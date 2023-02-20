News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Singapore

Singapore Catholic editors win US literary award

'The Jesuit: Finding God in All Things' commemorates canonization of St. Francis Xavier, St. Ignatius Loyola 400 years ago

Singapore-based Catholic editors Desmond Francis Xavier Kon Zhicheng-Mingdé (left) and Eric Francis Tinsay Valles won top prize at the 2023 Illumination Christian Book Awards under the category of Digital Media

Singapore-based Catholic editors Desmond Francis Xavier Kon Zhicheng-Mingdé (left) and Eric Francis Tinsay Valles won top prize at the 2023 Illumination Christian Book Awards under the category of Digital Media. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: February 20, 2023 06:26 AM GMT

Updated: February 20, 2023 08:36 AM GMT

Two Singapore-based Catholic editors clinched the top award for the second consecutive year from a US-based group that honors the best titles written and published with a Christian worldview.

The e-anthology, The Jesuit: Finding God in All Things, bagged the Gold Award at the 2023 Illumination Christian Book Awards under the category of Digital Media, says a Feb. 18 press release by the editors.

Desmond Francis Xavier Kon Zhicheng-Mingdé and Eric Francis Tinsay Valles edited the book exclusively composed to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the canonization of St. Francis Xavier and St. Ignatius of Loyola in 2022.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The 250-page book features articles from 21 eminent authors from around the world.

The writer-editor duo won the Gold Award for another e-anthology, A Given Grace: An Anthology of Christian Poems, last year by the Michigan-based organization. The book commemorates five centuries of Catholicism in the Philippines and 200 years of Catholicism in Singapore in 2021.

The Illumination Book Awards are designed to “shine a light” on the best of new Christian books. Award categories range from Bible Study and Devotional to family-oriented subjects like Education and Children’s Picture Books.

The editors said the recognition inspires them.

“The Illumination Prize is a great affirmation that I am most grateful for. It is also an incentive to write better, try to inspire others, and give witness to God’s tender mercies,” said Valles.

“It totally made my day, receiving news that The Jesuit won this award. Eric and I share this with the many eminent contributing authors whose luminous work grace these pages,” said Zhicheng-Mingdé.

He said their writings reflect their great love for God.

“Literary awards are always a wonderful surprise; yet, they usually best serve us when they humble us to do more of such edifying, gratifying work. For a project like The Jesuit, the love that emanates is a much grander love, that great love both Eric and I have for God,” he added.

Zhicheng-Mingdé was born in 1971. He studied sociology and mass communication at the National University of Singapore and later received his theology master's from Harvard University and another master's in creative writing from the University of Notre Dame.

He has written and edited over 25 titles including a novel, a quasi-memoir, two lyric essay monographs and nine poetry collections. He is a senior lecturer on creative writing and publishing at Nanyang Technological University of Singapore.

Valles was born in 1968. He obtained a graduation in Business Management from Ateneo de Manila University and a master's in English from the University of the Philippines. He received his doctorate in English, with a specialization in creative writing, from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indonesian cardinal wants Catholics fight trafficking during Lent Indonesian cardinal wants Catholics fight trafficking during Lent
Philippine diocese probes 'fake' ordination of Vietnamese man Philippine diocese probes 'fake' ordination of Vietnamese man
Middle Eastern Churches stress unity at continental gathering Middle Eastern Churches stress unity at continental gathering
Indian archdiocese alleges minorities cut from voter list Indian archdiocese alleges minorities cut from voter list
Indian Christians unite to protest against hate crimes Indian Christians unite to protest against hate crimes
Singapore Catholic editors win US literary award Singapore Catholic editors win US literary award
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Yuanling

Diocese of Yuanling

The Diocese of Yuanling has its origin in the Apostolic Prefecture of Chenzhou, which the Vatican established on March

Read more
Diocese of Buxar

Diocese of Buxar

The diocesan territory of 11,298 square kilometers covers four districts of Bhojpur, Buxar, Kaimur and Rohtas in the

Read more
Diocese of Bacolod

Diocese of Bacolod

In a land area of 2,091.1 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the central territory of the Province of

Read more
Diocese of Yichang

Diocese of Yichang

In a land area of 21,277 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Enshi, Jingmen and Yichang administrative

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.