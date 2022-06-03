Singapore's Catholic bookstore stands test of time

Katong Catholic Book Center has been in operation since 1977 and regards customers as part of its family

Books on display at Katong Catholic Book Center in Singapore. (Photo: Katong Catholic Book Center)

A Catholic bookstore in Singapore set up by a French missionary continues to reap success and expansion 45 years on after defying cultural changes and financial setbacks stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Father Pierre Barthoulot of the Paris Foreign Missions Society (MEP), then parish priest of the Church of the Holy Family, set up Katong Catholic Book Center in 1977 with an aim to promote evangelization in the tiny city-state, reports Catholic News of Singapore.

The bookstore initially operated from a one-room shophouse on East Coast Road near Singapore’s southeast coastline and sold religious books, cassettes, magazines and articles related to evangelization. In 1979, it was incorporated as a private limited company.

The bookstore recently moved to a spacious new location in Chapel Road. It now sells a wide variety of religious materials including Bibles, papal encyclicals, prayer books, gifts for sacrament occasions such as communion, confirmation, matrimony and priestly ordination, and religious objects such as statues and so on.

To ensure its presence on the digital marketplace, the store has launched an e-commerce site.

The management of the store said the expansion of its products and services has made it popular with people of other faiths.

“It is important to always remember that in whatever we do, it is all for God’s glory. So, we do our best and leave the rest to God"

Staff and customers say the bookstore is a reminder of the legacy of French MEP missionaries who started arriving in Singapore about two centuries ago, pioneered evangelization and laid the foundations of the local Church by setting up schools, hospitals and other institutions along with churches.

Geraldine Desker, who has been with the bookstore since its inception, said she is happy about her long association with the store.

“It is important to always remember that in whatever we do, it is all for God’s glory. So, we do our best and leave the rest to God,” she said.

After decades of engagement with traditional services, she is learning the pros and cons of the new e-commerce website along with other staff.

Bob, another senior employee, said staff regard customers like their family members. “We treat every customer who comes through the door as our friend or family member. When they look lost or are not too sure of what they are looking for, we talk to them and help them find what they need,” he said.

A long-time customer endorsed the store's service. “It’s more than a bookshop, it’s a community here,” he said.

Father Stanislaus Pang, parish priest the Church of the Holy Family and a director of the bookstore’s board, said the business has a bright future as it has received “phenomenal support” from its patrons, both Catholic and non-Catholic.

