Situation remains dire in India’s violence-wracked state

Pakistani rights activists have criticized the government’s decision to try those accused of committing blasphemy under its anti-terror law. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah signed a 12-point agreement with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik party last Saturday.

It includes a proposal to apply Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act on anyone convicted of defaming Prophet Mohammad in addition to other sections of the country's penal code. Rights activists pointed it is “a step in the wrong direction” as the addition of terrorism charges will make the blasphemy suspects more vulnerable as they would face death or life imprisonment with a fine as punishment.

A member of the Human Rights Council of Pakistan pays tribute to late Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara Diyawadanage, who was beaten to death and set ablaze by a mob who accused him of blasphemy, in Karachi on Dec. 5, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

The move came after the hard-line party launched a 25-day-long march on May 22 seeking stricter punishment and speedy trials for blasphemy accused. Blasphemy is punishable by death under Pakistani law which criminalizes those who insult Islam or outrage religious sentiments.

Blasphemy laws are often misused against both Muslims and non-Muslims to settle personal scores or to resolve disputes over money, property, or business.

About 1,000 mostly Christian tribal people marched on a street in the Gaibandha district of northern Bangladesh to demand justice for the 2016 police atrocities in their village. The demonstration was held as a local court was slated to hear their petition related to the violence.

The protest march was organized by a rights platform formed by the victims of police attacks on 2,000 Santals and 500 Bengali families over a dispute involving their ancestral lands acquired for setting up a state-owned sugar mill.

Hundreds of ethnic Santals take to the streets in the Gobindaganj area of Gaibandha district on Aug. 29, 2021, to demand the cancellation of a government plan for a special economic zone on their ancestral land. (Photo supplied)

Santal and Bengali leaders have accused the government of protecting the masterminds behind the atrocities. The protesters expressed doubts over the police probe into the atrocities against them.

On Nov. 6, 2016, police and local thugs attacked Santal and Bengali families as they tried to reclaim their ancestral land, which was acquired for setting up the Rangpur-Mohimaganj Sugar Mill some seven decades ago. The conflict started after the mill stopped production in 2004 but the state refused to return the land. The authorities now aim to setup an export processing zone on the 1,842-acre land.

International rights group CIVICUS has demanded the release of youth activist and stand-up comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya who was detained for allegedly defaming Buddha and Buddhists in Sri Lanka last month. The group said her arrest and detention show rising intolerance that undermines human rights in the debt-ridden and politically volatile nation.

CIVICUS issued a statement on Wednesday calling on the Sri Lankan government to respect the country’s international human rights obligations and drop all charges against Edirisooriya immediately.

Sri Lankan youth activist and stand-up comedian Natasha Edirisooriya was arrested last month for allegedly defaming Buddha and Buddhists. (Photo: Facebook)

Police arrested her on May 27; three days after an edited video clip of her comedy performance sparked a social media backlash. She retracted the video and publicly apologized.

She was accused of ridiculing Buddhist girls as "virgins" and saying "protecting their virginity is the biggest goal” for Buddhist-run schools. Buddhist monks, critics, and a section of the media accused her of showing a lack of understanding and disrespect for Buddhist philosophy and culture.

Seoul Archdiocese in South Korea has sponsored a special art exhibition to mark the 60th anniversary of Korea-Vatican diplomatic relations.

The Laudato Si' art exhibition at Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul displayed precious artwork from the Apostolic Nunciature in Korea, a Bronze Cross of the Chapel, and two original papal bulls Pope Paul VI signed in 1963 and 1966, as well as artwork by members of the local artists association.

Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Alfred Xuereb (3rd from right) and Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-Taick of Seoul (2nd from right) open an art exhibition at Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul on June 14 to mark the 60th anniversary of South Korea-Vatican diplomatic relations. (Photo: Seoul Archdiocese)

The Holy See established the Vicariate Apostolic of Chosun in 1831 and appointed American Bishop Patrick Byrne as the first apostolic delegate to Korea in 1947. The Holy See and South Korea entered into official diplomatic relations on Dec. 11, 1963, about ten years after the end of the Korean War.

Besides, the exhibition of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations is being celebrated with a musical concert and display of historic documents and artworks in Seosomun Shrine History Museum.

The Philippine Ecumenical Peace Platform has urged the government to resume peace talks with the Communist Party to bring an end to the ongoing violent insurgency.