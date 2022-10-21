News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
Singapore parliament set to protect traditional marriage

A majority of Singaporeans do not want a drastic shift in societal values following the repeal of 377A

Singapore parliament set to protect traditional marriage

A couple poses for a photographer at the registry of marriage offices in Singapore on Dec. 12, 2012. (Photo: AFP)

Daniel Tay

By Daniel Tay

Published: October 21, 2022 11:13 AM GMT

Updated: October 21, 2022 11:47 AM GMT

Singapore’s parliament is all set to debate bills to repeal a law that criminalizes gay sex and to amend the constitution to protect the definition of marriage, after both were tabled for its consent for the first time on Oct. 20.

The debates are likely to take place in November before the vote. The repeal of the gay sex law will require a simple majority to pass, while the amendment to the constitution to protect the definition of marriage will require the support of two-thirds of Members of Parliament (MPs).

Since the ruling People’s Action Party has 83 out of the total 94 MPs, it is expected that both bills shall sail through without any difficulty.

Even law academics and senior members of the legal fraternity had advised that doing away with the gay sex law through the democratic process in parliament would be less messy.

In his National Day rally speech on Aug. 21, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that “the Minister for Law and the Attorney-General have advised that in a future court challenge, there is a significant risk of 377A being struck down on the grounds that it breaches the equal protection provision in the Constitution.”

However, as Singapore is still a “traditional society with conservative social values,” said Lee, most Singaporeans do not want a drastic shift in societal values following the repeal of this law.

The current law recognizes only marriages between a man and a woman, which also influences national policies related to public housing, education, adoption, advertising standards, and film classification, he said.

This definition can still be challenged in the courts. To prevent a successful challenge that would result in same-sex marriages being allowed, it was decided that the constitution be amended to protect the definition of marriage.

The gay sex law was added to the Penal Code in 1938 by the British colonial government. The law does not criminalize sex between females, only between males.

However, this law has not been enforced in decades for sex between consenting males.

Documents declassified by Britain between 2014 and 2016 reveal that this particular law was originally meant to stop the spread of male prostitution, particularly relations between male Europeans and Asian male prostitutes, not consensual private sexual acts between men.

These documents were presented as evidence by a team of lawyers when they put forward a constitutional challenge to the gay sex law in 2019.

Since 2010, there have been a series of constitutional challenges to the law, mostly based on the Constitution of Singapore, which guarantees all persons equality before the law, besides the right to life and the right to personal liberty.

All the constitutional challenges thus far have failed.

