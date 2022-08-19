News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

South Korea

SIGNIS World Congress stresses media role in conflict resolutions

Some 300 media professionals discussed the theme ‘peace in the digital world’ at the SIGNIS World Congress

Participants at the SIGNIS World Congress, a global gathering of Catholic media professionals, held in the South Korean capital Seoul Aug

Participants at the SIGNIS World Congress, a global gathering of Catholic media professionals, held in the South Korean capital Seoul Aug.14-18.

 

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 19, 2022 10:23 AM GMT

Updated: August 19, 2022 10:30 AM GMT

Catholic communicators have appealed to media professionals to protect the human rights of civilians in conflict zones, support the victims of war and help resolution of conflicts.

The media professionals made the call at the end of their Aug. 14-18 gathering in the South Korean capital Seoul.

Some 300 media professionals from across five continents discussed the theme ‘peace in the digital world’ at the SIGNIS World Congress, the once-in-four-year gathering. Hundreds joined the sessions online.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

“We urge media practitioners and citizens to take action to protect the human rights of civilians caught up in war and conflict zones,” said the Vatican-recognized global forum of Catholic audio-visual communication experts.

The job of media professionals was not to "just report events” but “engage actively in supporting victims of war and work towards conflict resolutions,” their statement said.

They also acknowledged that the 'digital divide' increases the gap between the rich and the poor, “leading to inequality in accessing the fruits of the digital revolution.”

Meanwhile, the hyperconnected are “challenged with socioeconomic, cultural, political, religious, spiritual, and ecological disconnections” and they suffer from “isolation, confusion, and hopelessness. Online games, pornography addiction, overexposure to violence, and contents of divisive nature in media lead to destructive behaviors.”

The global gathering recognized the devastating effects of fake news such as communal clashes. “Vulnerable groups in the society are often the major victims of fake news,” they said.

The statement reiterated the organization’s “genuine interest in marginalized people” and its commitment to “communicating true and meaningful information to promote their struggles.”

Listening to the stories of young people building peace in the world was “heartening,” the statement said acknowledging “their vital role in building communities and promoting peace through modern technologies using creative methodologies.

Russia's Nobel Peace laureate Dmitry Muratov appealed for media freedom across the world while asking to resist the lure of state-sponsored propaganda and state repression.

Muratov, who won the 2021 Nobel, is the founder of the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta. He addressed the World Congress online.

“It is important for me, for us, and for the media to consistently pay attention to the suffering of others," he said.

“The elements that the media should convey are goodwill and sensitivity,” he added and said: “the media reports too much bad news, people get tired of it and want to hear some good news.”

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Church appeals donors to help displaced in Myanmar Church appeals donors to help displaced in Myanmar
570 priests and nuns succumbed to Covid-19 in India 570 priests and nuns succumbed to Covid-19 in India
SIGNIS World Congress stresses media role in conflict resolutions SIGNIS World Congress stresses media role in conflict resolutions
What does a charter draft by sadhus reveal about new India? What does a charter draft by sadhus reveal about new India?
Filipino nuns deplore ‘terror financing’ charge Filipino nuns deplore ‘terror financing’ charge
Mixed reactions in Sri Lanka to likely return of Rajapaksa Mixed reactions in Sri Lanka to likely return of Rajapaksa
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Putins apocalyptic goals

Putin’s apocalyptic goals

A mission to "end history" as we’ve known it

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.