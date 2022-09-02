News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
South Korea gets tough on disabled rights violations

National Human Rights Commission did not name the facility, reportedly run by a Church group, but recommended its closure

South Korea gets tough on disabled rights violations

Hearing-impaired dancers perform following the gestures of Korean Art Association of the Disabled teacher Jon Myong Sim, 34, to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, at the Central Youth Hall in Pyongyang, on Dec. 3, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: September 02, 2022 10:04 AM GMT

Updated: September 02, 2022 10:15 AM GMT

South Korea’s National Human Rights Commission has recommended closing down a facility for disabled people after charging its management with serious human rights violations.

The manager and cook of the facility, reportedly run by a Church group, have been charged with abuse, imprisonment, and violation of several clauses of two laws meant to protect persons with disabilities, the commission announced in a press release on Sept. 2.

The commission did not name the facility but said it investigated a complaint from a facility employee and found that the facility abused those housed in it in several ways, including leaving themselves tied to the toilet bowl because they were unable to urinate.

The facility officials also forced its people to clean toilets and food warehouses and used them to prepare meals. It also coerced them to participate in regular prayer services and extracted donations from their pocket money.

The Commission estimated the abuse had continued for several years.

The violations are criminal in nature and those charged should face prosecution, the commission said adding that it was moving the office of the Prosecutor General for further action.

The commission wanted the city mayor to establish and implement “a long-term de-institutionalization and relocation plan” for users of the facility.

Reports said the head of the facility is a pastor of the church next to the facility.

The facility claimed that participation in the worship service was voluntary. They also made offerings during the prayers service from their pocket money, and there was no coercion, local media reports said.

It also said that seeking manual labor from those in the house “was an unavoidable measure” to keep the toilet and facilities clean because of a shortage of manpower. Involving them in such various manual labor was also for self-reliance training, the facility said.

However, an official of the Commission said such explanations will not stand considering that “they repeatedly forced them into the toilet and then left them sitting on the toilet for a long time for years.”

South Korea has various laws to take care of its disabled citizens.

The Welfare Act for Persons with Disabilities recognizes the rights of the disabled including human dignity and just treatment.

It bans all forms of discrimination against disabled people and stipulates the responsibilities of the state and society to guarantee them adequate opportunities in political, economic, social, and cultural activities.

The National Disability Survey of 2016 said the country has some 2.6 million disabled people and half of them suffered from physical disabilities.

