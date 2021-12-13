X
South Korea

South Korea will not boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

President Moon Jae-in says his country needs a harmonious relationship with China

AFP, Canberra

AFP, Canberra

Published: December 13, 2021 04:59 AM GMT

Updated: December 13, 2021 05:04 AM GMT

South Korea will not boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

South Korean President Moon Jae-in stands on a podium during a ceremonial welcome ceremony at Government House in Canberra on Dec. 13 on the second day of his three-day official visit to Australia. (Photo: AFP)

South Korea's president today ruled out joining a US diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, citing the need to work with China.

Visiting Canberra in Australia, Moon Jae-in said he was "not considering" snubbing the Olympics to protest China's human rights abuses as several Western nations have done.

"We have not received a request from any other country including the United States to participate in the diplomatic boycott," he said.

China has warned the United States, Australia, Britain and Canada that they will "pay the price" for protesting the Games.

The boycott was prompted by China's abuses against the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang and its smothering of democracy in Hong Kong.

Moon stressed that South Korea wanted to promote a free and open Pacific region but also had to consider China's role in trying to bring peace to the Korean Peninsula.

"We need the constructive efforts of China to enable denuclearization of DPRK [North Korea]," he said, adding that Seoul wanted a harmonious relationship with Beijing.

Moon is on a three-day state visit to Australia, where the two countries signed a series of technology and military cooperation agreements.

They include the sale of 30 howitzers — mobile artillery guns — to Australia as part of a contract worth around US$720 million.

