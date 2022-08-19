SIGNIS World Congress stresses media role in conflict resolutions

Some 300 media professionals discussed the theme ‘peace in the digital world’ at the SIGNIS World Congress

Participants at the SIGNIS World Congress, a global gathering of Catholic media professionals, held in the South Korean capital Seoul Aug.14-18.

Catholic communicators have appealed to media professionals to protect the human rights of civilians in conflict zones, support the victims of war and help resolution of conflicts.

The media professionals made the call at the end of their Aug. 14-18 gathering in the South Korean capital Seoul.

Some 300 media professionals from across five continents discussed the theme ‘peace in the digital world’ at the SIGNIS World Congress, the once-in-four-year gathering. Hundreds joined the sessions online.

“We urge media practitioners and citizens to take action to protect the human rights of civilians caught up in war and conflict zones,” said the Vatican-recognized global forum of Catholic audio-visual communication experts.

The job of media professionals was not to "just report events” but “engage actively in supporting victims of war and work towards conflict resolutions,” their statement said.

They also acknowledged that the 'digital divide' increases the gap between the rich and the poor, “leading to inequality in accessing the fruits of the digital revolution.”

Meanwhile, the hyperconnected are “challenged with socioeconomic, cultural, political, religious, spiritual, and ecological disconnections” and they suffer from “isolation, confusion, and hopelessness. Online games, pornography addiction, overexposure to violence, and contents of divisive nature in media lead to destructive behaviors.”

The global gathering recognized the devastating effects of fake news such as communal clashes. “Vulnerable groups in the society are often the major victims of fake news,” they said.

The statement reiterated the organization’s “genuine interest in marginalized people” and its commitment to “communicating true and meaningful information to promote their struggles.”

Listening to the stories of young people building peace in the world was “heartening,” the statement said acknowledging “their vital role in building communities and promoting peace through modern technologies using creative methodologies.

Russia's Nobel Peace laureate Dmitry Muratov appealed for media freedom across the world while asking to resist the lure of state-sponsored propaganda and state repression.

Muratov, who won the 2021 Nobel, is the founder of the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta. He addressed the World Congress online.

“It is important for me, for us, and for the media to consistently pay attention to the suffering of others," he said.

“The elements that the media should convey are goodwill and sensitivity,” he added and said: “the media reports too much bad news, people get tired of it and want to hear some good news.”

