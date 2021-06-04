X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

Singapore

Singapore egg-freezing ban forces women to head overseas

Calls are growing for authorities to loosen the rules in a bid to help boost birth rates

Catherine Lai/ Sam Reeves, AFP

Catherine Lai/ Sam Reeves, AFP

Published: June 04, 2021 08:48 AM GMT

Updated: June 04, 2021 08:49 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Dalit Catholics angry over bishop appointment in India

Jun 1, 2021
2

Sex slavery shackles impoverished Philippine children

Jun 2, 2021
3

Policeman's murder of Filipino grandmother sparks outrage

Jun 1, 2021
4

US embassy in Vatican hoists rainbow flag

Jun 2, 2021
5

Christian persecution peaks amid impunity in pandemic-era India

Jun 3, 2021
6

Philippine priest attacks 'evil' Duterte through verse

Jun 3, 2021
7

Indonesian archbishop survives 'two assassination bids'

Jun 3, 2021
8

Cambodia offers US three options to resolve war era debt

Jun 2, 2021
9

Fake news alert for Pakistani Christians

Jun 1, 2021
10

China's new child policy means more babies but no freedom

Jun 2, 2021
Support UCA News
Singapore egg-freezing ban forces women to head overseas

This picture taken on May 11, 2021 shows a staff member showing a mock-up of work being done on women's eggs in the laboratory at the KL Fertility Centre in Kuala Lumpur. (Photo: SAM REEVES / AFP)

With a busy job that left little time to think about starting a family, Erica decided to sidestep Singapore's ban on egg freezing for a chance to have children later in life.

The advertising executive is among a growing number of women travelling overseas to get their eggs frozen, as people in the work-obsessed city-state increasingly delay having children.

Now calls are growing for authorities to loosen the rules in a bid to help boost one of the world's lowest birth rates.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"It's quite unfair to women here," Erica, who used a pseudonym, said of the current policy on egg freezing.

"It doesn't give women in Singapore the chance to have an opportunity to give birth in their 40s, and therefore they feel like they would have to settle in their 30s because time is not on their side," the 40-year-old added.

Singapore's fertility rate reached a historic low of 1.1 babies per woman last year, compared to a global average of 2.4.

This is despite decades of official encouragement to boost births, ranging from cash bonuses for having a baby to subsidised fertility treatments for married couples.

But while advocates say egg freezing could help lift birth rates, authorities still only allow it for certain medical conditions, such as if a woman is undergoing cancer treatment.

Many other countries permit the procedure, even without medical reasons.

But in socially conservative Singapore, the government and religious groups have expressed concern that egg freezing may encourage women to delay getting married and having children.

Related News

'Lifestyles are different' 


The procedure involves collecting eggs from a woman's ovaries, freezing them unfertilised and storing them for later use.

When a woman wants to try to get pregnant, the egg is thawed and combined with sperm before being transferred to the uterus.

Women's fertility typically begins declining from the mid-30s but freezing eggs can give them a chance to have children later.

Erica, who is not originally from Singapore but holds permanent resident status, decided to have the procedure at the age of 36 after breaking up with her boyfriend of six years.

She flew to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia about five times for consultations, to refill hormone jabs, then finally for the egg extraction at the KL Fertility Centre.

The clinic has seen a growing number of Singaporeans coming for the procedure and, before the coronavirus closed borders, was freezing eggs of three to six women a year from the city-state.

"There is actually a huge demand because of changing social dynamics," said Helena Lim, a doctor at the centre.

"Women have more opportunity to get higher education, lifestyles are different."

This isn't just an issue in Singapore. In many developed countries, women are delaying childbearing for several reasons, including financial considerations and career pressure.

There are no official figures on how many in Singapore have gone overseas to freeze their eggs, but anecdotal evidence suggests numbers have been rising.

Sunfert International, which has several fertility clinics across Malaysia, told AFP that enquiries and patients from Singapore were increasing by about 15 percent each year before the pandemic.

Singaporeans are also heading to countries like Thailand and Australia for the procedure.

'Profoundly selfish act' 

Pressure has been growing on Singapore to lift its ban for some time, but there is little sign an overhaul is imminent.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development said last year there were "ethical and social concerns" over such a move, which could cause more women "to delay marriage or parenthood".

The ministry declined requests for further comment.

The National Council of Churches of Singapore has also spoken out against elective egg freezing, calling it a "profoundly selfish act" and saying that women should instead be encouraged to have children earlier in life.

Erica is now in a relationship and hopes to have children soon -- the couple will try to conceive naturally first and have the frozen eggs as a backup.

"Having this as an option just gives women more opportunity to really settle with the person that you want to be happy with," she said of freezing her eggs.

"I feel that it's a great decision."

Also Read

Young Catholics keep Laudato Si' alive in Timor-Leste
Young Catholics keep Laudato Si' alive in Timor-Leste
Filipino priest spearheads move to prevent Duterte dynasty
Filipino priest spearheads move to prevent Duterte dynasty
Indonesian TV soap under fire for child marriage plot
Indonesian TV soap under fire for child marriage plot
Myanmar unity govt calls on Rohingya to join anti-military fight
Myanmar unity govt calls on Rohingya to join anti-military fight
Indonesian archbishop invites Pope Francis to Papua
Indonesian archbishop invites Pope Francis to Papua
Vietnamese seminarians urged to serve Covid-19 victims
Vietnamese seminarians urged to serve Covid-19 victims

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Hong Kong park empty on Tiananmen anniversary but protests flicker
Jun 4, 2021
German cardinal offers to quit over Church’s abuse failure
Jun 4, 2021
Former priest shot dead in Philippines
Jun 4, 2021
Young Catholics keep Laudato Si' alive in Timor-Leste
Jun 4, 2021
Church agency reports spiraling land conflicts in Brazil
Jun 4, 2021
US bishops commit to work toward 'church without borders'
Jun 4, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Christian persecution peaks amid impunity in pandemic-era India
Jun 3, 2021
China's new child policy means more babies but no freedom
Jun 2, 2021
Fake news alert for Pakistani Christians
Jun 1, 2021
Olympic flame withers as state bungling breaks Japanese spirit
May 31, 2021
An interfaith prayer for Myanmar in Italy
May 31, 2021

Features

Young Catholics keep Laudato Si' alive in Timor-Leste
Jun 4, 2021
Singapore egg-freezing ban forces women to head overseas
Jun 4, 2021
More questions than answers over missing Thai activists
Jun 4, 2021
Reporting the news can bring sudden death in Pakistan
Jun 3, 2021
Sex slavery shackles impoverished Philippine children
Jun 2, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Abducted priest in Cameroon has been set free

Abducted priest in Cameroon has been set free
Catholic group calls for justice and human dignity in Palestine

Catholic group calls for justice and human dignity in Palestine
Rwandan cardinal assesses the 1994 genocide

Rwandan cardinal assesses the 1994 genocide
Taking responsibility or abandoning a sinking ship

Taking responsibility or abandoning a sinking ship?
Foster tolerance protect national minorities says Vatican official

Foster tolerance, protect national minorities, says Vatican official
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 4 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 4 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Ninth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Ninth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me to be generous with others and to worship You with a pure heart

Lord, help me to be generous with others and to worship You with a pure heart
Destroy the Oak of Thor everywhere in the world, Lord

Destroy the Oak of Thor everywhere in the world, Lord
Saint Boniface | Saint of the Day

Saint Boniface | Saint of the Day
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.