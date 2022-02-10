X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Slain Vietnamese priest forgave his murderer

Father Joseph Thanh lived the Gospel values, which was demonstrated in his forgiveness to his killer before death, says Bishop Vi

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: February 10, 2022 10:12 AM GMT

Updated: February 11, 2022 04:14 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian bishop, priests arrested for illegal sand mining

Feb 8, 2022
2

Maturing of Christian faith and mindfulness

Feb 8, 2022
3

Be decisive in determining Filipinos’ future

Feb 8, 2022
4

Vatican scoffs at Taiwan, Hong Kong pullout rumors

Feb 11, 2022
5

Cambodia’s Omicron cases quadruple within a week

Feb 9, 2022
6

Slain Vietnamese priest forgave his murderer

Feb 10, 2022
7

Catholic Sister Andre leads the world of super-centenarians

Feb 10, 2022
8

Confessions of a Vietnamese parish priest

Feb 9, 2022
9

Violence against children is an obstacle to peace

Feb 10, 2022
10

Pakistani police accused of desecrating Ahmadi graves

Feb 8, 2022
Support UCA News
Slain Vietnamese priest forgave his murderer

Vietnamese Dominican priest Father Joseph Tran Ngoc Thanh (1981-2022) was killed in a knife attack on Jan. 29. (Photo supplied)

A young Dominican priest who was stabbed to death while hearing confessions in a church in Vietnam forgave his murderer before his death, says the local bishop.

Father Joseph Tran Ngoc Thanh, 41, was stabbed multiple times at Sa Loong sub-parish in Kon Tum Diocese on Jan. 29.

He died from severe head wounds in a hospital hours later.

Bishop Aloisius Nguyen Hung Vi of Kon Tum told Fides news agency that Father Thanh forgave his murderer before his death.

The slain priest lived the Gospel values, which was demonstrated in his forgiveness to his killer before death, he pointed out.  

His alleged killer Nguyen Van Kien is a Catholic and his family said he was not insane, but lethargic and he didn’t practice his faith, Bishop Vi said during his visit to Sa Loong church on Feb. 7.

The prelate joined by other priests visited the church under the Dak Mot parish in Central Highlands of Vietnam where the slain priest served ethnic groups.

During the visit, Bishop Vi met with local Catholics including those present at the crime scene where the priest was stabbed.

Local parishioners shared how they blocked attacker Kien and handed him over to police.  

Bishop Vi sought prayers of Catholics “so that the soul of Father Joseph may enjoy the face of our Father in Heaven.”

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The prelate also appealed to them to pray and to support all the priests and religions.

Bishop Vi paid tributes Father Thanh for his remarkable services to the diocese.

"Father Thanh was a very young priest and was known as an educated, kind and affable man. He was very dedicated to the work of formation of the laity and to the missionary ministry in the diocese of Kon Tum. His death is a great loss for the diocese, for the Dominican Order and for his loved ones," the prelate said.

May the mysteries surrounding this tragedy soon be cleared soon, he said hinting rumors abiu the motives of the murder.

 Father  Thanh was born on Aug. 10, 1981, in Ho Chi Minh City. He professed his religious vows with the Dominican order on Aug. 13, 2010.

He was ordained a priest on Aug. 4, 2018, in Kon Tum, the capital of Kon Tum province in Central Highlands of Vietnam near the borders of Laos and Cambodia.

The priest dedicated himself to serving ethnic groups in the Kon Tum Diocese, where there is a relative lack of priests.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Caritas and Cambodia join to manage natural disasters
Caritas and Cambodia join to manage natural disasters
Philippine poll body says Marcos Jr can run for president
Philippine poll body says Marcos Jr can run for president
Covid lays senior Indonesian bishop low
Covid lays senior Indonesian bishop low
Lao authorities rescue women from Chinese-run economic zone
Lao authorities rescue women from Chinese-run economic zone
Thai villagers confront senior monk over illicit affair
Thai villagers confront senior monk over illicit affair
Retired Thai Bishop Sangval dies at 87
Retired Thai Bishop Sangval dies at 87
Support Us

Latest News

Media speculate on Vatican moves in Taiwan, Hong Kong
Feb 11, 2022
Re-imagining the Church in India
Feb 11, 2022
Manipur Christian leaders welcome poll rescheduling
Feb 11, 2022
Caritas and Cambodia join to manage natural disasters
Feb 11, 2022
Christian group demands release of jailed Pakistani Hindu
Feb 11, 2022
Philippine poll body says Marcos Jr can run for president
Feb 11, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Re-imagining the Church in India
Feb 11, 2022
Violence against children is an obstacle to peace
Feb 10, 2022
Confessions of a Vietnamese parish priest
Feb 9, 2022
Be decisive in determining Filipinos’ future
Feb 8, 2022
The India-China game of one-upmanship
Feb 8, 2022

Features

Finding love and happiness in Japan
Feb 11, 2022
What forces are fueling Myanmar’s terrible crisis?
Feb 10, 2022
Muslims keep fingers crossed ahead of India's crucial polls
Feb 9, 2022
Japan's suicide catcher has one word for lost souls
Feb 3, 2022
Priest's killing signals return of fear for Pakistani Christians
Feb 1, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The search for Christian unity as a path to peace in Africa

The search for Christian unity as a path to peace in Africa
Pope to visit Malta in April and Lebanon by years end

Pope to visit Malta in April and Lebanon by year’s end

Secularists demand removal of Virgin Mary statue in French town

Secularists demand removal of Virgin Mary statue in French town

Scourge of human trafficking in South Africa is not often discussed

Scourge of human trafficking in South Africa is not often discussed
Greatness can stand alone

Greatness can stand alone
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.