whereas 40.4 percent felt that Koreans may face difficulty in getting jobs.

The unemployment rate in South Korea dropped to 3.6 percent in 2021 as compared to 3.9 percent in 2020 as per World Bank data.

According to the Korean National Statistical Office, the number of migrant laborers in the country in 2022 was 843,000, compared to about 900,000 between 2015-2016. The decline is attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic.

South Korea is facing an unprecedented drop in live births along with an increasingly aging population.

The latest data from Statistical Office shows South Korea recorded the lowest of 20,658 live births in October 2022, dropping by 0.4 percent in comparison to 20,749 births in October 2021.

The agency reported the population of South Korea was 51.74 million in October 2021, which decreased by 0.2 percent (91,000 persons) from 2020.

The proportion of the population aged 65 and above in the country is expected to rise from 17.5 percent in 2022 to 46.4 percent in 2070, the agency predicted.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

South Koreans ‘more receptive’ to migrant workers South Koreans ‘more receptive’ to migrant workers
French nun known to be world's oldest person dies aged 118 French nun known to be world's oldest person dies aged 118
Pet funerals reflect Japanese spiritual thought Pet funerals reflect Japanese spiritual thought
India's top court asks to remove remarks deriding minorities India's top court asks to remove remarks deriding minorities
Philippines mourns death of ‘Father of Asian Theology’ Philippines mourns death of ‘Father of Asian Theology’
Nepalese mourn pioneering Jesuit missionary Nepalese mourn pioneering Jesuit missionary
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Osaka

Archdiocese of Osaka

In a land area of 15,020 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Osaka, Hyogo and Wakayama

Read more
Archdiocese of Calcutta

Archdiocese of Calcutta

The diocesan land area of 29, 857 square kilometers includes West Bengal's major urban centers – Kolkata,

Read more
Diocese of Hpa-an

Diocese of Hpa-an

Hpa-an is the capital city of Kayin State. Karen State is composed of 3 districts and 7 townships. The three districts

Read more
Diocese of Tianshui

Diocese of Tianshui

In a land area of 45,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers 14 counties and cities in southeastern Gansu

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.