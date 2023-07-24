News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Jesuit Father Myron J. Pereira, based in Mumbai, has spent more than five decades as an academic, journalist, editor and writer of fiction. He contributes regularly to UCA News on religious and socio-cultural topics.
'Smoke and Ashes' from the little red poppy flower
The most systematic crime of modern times shaped the fortunes of Britain, India, China and America, as also the world
Published:
July 24, 2023 11:53 AM GMT

Updated:
July 24, 2023 12:10 PM GMT

Indian writer Amitav Ghosh’s new novel, Smoke and Ashes, traces the transformative effect the opium trade had on Britain, India, China and America, as well as on the world at large. (Photo: Twitter)

Indian writer Amitav Ghosh’s new novel, Smoke and Ashes, is all about a small plant that changed the fortunes of the world.

It funded the East India Company’s conquest of India; it spurred two wars in China, bringing down the Qing Empire; and it shaped American capitalism.

The name of this little plant is the poppy, from which opium is produced.

Colonialism gave us that evil we call the ‘plantation economy,’ where hectares and hectares of lands across continents were stripped of their natural biodiversity and made to grow just one crop for profit — tea, rubber, tobacco, cotton, sugarcane.

Something like that happened to the poppy seed, grown in many countries and even today part of the cuisine of several cultures. In India, it grows in the Awadh region on the borders of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar states; and in the Malwa region of southern Rajasthan.

But the poppy, traditionally a nutritious plant, in British hands became a deadly mono-culture: opium.

For a better understanding, let’s go back a little in history. 

In October 1764, the Company’s troops in India wiped out the combined forces of the Mughal Emperor and the rulers of Awadh and Bengal, at the battle of Buxar, in western Bihar.

The resultant treaty granted the East India Company immense economic and administrative control, enabling them to exploit the resources of the regions of Bengal, Bihar and Orissa (now called Odisha) for their own benefit.

Eastern Awadh had always been known for its modest opium cultivation. But under pressure from the Company, peasants were compelled to grow opium, and only opium, to finance British trade with China.

The reasons for this are curious.

Various European powers, starting with Portugal, had long sought to trade with China but had not found it lucrative to do so. China, after all, was self-sufficient in everything.

Worse, China required payment in silver, an expensive commodity.

This was when the East India Company began to emulate the Dutch in Indonesia (Dutch East Indies). The Dutch had entered the opium trade much earlier, had forced its cultivation, and had reaped immense profits.

The British were quick learners: what if we were to sell opium to the Chinese?

But the Chinese had banned opium. So the only way to sell opium to China was through smuggling. And the plant would not be served with food but would be smoked.

Thus the three points of a triangle fell into place. Opium, cultivated intensively in Bihar, India (the Company even set up an ‘Opium Department’ to monitor cultivation in 1779), was forced on China through the collusion of the Company, and their Indian — Parsi, Marwari, Bengali — compradors at exorbitant prices.

Slowly but definitely smoking opium became a mainstream Chinese habit, and brought about the collapse of that society.

Not that the Chinese government capitulated easily. In 1839-42 and 1856-60, China fought two wars with the British to reduce drug trafficking. It failed.

The addiction to opium increased. In the process, British merchants grew in strength. Hong Kong was ceded to the British and remained with it until 1997.

This “China trade” made countless British and American families very rich. It bankrolled the industrial revolution in both these countries.

It contributed to Calcutta becoming the second city in the empire, and together with cotton, made Bombay what it is today. So every business house — Marwari, Bengali, Parsi and Gujarati — had a stake in the opium trade.

But you will never hear of this.

Neither in India nor in Britain, or in the United States, is there any public reference to the deep links between opium and big business. There exists an omerta, a code of silence around the sources of their fortunes.

A historian has called the trade in opium “the most systematic crime of modern times.” Indeed it is also most bizarre: those involved in this trade gave their names to universities, endowments and philanthropic foundations, even while they earned their profits from the deaths and disease of millions in Asia.

But then, colonialism, as we know it now, is built on racism.

It’s “all right” if black, red or yellow people suffer, for they are not “people like us.”

The same specious reasoning informed the continuation of slavery, indentured labor, the genocide of Native Americans and the atomic holocausts. It was also behind the opium “China trade.”

But the wheel has come full circle. There is an uncanny similarity between the China of yesterday and the America of today: both are hooked on drugs.

In the United States, 170 people die every day because of overdoses of prescription drugs, to say nothing of the damage caused by illegal narcotics. There is an opioid crisis in the West that cannot be contained.

And to think, all this “smoke and ashes” comes from the little red poppy flower!

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

