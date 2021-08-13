X
World

South Korean sailor found dead after alleged sexual abuse

Public anger is mounting over a series of similar incidents in the country's military

AFP, Seoul

AFP, Seoul

Published: August 13, 2021 10:15 AM GMT

Updated: August 13, 2021 10:20 AM GMT

South Korean sailor found dead after alleged sexual abuse

A female South Korean navy chief petty officer was found dead at her base, Seoul's Defence Ministry said on Aug. 13, with local media reporting she had been sexually assaulted by a superior in the latest such incident in the South Korean military.

Public anger is mounting over a series of similar incidents in South Korea, which maintains a conscript army to defend itself against nuclear-armed North Korea.

An air force master sergeant went on trial on Aug. 13 on charges of sexually assaulting a colleague who took her own life after her complaints were ignored.

South Korea's air force chief resigned over the issue in June, and the defence minister offered a public apology, saying he "feels a heavy sense of responsibility".

The navy chief petty officer's body was found on Aug. 12. According to media reports, she had complained in May that she had been abused by a senior colleague at a restaurant, but her allegation was not passed up the chain of command or investigated until this month.

President Moon Jae-in was "furious" at the repetition of similar incidents in the military, his office said in a statement.

Barrack room bullying and other forms of abuse have long tainted South Korea's military service

"I do not know to express my condolences to the bereaved families," Moon said according to the Blue House.

Defence Minister Suh Wook "expressed his regret" over the death of the navy NCO, calling it an "event that should never have happened", the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Moon and the minister both ordered that the investigation should be thorough.

Barrack room bullying and other forms of abuse have long tainted South Korea's military service.

