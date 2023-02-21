News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

South Korea

South Korean Church records decline in priestly vocation

The number of newly ordained priests dropped to 87 in 2023 from 131 in 2011, a result of low birthrate, indifference to religion

South Korean Church records decline in priestly vocation

Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick ordains 23 new priests at Myeongdong Cathedral in capital Seoul on Jan. 28, 2022. Korean Church data shows overall priestly vocation has declined by 35 percent over the past 12 years. (Photo: Seoul Archdiocese)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: February 21, 2023 12:26 PM GMT

Updated: February 21, 2023 12:59 PM GMT

Church officials in South Korea have asked for research and education plans as Catholics in the country experience a drop in priestly ordinations amid decreasing birth rate and religiosity.

The number of newly ordained priests dropped to 87 in 2023 from 131 in 2011, a decrease of 35 percent, according to the Statistics of the Catholic Church in Korea

This year, the Jeonju Diocese had no priestly ordination as there was no candidate. The number of priests ordained in the diocese had dropped from six in 2011 to two in 2021.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The Diocese of Daejeon ordained three new priests this year, compared to 19 in 2011 and five in 2016, the data shows.

Although some dioceses saw a slight increase in priestly ordinations, the overall trend shows a decline.

“Research and education plans for vocational development must be established at the parish level, and efforts such as strengthening the vocational manual and increasing the role of the vocational division of the parish must be followed,” said Father John Chrysostom Lee Sang-yong, director of vocations in the Diocese of Suwon.

The priest said the most important thing is “a change in consciousness” among Catholics, requiring them to recognize that the development of vocations is the basic duty of all faithful.

Besides, the number of students at seminaries nationwide decreased by about 30 percent from 1,587 in 2011 to 1,137 in 2021.

During the same period, the number of students enrolled in seminaries decreased by 40 percent from 223 to 138.

The number of students admitted to Gwangju Catholic University Theological Seminary has dropped from 24 in 2013 to 13 in 2023.

The seminary trains students from the dioceses of Masan, Jeonju, Jeju, and the archdiocese of Gwangju.

Meanwhile, Daejeon Catholic University did not receive seminarians from the Diocese of Cheongju this year. In 2019, the Busan Catholic University Theological Seminary was closed due to the lack of applicants.

Father James Lee Sang-gyu, president of Daejeon Catholic University said that it was the first time that the Diocese of Cheongju did not send any student.

The priest also insisted that Catholic families should move forward to ensure their children follow the footsteps of Jesus to serve the church by becoming priests.

The vocational offices of Catholic dioceses carried out individual research on the decline of priestly vocations. Among the factors identified are low birth rate, increasing indifference to religion and faith, realism, and secularism. Increasing apathy at home toward religious education and prioritizing career success over faith are also identified as reasons for low priestly vocations.

The church data shows the number of Catholics in South Korea increased from 5,442,996 in 2013 to 5,938,045 in 2023.

However, due to the declining number of new priests, each priest needs to serve more Catholics. 

The average number of Catholics per parish priest rose from 1,174 in 2011 to 1,283 in 2021. 

South Korea recorded the lowest of 20,658 live births in October 2022, dropping by 0.4 percent in comparison to 20,749 births in October 2021, according to state-run Statistics Korea.

The agency reported the population of South Korea was 51.74 million in October 2021, a decrease of 0.2 percent (91,000 persons) from 2020.

In 2022, the elderly population aged 65 and above was 17.5 percent (9 million) of the total population, the agency’s data showed. With a predicted rise of the elderly population to 25.5 percent by 2030, South Korea will become “a superaged society” like Japan and Italy.

About 50 percent of Koreans follow no religion and some 15 percent follow Buddhism, according to official data.

Catholic and Protestant Christians together make up about 30 percent of the population, making Christianity the most followed organized religion in the country.

This report is brought to you in partnership with the Catholic Times of Korea

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

South Korean Church records decline in priestly vocation South Korean Church records decline in priestly vocation
Indonesian minister against closing church under harsh fiat Indonesian minister against closing church under harsh fiat
Vatican-approved Chinese bishop ‘detained’ once again Vatican-approved Chinese bishop ‘detained’ once again
Cambodian PM upset with 40 NGOs for ‘double standards’ Cambodian PM upset with 40 NGOs for ‘double standards’
Filipino bishop seeks more school counselors to fight bullying Filipino bishop seeks more school counselors to fight bullying
Gunfight after Afghan Taliban shut border crossing with Pakistan Gunfight after Afghan Taliban shut border crossing with Pakistan
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Ratnapura

Diocese of Ratnapura

The diocesan territory covers a land area of 4,948.2 square kilometers. It includes Ratnapura and Kegalle districts of

Read more
Diocese of Caozhou (Heze)

Diocese of Caozhou (Heze)

Heze Diocese covers eight counties, a district, and a development area. The Diocese was separated from the

Read more
Diocese of Dindigul

Diocese of Dindigul

The diocesan territory stretches over a land area of 6,266 square kilometers and covers civil district of Dindigul.

Read more
Diocese of Warangal

Diocese of Warangal

In a land area of 24,702 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil districts of Warangal and

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.