News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Singapore

Singapore must encourage motherhood within marriage

City-state has extended the age limit on elective egg freezing but regulatory loopholes remain

Singapore must encourage motherhood within marriage

A staff member shows a mock-up of work being done on women's eggs in the laboratory at the KL Fertility Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo: AFP/ UCAN files)

Dr Alexis Heng Boon Chin

By Dr Alexis Heng Boon Chin

Published: May 25, 2023 12:00 PM GMT

Updated: May 25, 2023 12:01 PM GMT

Recently, the Singapore government extended age limit restrictions on elective egg freezing from 35 to 37 years of age, based on the latest scientific and medical data that showed reasonably acceptable clinical outcomes for egg freezing at this age limit.

For older women above 37 years of age, there are much-reduced chances of future reproductive success and low cost-effectiveness with egg freezing. Nevertheless, it is anticipated that many older women above this age limit will still want to undergo egg freezing overseas.

This may represent lucrative business opportunities for local IVF clinics in Singapore, because of a loophole in healthcare regulations that do not stop local fertility doctors from aiding and abetting patients to do egg freezing overseas.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

Because egg freezing is a rather lengthy and tedious process lasting a few weeks, it would be advantageous for older women with busy work schedules to start the initial part of the process at a local IVF clinic in Singapore, before traveling overseas to freeze their eggs at a collaborating foreign clinic.

Clinical procedures that can be done locally include preliminary health checks and screening of ovarian reserves, as well as hormone injections to stimulate egg production within their ovaries. The time that they will need to spend overseas will thus be reduced to only the final part of the egg-freezing process, which includes outpatient surgery for egg collection and freezing, thus causing minimal disruption to their busy work schedule.

The question that arises is whether there is a breach of medical ethics and professional code of conduct for local IVF clinics and doctors in this case.

"It is mandated that only legally married women can use their frozen eggs for IVF treatment at local fertility clinics"

This is because they already know full well that older women above 37 years old have much-reduced chances of future reproductive success with egg freezing, which is why the Singapore government imposed such restrictions in the first place. Yet they still want to take the opportunity to earn additional medical fees with such older women.

Hence to maintain legal and ethical consistency in the implementation of local healthcare regulations that restrict egg freezing to women at or below 37 years of age, Singapore should ban local IVF clinics from aiding and facilitating overseas egg freezing for older women above this age limit.

Currently, in Singapore, it is mandated that only legally married women can use their frozen eggs for IVF treatment at local fertility clinics. For some single women who are unable to find their Mr. Right and want to pursue the option of single motherhood with their frozen eggs, they can exploit yet another loophole in local healthcare regulations. That is the absence of laws that would stop women from exporting their frozen eggs overseas to foreign fertility clinics, in order to do treatment procedures banned in Singapore. In particular, surrogacy and IVF treatment of unmarried women with donated sperm.

At present, single motherhood with donor sperm is a highly controversial issue in socially-conservative Singapore. It is generally viewed with greater disapproval than an accidental pregnancy outside marriage because it is seen as premeditated, deliberate and willful, intentionally depriving a child of having a father.

From the conservative viewpoint, children of divorced single mothers or those born out of wedlock usually know the identity of their biological fathers, and often receive financial support and have contact with them. By contrast, the identity of the biological father of a donor-conceived child and the role that he plays in the child's life is often a complete blank. Hence, it is often questioned whether this is in the child's best interest.

Overseas surrogacy is also a highly contentious issue in Singapore, commonly perceived as exploiting economically-disadvantaged women from poorer countries, and a form of human trafficking.

Hence, for legal and ethical consistency, the Singapore government should take steps to plug such loopholes, in line with their official policy of using egg freezing to encourage motherhood within the context of marriage and traditional family structure.

Dr. Alexis Heng Boon Chin, an expert in Biomedical Science, had previously worked in the field of human clinically assisted reproduction research in Singapore and has authored 50 international journal publications on ethical and legal issues relating to new reproductive technologies. The article expresses his personal opinion, which is not connected to any institutions that he is affiliated with. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

No letup in harassment of Church-run orphanage in India No letup in harassment of Church-run orphanage in India
Singapore must encourage motherhood within marriage Singapore must encourage motherhood within marriage
Vietnam’s Catholic activist jailed for anti-state videos Vietnam’s Catholic activist jailed for anti-state videos
Peace sought in violence-hit Bangladesh hills Peace sought in violence-hit Bangladesh hills
Cambodian opposition party formally barred from July election Cambodian opposition party formally barred from July election
Hindu man's jailing irks Bangladeshi interfaith group Hindu man's jailing irks Bangladeshi interfaith group
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Gulbarga

Diocese of Gulbarga

In a land area of 32,147 square kilometers, the diocese of Gulbarga includes four revenue districts of Bidar, Bijapur,

Read more
Diocese of Kurunegala

Diocese of Kurunegala

The diocesan territory stretches over a land area of 4,812.8 square kilometers and includes Kurunegala in North Western

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Xinjiang-Urumqi

Apostolic Prefecture of Xinjiang-Urumqi

In a land area of 1,600,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in

Read more
Diocese of Hiroshima

Diocese of Hiroshima

In a land area of 31,818 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Hiroshima, Yamaguchi, Shimane, Okayama and

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.