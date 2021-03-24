X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Singapore

Singapore’s Catholic hospice comforts sick and needy

The center requires significant funding each year to run the services and depends on donations

Rock Ronald Rozario

Rock Ronald Rozario

Updated: March 24, 2021 01:35 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian nuns, postulants face railway ordeal

Mar 23, 2021
2

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?

Mar 23, 2021
3

Prayers, fasting and adoration for an end to Myanmar’s unrest

Mar 22, 2021
4

Indian bishop’s rape trial enters crucial stage

Mar 23, 2021
5

Sex abuse trial of sacked priest postponed in Timor-Leste

Mar 22, 2021
6

Is Indian democracy turning into an electoral autocracy?

Mar 22, 2021
7

The “controversial” Anglican Catholics of Pakistan

Mar 23, 2021
8

Centuries-old Catholic festival becomes Indonesia's national icon

Mar 22, 2021
9

Gunmen kidnap another Catholic priest in Nigeria

Mar 22, 2021
10

Vietnamese Carmelites mark return to seized monestary

Mar 22, 2021
Support UCA News
Singapore’s Catholic hospice comforts sick and needy

A former homeless man who resides in Church-run Assisi Hospice in Singapore. (Photo: Assisi Hospice Singapore)

Mdm Leong Foong Meng was only 10-year-old when her Malaysian mother moved to Singapore from Kuala Lumpur to escape domestic violence. In the city-state, her mother started working as a production line worker in a garment factory.

Leong, the eldest of her siblings, dropped out from secondary school to support her mother and joined a garment factory where she became a seamstress. She also made colorful dresses for herself and her younger brother and sister. The family had a happy life and would visit their relatives in Malaysia occasionally.

However, a road accident at the age of 40, threw her life out of gear. Her legs became paralyzed and she was no longer able to walk without the help of others.
Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Leong was admitted to a nursing home where her mother and siblings used to visit from time to time. As her mother and siblings passed away, she became lonely and depressed.

In December 2020, Leong was referred to Assisi Hospice for inpatient palliative care, where volunteers tend to her medical needs, offer her company and listen to her life stories.

Read the full story here

Related News

Also Read

Indonesian court rejects appeal by rapist of altar boys
Indonesian court rejects appeal by rapist of altar boys
Myanmar's Cardinal Bo calls on young people to pursue non-violence
Myanmar's Cardinal Bo calls on young people to pursue non-violence
Filipino bishops go to war over the word 'lumad'
Filipino bishops go to war over the word 'lumad'
Manila Archdiocese vows to defy govt Holy Week ban
Manila Archdiocese vows to defy govt Holy Week ban
Pandemic spreads in Thailand's immigration detention centers
Pandemic spreads in Thailand's immigration detention centers
Press groups condemn Thai police for protest crackdowns
Press groups condemn Thai police for protest crackdowns

Latest News

What is really Shintoism
Mar 24, 2021
Indonesian court rejects appeal by rapist of altar boys
Mar 24, 2021
Indian court denies bail to elderly Jesuit 
Mar 24, 2021
Myanmar's Cardinal Bo calls on young people to pursue non-violence
Mar 24, 2021
Filipino bishops go to war over the word 'lumad'
Mar 24, 2021
Pakistani lawmaker faces wrath for negating minorities’ persecution
Mar 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Mar 23, 2021
Is Indian democracy turning into an electoral autocracy?
Mar 22, 2021
Letter from Rome: Blessings and curses
Mar 21, 2021
'Allah' row gives shaky Malaysian government hope of survival
Mar 19, 2021
Why is the Asian Church cold about Muslim friendship?
Mar 19, 2021

Features

What is really Shintoism
Mar 24, 2021
Pandemic spreads in Thailand's immigration detention centers
Mar 24, 2021
Singapore’s Catholic hospice comforts sick and needy
Mar 24, 2021
The “controversial” Anglican Catholics of Pakistan
Mar 23, 2021
Prayers, fasting and adoration for an end to Myanmar’s unrest
Mar 22, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The spirit of resistance in Chiapas

The spirit of resistance in Chiapas
Bishops in France rethink the future of seminaries

Bishops in France rethink the future of seminaries
Immortalizing Americas San Romero and countless martyrs

Immortalizing Americas’ San Romero and countless martyrs
Germany cancels Easter celebrations due to third Covid wave

Germany cancels Easter celebrations due to third Covid wave
Discerning the Grain of Wheat

Discerning the Grain of Wheat
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 23 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 23 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: The Annunciation of the Lord

Readings of the Day: The Annunciation of the Lord
Lord, help me to do Your will always

Lord, help me to do Your will always
Grant that we may all accept our own annunciation

Grant that we may all accept our own annunciation
Annunciation of the Lord | Saint of the Day

Annunciation of the Lord | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.