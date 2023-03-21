News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Singapore

Singapore lawyer suspended for criticizing judiciary

M. Ravi, one of few defending death-row convicts in the city-state, stands suspended for five years

Singapore lawyer suspended for criticizing judiciary

M. Ravi is a well-known international human rights lawyer. (Photo: mravilaw.org)

AFP, Singapore

By AFP, Singapore

Published: March 21, 2023 11:47 AM GMT

Updated: March 21, 2023 11:51 AM GMT

A Singapore rights lawyer, one of a handful defending death-row convicts in the city-state, was suspended for five years on Tuesday for making "baseless" allegations against the judicial system.

M. Ravi had told an online publication outside the Supreme Court in 2020 that the public prosecutor had been "overzealous in his prosecution", after he helped a Malaysian drug convict escape the death penalty on review.

While Singapore is economically successful and ranks among the world's least corrupt countries, rights groups frequently accuse the government of restricting free speech and civil liberties.

"No solicitor can be permitted to recklessly and baselessly undermine the very pillars of the legal system in which he... operates; to do so would plainly cause grave injury to public confidence in the legal profession," the court said in its decision.

"In our judgment, Mr Ravi's misconduct exhibits a fundamental lack of respect and a blatant disregard for the integrity of Singapore's key legal institutions," it added.

After winning the 2020 review for Gobi Avedian, the outspoken lawyer had also asked the state, the prosecutors and the law minister to apologise to his client.

He made further allegations of improper conduct by prosecutors, and threatened to sue the Law Society of Singapore if it did not protect the independence of lawyers or if it participated in any "harassment" by the attorney general against him.

Ravi was also suspended for a year in 2007 for being disrespectful to a judge.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Ravi said he was just happy he had been able to save Gobi from the gallows and was leaving the decision against him "to the court of public opinion".

One of Ravi's numerous death-row clients was Malaysian national Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, who was executed for a drug offence last year despite being mentally disabled.

The case drew international protests, including from British tycoon Richard Branson.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Why are Asian Churches reluctant to study clerical abuse? Why are Asian Churches reluctant to study clerical abuse?
Sri Lanka bailout subject to tackling corruption: IMF Sri Lanka bailout subject to tackling corruption: IMF
Hong Kong police arrests rights activist Albert Ho Hong Kong police arrests rights activist Albert Ho
Uganda's parliament to vote on harsh anti-gay bill Uganda's parliament to vote on harsh anti-gay bill
Singapore lawyer suspended for criticizing judiciary Singapore lawyer suspended for criticizing judiciary
Korean nuns sell cakes to support children in Syria, Turkey Korean nuns sell cakes to support children in Syria, Turkey
Ucanews Store
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Marbel

Diocese of Marbel

In a land area of 7,469 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the Civil Provinces of South Cotabato and

Read more
Diocese of Chiang Rai

Diocese of Chiang Rai

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Chiang Rai  is in the north-eastern region of the country, will

Read more
Archdiocese of Tharae-Nongsaeng

Archdiocese of Tharae-Nongsaeng

The Archdiocese of Tharae Nongsaeng is located in Sakon Nakhon Province, northeast of Thailand. It covers an area of

Read more
Diocese of Weetebula

Diocese of Weetebula

In a land area of 11,050 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers four districts -- East Sumba, Central Sumba,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.