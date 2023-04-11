South Korea evacuates hundreds amid wildfire

The govt had reported the region is experiencing extreme levels of environmental changes due to high industrial activities

This picture taken on April 2 shows a helicopter dousing a wildfire on Mount Inwang in Seoul. (Photo: YONHAP/AFP)

South Korean authorities have evacuated hundreds of locals and tourists to safety while firefighters battle to contain a massive wildfire in the northeastern city of Gangneung, media reports say.

The wildfire caused extensive damage to homes, buildings, and vegetation in the coastal city, prompting the evacuation of 303 people and about 700 tourists, the Korea Times reported on April 11.

The evacuees have been sheltering in 15 elementary and secondary schools in the area which suspended educational activities due to the disaster.

About 1,410 firefighters and 200 firetrucks have been deployed for the rescue operation.

The authorities have categorized the wildfire as “level three” – the second more severe in the four-tier wildfire warning system.

Local officials said the fire started in a hilly area in the Nangok-dong district and spread quickly amid the ongoing spell of dry weather and strong wind.

Officials suspect that the fire may have been caused by a wind-damaged pine tree touching an electric wire causing embers to spread and ignite dry wood and leaves in the nearby forest.

President Yoon Suk Yeol called for an immediate mobilization of ground forces to stop the fire after the city council issued a disaster warning and evacuated the fire-stricken district's residents to schools, community service centers, and the Gangneung Ice Arena.

He instructed the government “to swiftly use all available equipment and manpower to extinguish the wildfires as soon as possible and prevent casualties,” said presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woo.

Fanned by 30-meter-per-second typhoon-class winds, the fire has reportedly destroyed close to 36 civil and commercial structures including 28 homes, 12 pension houses, and four hotel buildings.

The wildfire has consumed close to 103 hectares of woodland, which is the equivalent of 144 football fields with strong winds pushing the fire to its surrounding areas.

The authorities had also mobilized six helicopters to assist the firefighters in their operations, which remain grounded due to the strong winds in the region.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has issued a strong wind advisory across the nation.

Last July, the agency released its 2021 climate analysis results, indicating that the impact of daily life and industrial activities are gradually sparking extreme levels of environmental changes on the Korean peninsula, Catholic Times of Korea reported.

The report noted that East Asia, including Korea, has been experiencing record-breaking heat waves and heavy rains causing extensive devastation in the region.

The report said that the recorded average nationwide temperature was from 13.2 degrees to 24.7 degrees Celsius, the highest since 1973. It predicted the number of high-temperature days will increase from 17.9 to 40.4 days in the second half of the 21st century.

It noted that due to the increased temperature in the capital Seoul, cherry blossoms bloomed early by March 24 which is the earliest in 100 years since observation began in 1922.

The atmospheric changes on the peninsula have been of major concern to environmentalists as the changes are much faster compared to global levels.

