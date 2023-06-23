Situation remains dire in India’s violence-wracked state

Arson and unrest continued in India’s violence-hit Manipur state after more than 50 days with no end in sight for the ethnic conflict between warring communities
The volatile situation in Manipur state in India’s restive and remote northeastern region continues to simmer past seven weeks, forcing authorities to extend a ban on internet services until June 25.
The unprecedented violence between Meitei and Kuki ethnic groups started in early May and has claimed some 115 lives and displaced over 50,000 people, mostly Kuki tribal Christians.
According to a Catholic official, abandoned houses of displaced Christians continued to be burnt down, apparently, in a planned attempt to erase their existence there. The state’s ruling pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party has come under criticism for failing to ease ethnic tensions that led to the conflict.
The violence began when the Meitei people attacked a demonstration of the Kuki people, who were protesting a court proposal to grant special tribal status to the Meiteis. The special status extends Meitei priority in government jobs, education, and other affirmative programs meant for the indigenous people such as the Kukis.
The remains of a burnt church (left) and houses (right) are seen in Langching village some 45 km from Imphal on May 31 during ongoing ethnic violence in India's northeastern Manipur state. (Photo AFP)
Pakistani rights activists have criticized the government’s decision to try those accused of committing blasphemy under its anti-terror law. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah signed a 12-point agreement with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik party last Saturday.
It includes a proposal to apply Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act on anyone convicted of defaming Prophet Mohammad in addition to other sections of the country's penal code. Rights activists pointed it is “a step in the wrong direction” as the addition of terrorism charges will make the blasphemy suspects more vulnerable as they would face death or life imprisonment with a fine as punishment.
A member of the Human Rights Council of Pakistan pays tribute to late Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara Diyawadanage, who was beaten to death and set ablaze by a mob who accused him of blasphemy, in Karachi on Dec. 5, 2021. (Photo: AFP)
The move came after the hard-line party launched a 25-day-long march on May 22 seeking stricter punishment and speedy trials for blasphemy accused. Blasphemy is punishable by death under Pakistani law which criminalizes those who insult Islam or outrage religious sentiments.
Blasphemy laws are often misused against both Muslims and non-Muslims to settle personal scores or to resolve disputes over money, property, or business.
About 1,000 mostly Christian tribal people marched on a street in the Gaibandha district of northern Bangladesh to demand justice for the 2016 police atrocities in their village. The demonstration was held as a local court was slated to hear their petition related to the violence.
The protest march was organized by a rights platform formed by the victims of police attacks on 2,000 Santals and 500 Bengali families over a dispute involving their ancestral lands acquired for setting up a state-owned sugar mill.
Hundreds of ethnic Santals take to the streets in the Gobindaganj area of Gaibandha district on Aug. 29, 2021, to demand the cancellation of a government plan for a special economic zone on their ancestral land. (Photo supplied)
Santal and Bengali leaders have accused the government of protecting the masterminds behind the atrocities. The protesters expressed doubts over the police probe into the atrocities against them.
On Nov. 6, 2016, police and local thugs attacked Santal and Bengali families as they tried to reclaim their ancestral land, which was acquired for setting up the Rangpur-Mohimaganj Sugar Mill some seven decades ago. The conflict started after the mill stopped production in 2004 but the state refused to return the land. The authorities now aim to setup an export processing zone on the 1,842-acre land.
International rights group CIVICUS has demanded the release of youth activist and stand-up comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya who was detained for allegedly defaming Buddha and Buddhists in Sri Lanka last month. The group said her arrest and detention show rising intolerance that undermines human rights in the debt-ridden and politically volatile nation.
CIVICUS issued a statement on Wednesday calling on the Sri Lankan government to respect the country’s international human rights obligations and drop all charges against Edirisooriya immediately.
Sri Lankan youth activist and stand-up comedian Natasha Edirisooriya was arrested last month for allegedly defaming Buddha and Buddhists. (Photo: Facebook)
Police arrested her on May 27; three days after an edited video clip of her comedy performance sparked a social media backlash. She retracted the video and publicly apologized.
She was accused of ridiculing Buddhist girls as "virgins" and saying "protecting their virginity is the biggest goal” for Buddhist-run schools. Buddhist monks, critics, and a section of the media accused her of showing a lack of understanding and disrespect for Buddhist philosophy and culture.
Seoul Archdiocese in South Korea has sponsored a special art exhibition to mark the 60th anniversary of Korea-Vatican diplomatic relations.
The Laudato Si' art exhibition at Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul displayed precious artwork from the Apostolic Nunciature in Korea, a Bronze Cross of the Chapel, and two original papal bulls Pope Paul VI signed in 1963 and 1966, as well as artwork by members of the local artists association.
Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Alfred Xuereb (3rd from right) and Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-Taick of Seoul (2nd from right) open an art exhibition at Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul on June 14 to mark the 60th anniversary of South Korea-Vatican diplomatic relations. (Photo: Seoul Archdiocese)
The Holy See established the Vicariate Apostolic of Chosun in 1831 and appointed American Bishop Patrick Byrne as the first apostolic delegate to Korea in 1947. The Holy See and South Korea entered into official diplomatic relations on Dec. 11, 1963, about ten years after the end of the Korean War.
Besides, the exhibition of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations is being celebrated with a musical concert and display of historic documents and artworks in Seosomun Shrine History Museum.
The Philippine Ecumenical Peace Platform has urged the government to resume peace talks with the Communist Party to bring an end to the ongoing violent insurgency.
In a statement last week, the ecumenical group said an all-out-war policy will not resolve the decades-old armed conflict. The response came after Gilbert Teodoro Jr., the newly appointed defense chief, said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. would not negotiate with “terrorists” and the Communist Party of the Philippines must stop attacking state forces if it wanted to engage in peace talks.
A member of the Communist Party of the Philippines' armed group, the New People's Army (NPA) with face covered marches with others toward the peace arch for a protest near Malacanang Palace in Manila on March 31, 2017. (Photo: AFP)
During the press conference, the defense chief referred to the series of attacks led by the communist party’s armed wing, New Peoples’ Army, in several towns leading to deaths and injuries of army soldiers.
Since 1969, the Communists have been fighting against the armed forces to overthrow the government and seize power. Successive governments have held peace talks with the communists since 1986.
Cambodian Prime Minister ordered the expulsion of all ethnic tribal Montagnards who sought refuge in the country after violent clashes with Vietnamese security forces.
The fighting escalated in Vietnam after rebels stormed two police stations that left at least nine people dead. Hun Sen said all Montagnards had left the country and that he had ordered “new rebels” who arrived amid last week’s violence “arrested to be extradited to Vietnam immediately.
Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a 135km expressway from the capital Phnom Penh to Bavet City in Svay Rieng province on the Cambodia-Vietnam border, in Phnom Penh on June 7. (Photo: AFP)
The violence in Vietnam’s Central Highlands pitted mostly Christian tribal people against the security forces over long-running grievances due to alleged abuses. Montagnards fought alongside the US and allied troops during the Vietnam War.
Many converted to Christianity and complained of repressive policies like religious persecution and expropriation of land by local officials. Observers said the attacks on police stations and unrest are not linked though both took place at the same time and in the same area of Dak Lak province.
Muslim groups in Indonesia’s Java Island prevented Christians from holding religious activities inside houses for not securing a government permit. Last Sunday, two groups of Christians were stopped by Muslims from holding religious activities.
A pastor from the New Testament Christian Church stated hard-line Muslims stormed into a house and demanded that the faithful stop their activities as the place was not a house of worship.
Muslim groups disperse a Christian congregation in Bekasi, West Java, on June 18. (Photo: YouTube)
In the second incident, in Solo City, Central Java, where Muslim groups, riding motorcycles, put up a banner at the door of a house that was used as a place of worship by the Nusukan Javanese Christian Church. The banner read Muslim residents of Banyuanyar "reject the conversion of a residential house into a place of worship.”
Religious minorities in the world’s largest Muslim country face harassment over worship places as getting permission for religious places is complex and time-consuming. The current rules for a permit require a minimum of 90 members and 60 signatures of support from other religions to build a house of worship, and recommendations from various agencies.
Christian charity Hong Kong Christian Services urged the government to offer subsidies after a survey revealed that more than half of the employees in the region face poor mental and physical health.
About 58.3 percent of 627 individuals in Hong Kong have faced various forms of poor mental and physical health, found the survey conducted by the Christian charity along with its subsidiary, Four Dimensions Consulting Limited. Some 38.8 percent of respondents experienced 'very high work stress' and 19.5 percent had 'considered suicide or self-harm,' according to the survey conducted from 2011 to 2022.
Hong Kong Christian Service called on the government to offer subsidies to improve the mental and physical health of employees. (Photo supplied)
The survey participants are beneficiaries of the Employee Assistance Program run by the charity to offer physical and mental health services to employees. The group said in various counts the well-being of Hong Kong employees was worse than at the international level.
The group advised employers to review staff’s working hours, workload, and relationships between colleagues regularly “to promote a culture of care and create a positive and mentally healthy working environment.”
