News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Six churches attacked in blasphemy riot in Pakistan

Christians have been falsely accused of desecrating Quran in Punjab province, church leaders say

Six churches attacked in blasphemy riot in Pakistan

Smoke billows from a Salvation Army Church in Jaranwala in Pakistan's Punjab province after Muslim radicals set fire to it on Aug. 16, following allegations of blasphemy against two Christian youths. (Photo supplied)

Kamran Chaudhry

By Kamran Chaudhry

Published: August 16, 2023 12:18 PM GMT

Updated: August 16, 2023 12:40 PM GMT

A Muslim mob attacked a Christian neighborhood in Pakistan’s Punjab province over the alleged desecration of the Quran by two Christians, leaving six churches damaged, says a Christian leader.

The Christian area came under attack on Aug. 16 after two Christians -- Raja Umar and Rocky Masih -- were accused of committing blasphemy by defaming Quran, said James Rehmat, executive director of Ecumenical Commission for Human Development (ECHD), a faith-based charity.

Local traders closed shops after announcements were made in a mosque of Jaranwala in Faisalabad district and an angry mob attacked the neighborhood called Basti Maharanwala, Rehmat said.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The mob raided three Presbyterian churches, a Catholic Church, a Full Gospel Assembly Church and a Salvation Army church with sticks, stones and explosives, he confirmed, adding that windows of the churches were smashed. Some portions of the churches were gutted in arson attacks.

Some 500 Christian families have fled their houses following the attack, he claimed.

The ECHD issued a statement condemning the attack on Christians.

“This is unfortunate that we are witnessing a resurgence of this barbarity right after Independence Day was celebrated by all the religious communities of the Islamic Republic,” the statement said.

“We demand a thorough investigation of the announcements made through mosques. It shows that the majority has still not accepted us as equal citizens,” it stated.

Father Khalid Rashid Asi, director of the Commission for Interfaith Dialogue and Ecumenism in the Faisalabad diocese that covers the area, condemned the violence.

“We condemn the desecration of the Quran but also condemn how people took law in their hands,” Father Asi told UCA News.

The priest said he was “in great pain” to know the parish priest was harassed and barely escaped mob violence, forcing him into “hypertension.”

A video circulated on social media platforms showed a Muslim cleric asking people to protest over the alleged desecration of Islam’s holy book.  

“Quran has been desecrated in Christian colony. All clerics and Muslims gather before the mosque. You are having breakfast at home. Where is your Muslim passion? You should have died. Block the roads. All must protest within the law,” the cleric stated in the video.

The violence came after three local Muslims filed a complaint with local police alleging two Christians violated two sections of the blasphemy law.

“After getting the information, we confiscated the pages of the Quran on which blasphemous remarks were written in red pencil. A calendar was also drawn. The accused were at large,” said police sub-inspector Abbas Ali, who accepted the complaint.

One section of the code punishes defaming the Quran with life imprisonment, while another mandates the death penalty for anyone convicted of defaming Prophet Mohammad.

Church of Pakistan president Bishop Azad Marshall expressed shock over the violence via Twitter on Aug. 16.

“Words fail me as I write this. We, bishops, priests and laypeople are deeply pained. A church building is being burnt as I type this message. Bibles have been desecrated and Christians have been tortured and harassed having been falsely accused of violating the Holy Quran,” Marshal stated.

“We cry out for justice and action from law enforcement and those who dispense justice and the safety of all citizens to intervene immediately and assure us that our lives are valuable in our own homeland that has just celebrated independence and freedom,” he added.

Religious minorities as well as Islamic sects like the Shia community routinely face abuses, violence, and criminal charges under Pakistan’s repressive blasphemy laws.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian Church condemns protest against papal delegate Indian Church condemns protest against papal delegate
Six churches attacked in blasphemy riot in Pakistan Six churches attacked in blasphemy riot in Pakistan
Japan’s lost happiness amid population decline Japan’s lost happiness amid population decline
Indonesia court jails Muslim for halting Christian worship Indonesia court jails Muslim for halting Christian worship
3 churches damaged in airstrikes by Myanmar military 3 churches damaged in airstrikes by Myanmar military
Activists demand end to ‘arms race’ in Japan, South Korea Activists demand end to ‘arms race’ in Japan, South Korea
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Yuci

Diocese of Yuci

In a land area of approximately 21,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level cities of

Read more
Diocese of Srikakulam

Diocese of Srikakulam

In a land area of 8,734 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil district of Srikakulam and taluks of

Read more
Diocese of Pingliang

Diocese of Pingliang

The diocese of Pingliang covers the cities of Pingliang and Qingyang. There are 2 districts and 13 some counties under

Read more
Diocese of Sibu

Diocese of Sibu

The Diocese of Sibu is located on the central part of Sarawak. When it became a diocese in 1986 it covered the Sibu,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.