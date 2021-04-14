X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Malaysia

Singapore-born nun left everything for the Lord

Sister Valerie Tseng Yeok Ying had a long, illustrious religious life spanning the globe

Rock Ronald Rozario

Rock Ronald Rozario

Updated: April 14, 2021 04:24 PM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Filipino child admonishes Duterte for foul language

Apr 14, 2021
2

Christians decry Myanmar military's search of churches

Apr 12, 2021
3

A small victory for Christians in communist Laos

Apr 12, 2021
4

Vietnam arrests rights defender for anti-state campaign

Apr 11, 2021
5

No hiding place: Myanmar refugees face arrest in Thailand

Apr 13, 2021
6

Kenyan bishops call on government to keep refugee camps open

Apr 13, 2021
7

Cramped commute a Covid risk for Cambodian workers

Apr 12, 2021
8

New archbishop of Karachi puts emphasis on teamwork

Apr 12, 2021
9

Singapore-born nun left everything for the Lord

Apr 14, 2021
10

Covid brings out the dictator in Cambodian PM

Apr 12, 2021
Support UCA News
Singapore-born nun left everything for the Lord

Sister Valerie Tseng Yeok Ying with students in Malaysia. (Photo: Viala Tropica)

Tributes have been pouring in for Sister Valerie Tseng Yeok Ying, a Singapore-born nun from the Infant Jesus Sisters who spent most of her life in community animation, education, social work and Biblical apostolate in Malaysia.

Sister Valerie died on April 12 at the age of 96.

The Church in Malaysia led by Archbishop Julian Leow of Kuala Lumpur joined her family members including her brother, Jesuit priest Father Gerald Tseng, relatives, friends and the Infant Jesus community to mourn her demise.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

A funeral service following Covid-19 protocols was held for the nun at IJ Community chapel in Cheras near Kuala Lumpur on April 13.

Sister Valerie, a former superior of the Infant Jesus Sisters in Malaysia, had a long, illustrious religious life celebrated by many including those she had touched through her services and fellow confreres.

To her beloved nephews and nieces, Sister Valerie was known as Aunty Mary, referring to her original name after birth.

The trip was challenging as the area had no roads, no running water and poor sanitation

Mary was born on Dec. 16, 1924, in Singapore, the third of eight children of Anglican parents. She was the only daughter in the family. From her early life, Mary was known as a confident, intelligent and outspoken girl.

Despite their parents being strict Anglicans, the children expressed a desire to become Catholics thanks to their education and influence in prominent Catholic-run institutes in Singapore. Mary studied at the Convent of Infant Jesus School and her brothers were schooled at the renowned St. Joseph Institution.

Mary lobbied for herself and brothers to embrace Catholicism. Her parents were upset at the beginning but later conceded to the request, leading to their conversion shortly afterwards.

Mary, however, never wanted to become a nun; rather, she wanted to have an independent life. By 1950, she completed her education, joined a school as a teacher and had a steady boyfriend whom she planned to marry and settle down with.

Related News

God, however, had plans for her, so in 1950 the course of Mary’s life changed forever.

That year, Mary’s boyfriend was on a long business trip to India and Mary joined her friend Margaret on a religious excursion to Kota Kinabalu (then called Jesselton) in Malaysia. They accompanied a parish group to promote the Legion of Mary in local villages.

The trip was challenging as the area had no roads, no running water and poor sanitation. They were forced to trek muddy village roads through paddy fields to reach out to the villagers.

The trip was a spiritual awakening for Mary

There she found a group of nuns from Mill House Congregation living and serving the local community with all these threadbare amenities.

The trip was a spiritual awakening for Mary and she started thinking about serving people like the nuns.

On the other hand, Mary became confused as she already had a good career and a good boyfriend with whom she planned to settle down. “Why me, Lord? I have a boyfriend already!” Mary reacted.

She returned to Singapore and met with her parish priest, Father Meisonniere, for guidance.

The priest sent her back by saying “It is not a calling” and warned her that religious life was not for everyone. In fact, the priest was testing Mary to see if her calling was real and would persist as entering religious life would mean a lifetime of sacrifice.

Back home, Mary became restless as the inner calling became stronger. Her friend Margaret advised that she must see the priest again. The priest realized it was a genuine call and advised her to respond accordingly. Father Meisonniere told her to “become a good religious example to others.”

Once Mary made up her mind to join religious life, she “felt a great peace,” she recalled in an interview later.

Initially, Mary expressed intentions to join Mill House Congregation in Jesselton but was disheartened to know the British order did not accept local girls.

She then joined the Sisters of the Infant Jesus, a French Catholic order founded in 1675 and she was sent to Penang, Malaysia, for religious formation. Her first assignment was to teach mathematics to the senior middle school students in the Ave Maria Convent in Ipoh. At the beginning Mary found the task difficult as she thought she was not qualified to teach the subject, but she carried on her assignment sincerely.

In 1957, Mary traveled to IJ headquarters in Paris where she pronounced her final vows. Sister Valerie became her new religious name. From Paris she moved to the English port city of Liverpool, where she studied advanced mathematics for one year before returning to her teaching job in Malaysia, which by then was no longer a British colony but an independent country.

