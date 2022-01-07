X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Singapore

Singapore minister meets pope to reaffirm bilateral ties

Pope Francis was 'warm, humble and personable,' says Minister of Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: January 07, 2022 07:32 AM GMT

Updated: January 07, 2022 07:39 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodia’s last genocide case stands dismissed

Jan 4, 2022
2

Pakistani priests on a fearless mission in Balochistan

Jan 5, 2022
3

Mother Teresa nuns pushed off Indian army land

Jan 6, 2022
4

Indian court stops eviction of orphanage inmates

Jan 7, 2022
5

Bishop praises doctors' support for Philippine candidate

Jan 5, 2022
6

'Polite persecution' of Christians gathers pace in Europe

Jan 6, 2022
7

Philippine bishop questions Duterte's infrastructure plan

Jan 4, 2022
8

Cambodian PM demands US certify son's degree

Jan 5, 2022
9

Malaysian Catholics rush aid to victims of deadly flooding

Jan 4, 2022
10

Who will be held responsible if war robots kill humans?

Jan 4, 2022
Support UCA News
Singapore minister meets pope to reaffirm bilateral ties

Singapore minister Edwin Tong hands Pope Francis a commemorative book on the 200-year jubilee of the Catholic Church in Singapore during an audience at the Vatican on Jan. 5. (Photo: Facebook page of Edwin Tong)

Singapore’s Minister of Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong met with Pope Francis in the Vatican during an official visit aimed at reaffirming bilateral ties.

Tong, 52, a Catholic and a member of the ruling People’s Action Party, had a brief audience with the pope on Jan. 5 along with a Singapore delegation that included non-resident ambassador Janet Ang.

During the audience, Tong handed over a commemorative book to Pope Francis on behalf of Archbishop William Goh of Singapore. The book is a souvenir published as a part of recently held celebrations for 200 years of the Catholic Church in Singapore, reported The Straits Times.

They also briefly chatted about issues of mutual interest including social cohesion, multi-religiosity and harmony.

Following the visit, Tong posted photos and highly appreciated the encounter with the supreme pontiff of the Catholic Church on his official Facebook page.

“Pope Francis was warm, humble, and personable. He had a kind word or gesture for everyone and made it a point to warmly welcome everyone in the Singapore delegation,” Tong said.

His unwavering outreach and a strong heart for the last, the lost and the least in each community are valuable learning points for our own society

He also applauded Pope Francis’ third encyclical, Fratelli Tutti, which he says profoundly explores the pope’s teachings on “universal love, reconciliation, peace and solidarity.”

Fratelli Tutti, he said, aims to promote a universal aspiration toward fraternity and social friendship, concluding that the time has come to “dream, then, as a single human family.”

“These teachings resonate strongly with a multicultural and religiously diverse Singapore,” he added.

“His unwavering outreach and a strong heart for the last, the lost and the least in each community are valuable learning points for our own society.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“These teachings transcend the Catholic faith, and indeed, anyone single faith alone; they have a true universal, timeless relevance.”

Tong said Singapore will continue to work to foster closer ties with the Holy See.

Singapore was a Malay fishing village before Sir Stamford Raffles made it a British colony in 1819.

Today, Singapore is a sovereign city-state with a multi-ethnic and multi-religious nation. Its estimated population is 5.6 million. According to the Department of Statistics of Singapore, about 31.1 percent of Singaporeans are Buddhist, 18.9 percent are Christian, 15.6 percent Muslim, 8.8 percent Taoist and 5 percent Hindu. About 20 percent don’t adhere any religion.

Catholicism arrived on the shores of Singapore on Dec. 11, 1821, with the arrival of St. Laurent Marie Joseph Imbert (1796-1839), a French priest of the Paris Foreign Missions Society (MEP). The date of Father Laurent’s arrival in Singapore is historically known as the beginning of the Catholic Church in Singapore.

The Archdiocese of Singapore, which covers the entire island, has about 360,000 Catholics.

Singapore and the Vatican have maintained diplomatic relations since 1981.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

It's one-way traffic for Indonesian people smugglers
It's one-way traffic for Indonesian people smugglers
Floods and landslides kill seven in eastern Indonesia
Floods and landslides kill seven in eastern Indonesia
Philippines slaps ban on child marriage
Philippines slaps ban on child marriage
'Light' sentences for Indonesian Ahmadi attack spark storm
'Light' sentences for Indonesian Ahmadi attack spark storm
Thai authorities harass young Muslim activist
Thai authorities harass young Muslim activist
Hun Sen's visit to Myanmar sparks protests
Hun Sen's visit to Myanmar sparks protests
Support Us

Latest News

Mother Teresa nuns face funding crisis
Jan 7, 2022
Another Pakistani granted bail in blasphemy case
Jan 7, 2022
It's one-way traffic for Indonesian people smugglers
Jan 7, 2022
Floods and landslides kill seven in eastern Indonesia
Jan 7, 2022
Philippines slaps ban on child marriage
Jan 7, 2022
Indian court stops eviction of orphanage inmates
Jan 7, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

It's one-way traffic for Indonesian people smugglers
Jan 7, 2022
'Polite persecution' of Christians gathers pace in Europe
Jan 6, 2022
Who will be held responsible if war robots kill humans?
Jan 4, 2022
Post-Christmas homework
Jan 3, 2022
India restricting foreign funds baffles voluntary groups
Jan 3, 2022

Features

Salvatorian nuns build houses for Sri Lankan war victims, widows
Jan 7, 2022
A safe haven for conflict-scarred Papuan children
Jan 6, 2022
'No legal pathways': Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand
Jan 6, 2022
Thai classical musicians show their survival instinct
Jan 5, 2022
Pakistani priests on a fearless mission in Balochistan
Jan 5, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The liberation theology of Desmund Tutu

The “liberation theology" of Desmund Tutu

Life is a perpetual climb

Life is a perpetual climb
Vatican says no miracles have taken place at Medjugorje

Vatican says no miracles have taken place at Medjugorje
Pope warns against conventional religion that does not change our lives

Pope warns against "conventional religion" that "does not change our lives"
Caritas Bolivia increases service to migrants at the borders

Caritas Bolivia increases service to migrants at the borders
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.