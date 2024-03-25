News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

South Korean nuns come to the aid of refugees

Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament in Korea help refugees earn an income on their own
A street cleaner walks past pedestrians on a pavement in Seoul on Nov. 14, 2023. According to Korean law, applicants who have been denied a visa are required to visit an immigration office every six months to confirm the extension of their stay.

A street cleaner walks past pedestrians on a pavement in Seoul on Nov. 14, 2023. According to Korean law, applicants who have been denied a visa are required to visit an immigration office every six months to confirm the extension of their stay. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: March 25, 2024 11:58 AM GMT
Updated: March 25, 2024 12:01 PM GMT

A wax candle production house operated by Catholic nuns in South Korea has become a source of income for refugees, says a report.

Refugees working at the Good Samaritan House operated by the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament have expressed their pride in earning an income on their own, the Catholic Peace Broadcasting Corporation of Korea (CPBC) reported on March 23.

"I feel humbled to be a candle maker for Catholics and to be a part of this process," said Christine, a refugee from Uganda.

The workshop in Uijeongbu-dong helps refugees produce handmade candles and soap with natural beeswax sourced from Jirisan Mountain located in the Jirisan National Park, said Sister Kim Jin-hee.

"We bring the beeswax directly from the Jirisan Mountain, so it's almost all natural. In addition, we use natural soy wax, not paraffin, so it has a natural aroma," said Kim.

The proceeds from the sales of the candles and soaps fund the refugees’ salaries, scholarships for refugee youth, and childcare for refugee children, CPBC reported.

Kim lauded the spirit of sharing that the refugees have shown by caring for others in need.

"I used to think that we were the Good Samaritans, but I feel that the migrants and refugees here, who help other refugees through labor together, are becoming the Good Samaritans,” Kim said.

The Good Samaritan House which began its operations in February 2020 has been serving the refugees who have difficulty obtaining work permits and jobs, the Catholic Times reported.

According to South Korean law, applicants who have been denied a visa are to visit an immigration office every six months to confirm the extension of their stay in the country.

These refugees are also not entitled to the cost-of-living support and employment permissions that are given to people who have submitted their first refugee application.

They are also denied access to the immigration and international resident support centers in the country.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

As of December 2021, foreign nationals made up approximately 3.8 percent of Korea's population, totaling around 1.96 million residents, according to a report published by the National Assembly Research Service, the Korea Times reported.

Statistics Korea predicts the number to rise to 3.23 million, or 6.4 percent of the population, by 2040, the Korea Times reported.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Archbishop
Apostolic Administrator Peter Soon-taek Chung of Pyongyang, Korea
Read More...
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Chi-shing Ha of Hong Kong, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Peter Abir Antonisamy of Sultanpet, India
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Peter Jiashan Lin of Fuzhou, China
Read More...
Latest News
Sri Lankans seek arrest of ex-prez over Easter bombing remarks
Sri Lankans seek arrest of ex-prez over Easter bombing remarks
Indians told to vote to protect secular constitution
Indians told to vote to protect secular constitution
South Korean nuns come to the aid of refugees
South Korean nuns come to the aid of refugees
Indian Muslims on tenterhooks after court order on Islamic schools
Indian Muslims on tenterhooks after court order on Islamic schools
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.