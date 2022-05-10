News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Singapore

Singapore bans hit Kashmir film over portrayal of Muslims

The movie has been endorsed by Indian PM Narendra Modi and seized on by Hindu hardliners to stir up hatred against Muslims

Singapore bans hit Kashmir film over portrayal of Muslims

A worker cleans a display with a poster of the Bollywood movie 'The Kashmir Files' outside a cinema hall in New Delhi, India. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Singapore

By AFP, Singapore

Published: May 10, 2022 09:22 AM GMT

Updated: May 10, 2022 10:03 AM GMT

Singapore has banned a controversial Indian film over its "provocative and one-sided portrayal" of Muslims in Kashmir that officials fear could provoke religious and ethnic tensions in the city-state.

Released in March and one of India's highest-grossing films this year, The Kashmir Files depicts in harrowing detail how several hundred thousand Hindus fled Muslim militants in Indian-administered Kashmir in 1989 and 1990.

The movie has been endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seized on by Hindu hardliners to stir up hatred against the country's Muslim minority.

Critics say it tackles themes close to the political agenda of Modi's Hindu nationalist government, which has often been accused of marginalizing and vilifying Muslims.

The media regulator in Singapore refused to classify the film, meaning it cannot be screened.

The decision was due to the movie's "provocative and one-sided portrayal of Muslims and the depictions of Hindus being persecuted", officials said.

The movie revolves around a university student who learns about the death of his parents in the 1990s in Muslim-majority Kashmir, a disputed region split between India and Pakistan since 1947

"These representations have the potential to cause enmity between different communities, and disrupt social cohesion and religious harmony in our multiracial and multireligious society."

The city-state's population of 5.5 million are mostly ethnic Chinese but it also has large communities of ethnic Malay Muslims and ethnic Indian Hindus.

The film's director, Vivek Agnihotri, lashed out at the decision, tweeting that Singapore was the "most regressive censor in the world".

The tightly controlled country is sensitive to anything that could trigger ethnic and religious tensions. It occasionally bans films and publications for fear of inflaming divisions, leading some to ridicule it as a nanny state.

The movie revolves around a university student who learns about the death of his parents in the 1990s in Muslim-majority Kashmir, a disputed region split between India and Pakistan since 1947.

Three decades of insurgency in the region — with Pakistan's backing, according to New Delhi — and a heavy-handed response by the Indian military have killed tens of thousands of people, mostly Muslims.

Around 200,000 Kashmiri Hindus — known as Pandits — fled after the violence began in the late 1980s. Up to 219 may have been killed, according to official figures.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Peruvian martyr who put faith in peace takes step to sainthood Peruvian martyr who put faith in peace takes step to sainthood
Women in the Church — if not now, when? Women in the Church — if not now, when?
Catholics rally round beaten Robredo after Philippine polls Catholics rally round beaten Robredo after Philippine polls
Indonesian podcaster faces backlash over gay couple episode Indonesian podcaster faces backlash over gay couple episode
New church opens in Vietnam's age-old subparish New church opens in Vietnam's age-old subparish
Singapore bans hit Kashmir film over portrayal of Muslims Singapore bans hit Kashmir film over portrayal of Muslims
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Damaged historic Armenian church in Kurdishmajority city in Turkey reopens

Damaged historic Armenian church in Kurdish-majority city in Turkey reopens

St. Cyriacus Church built in 1376 and badly damaged in clashes between the Turkish army and pro-Kurdish independence paramilitary groups is now open for worship

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.