Long permanent residency allowed Sister Valerie to obtain a Malaysian passport and for the next 13 years she spent her life teaching at IJ Convent in Pulau Tikus in Penang. As a nun, she demonstrated leadership skills, and thus she was appointed mother superior of her order in Malaysia.   

In 1971, Sister Valerie joined the General Chapter, a five-yearly meeting of the IJ order that maps out future course and elects international leadership team for the congregation. Sister Valerie was elected as one of five council members to assist and counsel superior general, Mother Maria Del Rosario Brandoly. Sister Valerie was the first Asian to be elected to the council and she went on two serve two terms, each for six years.

Sister Valerie rescued and cared for a little girl who was abandoned by her drug addict parents

In her 12 years in Rome, Sister Valerie became an integral part of a group to develop the new constitution of the congregation and traveled around the world with Mother Superior to help her run the order effectively. As she visited various countries from Japan to Spain to Bolivia, she also learned other languages including Japanese, Spanish and Italian to better communicate with the people. Her travels broadened her mind and enriched her experiences as she engaged with different communities in different places.

Upon her return to Asia from Europe, Sister Valerie was tasked to explain and train the IJ communities on recently amended constitution of the order. The new ideas and vision for the congregation as well as strong leadership of Sister Valerie didn’t go down well with all nuns. Although a bit upset, she didn’t get disheartened. She kept traveling throughout Asia and moving from convent to convent to teach and train her fellow nuns over the years.

In 1994, Sister Valerie joined the IJ Community in Cameron Highlands, serving in the kindergarten, catechetics and formation of the youth. From 1997 to 2017, she also served in Malacca-Johor Diocese in Johor state, administering to migrant workers, at the home for the elderly and formation of Basic Ecclesial Communities.

She also helped her colleagues support the local people, especially poor and helpless children and parents.

In one particular case, Sister Valerie rescued and cared for a little girl who was abandoned by her drug addict parents.

In 2018, Sister Valerie returned to the Archdiocese of Kuala Lumpur and spent her final years at the IJ Convent in Cheras, mostly in prayer.

Looking back on her eventful religious life, Sister Valerie thanked God for leading her in the path of life all these years.

“This was my path. The Lord had planned it this way. No matter how hard you try, if he calls, you follow, or you will never truly know peace,” she said.

This article uses materials and photos from Viala Tropica blog site

Also Read

Finding hope through a cloud of despair
Finding hope through a cloud of despair
Filipino child admonishes Duterte for foul language
Filipino child admonishes Duterte for foul language
Indonesian Catholic schools move to tackle sexual abuse
Indonesian Catholic schools move to tackle sexual abuse
UN warns Myanmar faces 'full-blown conflict' like Syria
UN warns Myanmar faces 'full-blown conflict' like Syria
Philippine govt eases lockdown, but only slightly
Philippine govt eases lockdown, but only slightly
Concert raises funds for Malaysian Church's migrant ministry
Concert raises funds for Malaysian Church's migrant ministry

Latest News

The curse of forced conversions in Pakistan
Apr 14, 2021
Covid-19 dampens Bangla New Year, Ramadan in Bangladesh
Apr 14, 2021
Finding hope through a cloud of despair
Apr 14, 2021
Singapore-born nun left everything for the Lord
Apr 14, 2021
Pakistani Christians urge tolerance during Ramadan
Apr 14, 2021
Filipino child admonishes Duterte for foul language
Apr 14, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Finding hope through a cloud of despair
Apr 14, 2021
Catholics displaced amid Islamist protests in Pakistan
Apr 13, 2021
Are German Catholics pushing for divisive reformation?
Apr 13, 2021
No hiding place: Myanmar refugees face arrest in Thailand
Apr 13, 2021
Letter from Rome: Lunch with Hans Küng
Apr 12, 2021

Features

The curse of forced conversions in Pakistan
Apr 14, 2021
Singapore-born nun left everything for the Lord
Apr 14, 2021
Indonesian Catholic schools move to tackle sexual abuse
Apr 14, 2021
India's Covid-19 crisis worsens as deaths spiral out of control
Apr 14, 2021
At 89, Korean cardinal continues to inspire the faithful
Apr 13, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The Long Withdrawing Roar

The Long, Withdrawing Roar
Two Christian nurses in Pakistan charged with blasphemy

Two Christian nurses in Pakistan charged with blasphemy
French bishops to create a national canonical criminal court

French bishops to create a national canonical criminal court
Kenyan bishops oppose closure of refugee camps

Kenyan bishops oppose closure of refugee camps
Priests and nuns among 10 Catholics kidnapped in Haiti

Priests and nuns among 10 Catholics kidnapped in Haiti

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 14 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 14 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Second Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Second Week of Easter
Lord, gift me with Your Spirit

Lord, gift me with Your Spirit
Embolden us Lord Jesus to obey God

Embolden us Lord Jesus to obey God

Saint Paternus of Poitiers | Saint of the Day

Saint Paternus of Poitiers | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.