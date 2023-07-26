Singapore executes 14th drug convict since last year

A woman drug convict is scheduled to be hanged on Friday, according to local rights group Transformative Justice Collective
An activist wears a T-shirt with a sign against the death penalty during a protest against the death penalty at Speakers' Corner in Singapore on April 3, 2022. (Photo: AFP)
Singapore on Wednesday hanged a local man convicted of drug trafficking, officials said, two days before the scheduled execution of the first woman prisoner in the city-state in nearly 20 years.
Mohd Aziz bin Hussain, convicted and sentenced to death in 2017 for trafficking "not less than 49.98 grams" (1.76 ounces) of heroin, was executed at Changi Prison, the Central Narcotics Bureau said in a statement.
The 57-year-old was the 14th convict sent to the gallows since the government resumed executions in March 2022 after a two-year pause during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Get the latest from UCA News. Sign-up to receive our daily newsletter
Hussain's previous appeals against his conviction and sentence had been dismissed, and a petition for presidential clemency was also denied.
A woman drug convict, 45-year-old Saridewi Djamani, is scheduled to be hanged on Friday, according to the local rights group Transformative Justice Collective (TJC).
She was sentenced to death in 2018 for trafficking around 30 grams of heroin.
If carried out, Djamani would be the first woman executed in Singapore since 2004, when 36-year-old hairdresser Yen May Woen was hanged for drug trafficking, according to TJC activist Kokila Annamalai.
Singapore has some of the world's toughest anti-drug laws — trafficking more than 500 grams of cannabis or over 15 grams of heroin can result in the death penalty.
Rights watchdog Amnesty International on Tuesday urged Singapore to halt the executions, saying there was no evidence the death penalty acted as a deterrent to crime.
"It is unconscionable that authorities in Singapore continue to cruelly pursue more executions in the name of drug control," Amnesty death penalty expert Chiara Sangiorgio said in a statement.
Singapore, however, insists that the death penalty has helped make it one of Asia's safest countries.
Among those hanged since last year was Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, whose execution sparked a global outcry, including from the United Nations and British tycoon Richard Branson, because he was deemed to have a mental disability.
Help us keep UCA News independent
The Church in Asia needs objective and independent journalism to speak the truth about the Church and the state.
With a network of professionally qualified journalists and editors across Asia, UCA News is just about meeting that need. But professionalism does not come cheap. We depend on you, our readers, to help maintain our independence and seek that truth.
A small donation of US$2 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goal.
Share your comments
In a land area of 8,348.4 square kilometers, the diocesan territory includes Badulla. Badulla diocese comes under two
The Diocese of Kabankalan is a suffragan of the Archdiocese of Jaro. Kabankalan diocese extends from Cabacungan in La
The Diocese of Khulna was canonically erected on January 3, 1952, as the Diocese of Jessore, with parts taken from the
This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...
Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...
The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...