X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

South Korea

South Korea honors US priest with highest military honor

Father Emil Kapaun, a candidate for sainthood, was a US Army chaplain in World War II and the Korean War

Christopher M. Riggs, Catholic News Service

Christopher M. Riggs, Catholic News Service

Published: July 29, 2021 05:34 AM GMT

Updated: July 29, 2021 05:45 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pope must not allow himself to be propaganda tool for North Korea

Jul 26, 2021
2

Filipino Olympic golden girl thanks Virgin Mary

Jul 28, 2021
3

Cambodia inches toward herd immunity against Covid-19

Jul 26, 2021
4

Dead Filipino priest tests Covid positive despite two jabs

Jul 26, 2021
5

Indian priest arrested over hate speech allegations

Jul 27, 2021
6

Pope Francis 'hopes to visit Timor-Leste next year'

Jul 26, 2021
7

Chinese diocese gets new bishop under Sino-Vatican deal

Jul 28, 2021
8

Lamentations of victims of Philippine war on the poor

Jul 27, 2021
9

Indian bishop's promotion of large families sparks controversy

Jul 28, 2021
10

Dalit Christians accuse Indian Church of discrimination

Jul 26, 2021
Support UCA News
South Korea honors US priest with highest military honor

Father Emil Kapaun was a priest of the Diocese of Wichita in the US who was an army chaplain and died in a prisoner-of-war camp during the Korean War. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Father Emil Kapaun, an American priest who laid down his life as a military chaplain during the Korean War, has received South Korea's highest military decoration posthumously.

Ray Kapaun, Father Kapaun's nephew, accepted the Order of Military Merit on behalf his uncle, a candidate for sainthood, from President Moon Jae-in in Seoul on July 27.

South Korea's highest decoration for outstanding military service was given to the "Jesus of the Korean War," as Father Kapaun is known, for his dedication to peace and freedom on the battlefields of Korea. It was presented on the 71st UN Forces Participation Day.

Ray Kapaun's wife, Lee, accompanied her husband at the presentation at Cheongwadae, known as the Blue House. It is the executive office and official residence of the president.

Father Kapaun, who has the title "Servant of God," was ordained a priest for Wichita Diocese on June 9, 1940. He served as a US Army chaplain in World War II and the Korean War and held the rank of captain.

He died in 1951 in a North Korean prisoner-of-war camp after heroically serving his fellow prisoners. His cause for canonization is now under consideration by the Vatican Congregation for Saints' Causes.

He celebrated Mass to pray for the enemy, which was a true practice of love

"Under the extreme situation of being wounded and taken prisoner, Father Kapaun showed bravery of protecting freedom, peace and his belief," said Moon, according to a Korea Times story on the award presentation.

"Also, he celebrated Mass to pray for the enemy, which was a true practice of love," said Moon, who is Catholic. He added the late priest's life "will become a great spiritual legacy for not only the US and Korea but also for all of humanity."

In March, Father Kapaun's remains were identified by the US Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency from among nearly 800 unknown soldiers buried around 1956 in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. The transfer from North Korea was the result of the 1953 Korean Armistice Agreement.

His remains will be flown to Kansas after a Mass on Sept. 23 in Honolulu's Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Peace. A vigil will be held on the evening of Sept. 28 at Hartman Arena in Park City, Kansas, just outside Wichita. A morning funeral Mass will be celebrated at the arena the next day. Afterward the priest's remains will be entombed in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Father Kapaun will be in front of the large crucifix in the east apse of the cathedral, which was moved closer to the wall to make room for Father Kapaun's tomb. The foundation originally under the cross is being reinforced for the 5,500-pound marble vault.

"In addition to the liturgical events, we are working with officials to give Father Kapaun all the military honors and we are receiving a lot of RSVPs from all over the country from those in the military and lay faithful who wish to pay their respects," Scott Carter, coordinator of the Father Kapaun Guild, told The Catholic Advance, Wichita's diocesan newspaper. "It's going to be a momentous event."

Diocesan officials are preparing for visits and pilgrimages to the cathedral after Father Kapaun's remains are entombed.

"There are a lot of people excited to have him back," Carter said. "There is a lot of attention now nationally and internationally."

The Korea Times also reported that Moon said that Father Kapaun's "sacrifice and commitment" -- and that of the others he honored the same day from 22 countries -- "have become the pride of the Republic of Korea."

Carter said a Catholic publishing company in Korea is republishing The Story of Chaplain Kapaun: Patriot Priest of the Korean Conflict, published in 1954 by the late Msgr. Arthur Tonne. The book was translated into Korean by a South Korean cardinal when he was a seminarian.

In a 2013 White House ceremony, Father Kapaun was awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously for his heroic actions on the battlefield. It is the United States' highest military honor.

Also Read

Faith and coffee inspire pilgrims at Korean Catholic shrine
Faith and coffee inspire pilgrims at Korean Catholic shrine
Chinese diocese gets new bishop under Sino-Vatican deal
Chinese diocese gets new bishop under Sino-Vatican deal
Japanese bishops stress nuke prohibition near Hiroshima anniversary
Japanese bishops stress nuke prohibition near Hiroshima anniversary
Hong Kong civil society 'withers' under national security purge
Hong Kong civil society 'withers' under national security purge
Cultures collide at Tokyo Olympics
Cultures collide at Tokyo Olympics
Pope prays for victims of devastating floods in China
Pope prays for victims of devastating floods in China

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Indian Church should carry forward Stan Swamy's mission
Jul 29, 2021
Heavy rainfall eases drought effects in Mekong Delta
Jul 29, 2021
Pakistan Church shakes up Sunday school ministry
Jul 29, 2021
Indonesian Protestants lend Covid self-isolation help
Jul 29, 2021
Cambodia closes provinces, imposes curfew in tough Covid move
Jul 29, 2021
Blinken's blinkered vision of Indian democracy suits Modi
Jul 29, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Indian Church should carry forward Stan Swamy's mission
Jul 29, 2021
Blinken's blinkered vision of Indian democracy suits Modi
Jul 29, 2021
Please love yourselves and caregivers amid pandemic
Jul 28, 2021
Cultures collide at Tokyo Olympics
Jul 27, 2021
Faith endures amid challenges posed by Covid-19
Jul 27, 2021

Features

Faith and coffee inspire pilgrims at Korean Catholic shrine
Jul 29, 2021
Sri Lankan girl's death stirs protests over child slavery
Jul 29, 2021
Christian charities battle 'eliminated' leprosy in Nepal
Jul 28, 2021
Saving church properties in Pakistan
Jul 27, 2021
Praying for a Papuan prelate
Jul 26, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
REPAM unconvinced by official 100000 Covid death figure from Amazonia

REPAM unconvinced by official 100,000 Covid death figure from Amazonia
Diocese in Switzerland becomes a laboratory for lay leadership

Diocese in Switzerland becomes a "laboratory" for lay leadership
Attacks against Nigerian Christians on the rise group warns

Attacks against Nigerian Christians on the rise, group warns
Ethical questions dog Catholic publication The Pillar

Ethical questions dog Catholic publication "The Pillar"
Venezuelan president rebuffs Vaticans call for dialogue

Venezuelan president rebuffs Vatican’s call for dialogue
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 29 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 29 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Memorial of Saint Martha

Readings of the Day: Memorial of Saint Martha
Lord Jesus, bless our lives so that whatever way we serve You

Lord Jesus, bless our lives so that whatever way we serve You
Help us Lord to welcome people with a good heart

Help us Lord to welcome people with a good heart
Saint Martha | Saint of the Day

Saint Martha | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.