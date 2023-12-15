Six jailed Christians freed ahead of Christmas in India

The Christians were held under the anti-conversion law in Uttar Pradesh state, ruled by India's pro-Hindu party

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath takes part in a religious event on the eve of 'Diwali', the Hindu festival of lights, in Ayodhya on Nov 11. Under his stewardship, India’s largest state enacted a sweeping anti-conversion which is often used to target Christianis. (Photo: AFP)

A court in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has granted bail to six Christians, jailed for allegedly violating the state's stringent anti-conversion law.

The court in Sonbhadra district granted bail to the Christians arrested on Nov. 29.

The freed are among the 42 people accused in a case based on a complaint filed by a leader of a right-wing Hindu outfit.

The Christians were accused of attempting to convert people through allurement such as providing medicines.

The police said during a raid they also seized copies of the Bible and other Christian literature.

The anti-conversion law, the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act 2021, criminalizes religious conversion through misinformation, allurement, force or coercion. Violators face a jail term of up to 10 years.

A government attorney opposed the bail application of six Christians, accusing them of converting many people in the tribal-dominated locality in the district through false promises, including miraculous healing.

The Christians, however, have denied the allegations, saying the criminal charges leveled against them were baseless.

They said the complainant, Nar Singh, an office-bearer of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (World Hindu Council), took revenge on them for not agreeing to provide tuition classes for his children.

“We are glad that the court granted them bail so that they will be able to celebrate Christmas with their families,” a Christian leader, monitoring their case, told UCA News on Dec.15.

“They will be released from the jail in a day or two after completing the formalities,” he added.

Christian leaders said police often collaborate with right-wing Hindu groups to register false complaints under the anti-conversion law aiming to harass Christians.

“If police conduct a preliminary probe, they will not be able to register a single case against Christians,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in India, is considered the hotspot of Christian persecution among India's 28 states.

The state is ruled by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Christians make up a mere 0.18 percent of Uttar Pradesh's more than 200 million people, mostly Hindus.

Help UCA News to be independent Dear reader, November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time. Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood. Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective. A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals. William J. Grimm

Publisher

UCA News Donate Now

Latest News