News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

South Korea

South Korea appoints first woman envoy to the Vatican

Oh Hyun-Joo is the 17th South Korean ambassador to the Holy See

South Korea appoints first woman envoy to the Vatican

Oh Hyun-Joo, a Catholic, is the new South Korean ambassador to the Vatican. (Photo: CPBC)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: January 05, 2023 11:14 AM GMT

Updated: January 05, 2023 11:35 AM GMT

South Korea has first time appointed a Catholic woman as its ambassador to the Holy See. 

Oh Hyun-Joo, who was deputy ambassador to the United Nations, has been appointed the ambassador to the Holy See, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Jan. 4, reported Catholic Peace Broadcasting Corporation (CPBC).

The ministry said that Oh’s expertise in areas of multilateral diplomacy and international development cooperation as a member of South Korea's permanent mission to the UN would be an asset in her new role.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

"Ambassador Oh is a Catholic and a female diplomat who can manage bilateral issues in celebration of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties with the Vatican this year," a ministry official said, according to a report by Yonhap news agency.

Oh is currently at the Vatican City to attend the funeral of retired Pope Benedict XVI, which Pope Francis will officiate in St. Peter's Square, media reports said.

Oh is the 17th South Korean ambassador to the Holy See. She was born in 1969 and joined the Korean foreign services in 1994.

She was baptized a Catholic in 2003 at St. Joseph Korean Parish, Archdiocese of Newark, in the US while she was serving as the second secretary to the United Nations.

Oh has served as consul to Chengdu, counselor to Geneva, special assistant to the President of the United Nations Human Rights Council, and director of development cooperation.

The first ambassador from South Korea to the Vatican was Shin Hyun-Joon, who was appointed in 1974.

The Vatican has to its credit around 20 female diplomats from all over the world.

However, Africa was the first continent to send a female ambassador to the Vatican.

The Vatican accredited Bernadette Olowo from Uganda on Jan. 23, 1975, thus making her the first-ever female ambassador to the Vatican.

The diplomatic relations and exchanges between both nations have played key roles in each other’s history.

The first apostolic delegate to South Korea, Bishop Patrick James Byrne played a key role in the Maryknoll mission in Northern Korea in 1923.

In 1947, he along with Archbishop Montini (late Pope Paul VI) and Archbishop Roncalli (later Pope John XXIII), the Apostolic Nuncio, actively supported getting South Korea recognized as the only government of the Korean Peninsula through behind-the-scenes negotiations with representatives of each country.

Bishop Byrne was arrested by the communist regime of North Korea during its invasion of South Korea in 1950.

Bishop Byrne died of exhaustion and pneumonia the same year at Ha Chang Ri village near the Manchurian Border during his “death march” with around 700 prisoners of war.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Church buries a pope who suspected contextual theologizing Church buries a pope who suspected contextual theologizing
Korean Church aims revival of faith, ecological conversion Korean Church aims revival of faith, ecological conversion
Thousands attend Santo Niño festival in Philippines Thousands attend Santo Niño festival in Philippines
Indian police arrest ten people for attacking church Indian police arrest ten people for attacking church
South Korea appoints first woman envoy to the Vatican South Korea appoints first woman envoy to the Vatican
Philippine police officers told to quit to 'cleanse' force Philippine police officers told to quit to 'cleanse' force
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Mananthavady

Diocese of Mananthavady

Mananthavady diocese was established by Pope Paul VI on March 1, 1973, by bifurcating the diocese of Thalassery. The

Read more
Diocese of Yibin

Diocese of Yibin

In a land area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level cities of

Read more
Diocese of Yichang

Diocese of Yichang

Changsha is the provincial capital of Hunan in central China. It is located in the northeastern part of the province,

Read more
Archdiocese of Yangon

Archdiocese of Yangon

Yangon is the capital city of Myanmar. There are altogether 14 states and divisions. Yangon archdiocese comprises the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.