X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

South Korea

South Korea pardons disgraced ex-president Park Geun-hye

Park became South Korea's first female president in 2013, casting herself as the incorruptible daughter of the nation

AFP, Seoul

AFP, Seoul

Published: December 24, 2021 05:39 AM GMT

Updated: December 24, 2021 05:47 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Shameless China tries to erase 1989 massacre from history

Dec 23, 2021
2

Focus on Myanmar's people, not just Aung San Suu Kyi

Dec 21, 2021
3

Local priests relish mission in Indonesia's Bethlehem

Dec 22, 2021
4

French missionary returns home after long service in Cambodia

Dec 23, 2021
5

Clerics get away with child abuse in the Philippines

Dec 21, 2021
6

Khmer Rouge tribunal ends bid to put commander in dock

Dec 22, 2021
7

The cop will decide your faith and fate in India

Dec 22, 2021
8

Australia offers Cambodia 2.3 million doses of Pfizer vaccine

Dec 22, 2021
9

Every day is Covid Christmas

Dec 21, 2021
10

Pakistani rock band strikes note of harmony

Dec 21, 2021
Support UCA News
South Korea pardons disgraced ex-president Park Geun-hye

South Korean ousted leader Park Geun-hye arrives at a court in Seoul in August 2017. (Photo: AFP)

South Korea's ex-president Park Geun-hye received a pardon today, cutting short a jail term of more than 20 years for corruption with her successor saying he granted it in the interest of national unity.

Park became South Korea's first female president in 2013, but less than four years later she was impeached and ousted after a graft scandal sparked huge street protests.

The 69-year-old was serving a 20-year prison sentence for bribery and abuse of power, with another two years after that for election law violations.

"We must overcome the pain of the past and move forward into the new era," said President Moon Jae-in, who was propelled into power in 2017 following public backlash against Park and her conservative party.

"Considering the many challenges we face, national unity and humble inclusiveness are more urgent than anything else."

Moon said Park's deteriorating health after serving almost five years in jail was also a factor in the decision to pardon her. Park has been hospitalized several times this year. She is currently receiving treatment at a facility in the capital Seoul.

Her corruption scandal exposed shady links between big businesses and politics, with Park and her close friend Choi Soon-sil accused of taking bribes from conglomerates

The amnesty will take effect on Dec. 31, the Justice Ministry said.

"I express my deep gratitude to President Moon Jae-in and the government authorities who decided to grant amnesty despite many difficulties," Park said through an aide, according to the Yonhap news agency.

Her corruption scandal exposed shady links between big businesses and politics in South Korea, with Park and her close friend Choi Soon-sil accused of taking bribes from conglomerates, including Samsung Electronics, in exchange for preferential treatment.

The amnesty decision marked a shift in Moon's position from January, when at the end of her trial process she became eligible for a pardon from the president.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

His office had said at the time that it was a "historical lesson" that a former president had committed acts that led to a prison sentence. "This should never happen again."

The scandal marked a dramatic fall for Park, who grew up in the political spotlight and enjoyed a pampered life as the eldest daughter of Park Chung-hee, a dictator who ruled South Korea for nearly two decades until his assassination in 1979.

It shattered the image she had tried to create, of an incorruptible conservative icon who was beholden to none.

In addition to her prison sentence, Park was also hit with hefty fines. South Korean prosecutors said in March this year they had seized the ex-president's house after she failed to pay a US$19 million penalty for corruption.

Despite her ouster, Park has remained popular in some conservative strongholds and the pardon comes during an increasingly bitter campaign for the presidential election in March next year.

Yoon Suk-yeol, the main conservative People Power Party's candidate, welcomed the pardon.

His rival, Lee Jae-myung from the ruling Democratic Party, said he understood "Moon's anguish for national unity." But he added: "A sincere apology from former president Park is needed for the Korean people."

Moon ending the political saga with Park might be an attempt to reduce the odds that he himself will face legal retribution after leaving office

Special pardons like the one received by Park can only be granted by the president in South Korea.

"While it may be too late to reduce political polarization, it could improve Moon's legacy," Leif Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha Womans University, told AFP.

"Moon ending the political saga with Park might be an attempt to reduce the odds that he himself will face legal retribution after leaving office."

South Korean presidents have frequently ended up in prison after their time in power, usually once their political rivals have moved into the presidential Blue House.

Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo, former army generals who served jail terms in the 1990s for corruption and treason after leaving office, received presidential pardons after serving about two years.

Ex-president Roh Moo-hyun killed himself in 2009 after being questioned over graft allegations involving his family.

Lee Myung-bak, the only living ex-president aside from Park, is serving a prison sentence over corruption.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

China bans Christmas as 'forbidden Western celebration'
China bans Christmas as 'forbidden Western celebration'
Korean Catholic universities make eco-friendly nativity scenes
Korean Catholic universities make eco-friendly nativity scenes
Two more Hong Kong universities remove Tiananmen artwork
Two more Hong Kong universities remove Tiananmen artwork
Outrage as Hong Kong university dismantles Tiananmen statue
Outrage as Hong Kong university dismantles Tiananmen statue
Photo book on Catholic churches depicts history of Taiwan
Photo book on Catholic churches depicts history of Taiwan
Shameless China tries to erase 1989 massacre from history
Shameless China tries to erase 1989 massacre from history
Support Us

Latest News

Typhoon-hit Filipinos keep the faith
Dec 24, 2021
Interfaith bazar marks Christmas in Jerusalem despite disquiet
Dec 24, 2021
Show love to your child at Christmas
Dec 24, 2021
Uproar over Pakistani bakeries' boycott of Christmas cakes
Dec 24, 2021
Cardinal Bo under fire for meeting Myanmar coup leader
Dec 24, 2021
China bans Christmas as 'forbidden Western celebration'
Dec 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Show love to your child at Christmas
Dec 24, 2021
Remembering an Indonesian Muslim's Christmas sacrifice
Dec 24, 2021
Letter from Rome: Why Pope Francis is upset with Roman Curia
Dec 24, 2021
The voice of the disappeared in Pakistan
Dec 24, 2021
Shameless China tries to erase 1989 massacre from history
Dec 23, 2021

Features

Christmas magazines promote young Catholic writers in Bangladesh
Dec 24, 2021
India's Muslims see politics behind marriage law move
Dec 23, 2021
Vietnam Catholics share love and care at Christmas
Dec 23, 2021
French missionary returns home after long service in Cambodia
Dec 23, 2021
Pakistani band spreads message of interfaith harmony
Dec 22, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Does celebrating Christmas really change anything

Does celebrating Christmas really change anything?
Ecumenical leader says we must remember abuse victims this Christmas

Ecumenical leader says we must remember abuse victims this Christmas
Tidings of comfort

Tidings of comfort
Memory at Christmas an American carol and biblical images

Memory at Christmas: an American carol and biblical images
Room

Room
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.