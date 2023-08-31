Sibling bishops make Indian parish proud

Catholics in St. Mary’s Church in Idukki, Kerala are honored to have the third instance of brothers becoming bishops in India

Bishop John Nellikunnel (left) and Bishop-elect Mathew Nellikunnel (right) with their mother Mary Nellikunnel (center) at their home in Mariyapuram village Idukki district in southern Kerala state soon after the younger bishop's name was announced. (Photo supplied)

Catholics in a southern Indian parish are elated after recording only the third instance of siblings becoming bishops in the history of the Church in the South Asian country.

Pope Francis on Aug. 26 appointed Father Mathew Nellikunnel as the bishop of Gorakhpur diocese in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

His younger brother Bishop John Nellikunnel has been heading the Idukki diocese of the Eastern-rite Syro-Malabar Church in the southern state of Kerala since 2018.

Their home parish, St. Mary’s Church in Mariyapuram in the hilly, forested district of Idukki, organized a program to felicitate the bishop-elect on Aug. 27.

“It is a matter of great honor for us to have two bishops from one of our families,” said Shinoj Mathew, leader of the parish council.

Cardinal George Alencherry, head of the Syro-Malabar Church conferred the Episcopal insignia on the bishop-elect Aug. 26 at Mount St. Thomas, the headquarters of the Church.

Also present was Bishop Thomas Thuruthimattam, the outgoing bishop of the Gorakhpur diocese.

“When the news was flashed about Father Nellikunnel’s elevation as a bishop, it was unbelievable as the family already has one bishop,” lay parish leader Mathew told UCA News.

“We never could imagine that priests from the same family would be appointed bishops,” he said.

The parishioners accorded a grand welcome to the bishop-elect and thanked Pope Francis and the Syro-Malabar Church, the Eastern rite based in Kerala.

Bishop-elect Nellikunnel was born on Nov. 13, 1970, as the eldest son of Varkey and Mary Nellikunnel.

After completing Grade 10, both Mathew and John joined seminaries. Their only sister, Tessina Nellikunnel, went on to become a nun while two of their brothers married and settled in Idukki.

Their mother, Mary, 79, described the elevation of her other son as bishop as “a special care of God for our family.”

“I still do not know if I am worthy of such great blessings,” she said.

When asked what message she had for her bishop-elect son, Mary told UCA News: “As long as he is alive, he should lead a pious life.”

“I understand that life in a mission diocese like Gorakhpur is very challenging,” she added.

“I want him to live and die for Christ. If it is not possible, no point in becoming a missionary,” Mary said.

Uttar Pradesh is India’s most populous state and tops in the number of anti-Christian incidents among the country's 28 states.

Bishop-elect Mathew, a member of the Congregation of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus told UCA News on Aug. 29 that his elevation was "God’s selection" and “God is there to protect us.”

The bishop-elect, a polyglot proficient in English, Hindi, German and Italian, besides his mother tongue Malayalam, is currently serving as rector of the congregation’s major seminary in Aluva in Kerala.

His Episcopal ordination is scheduled for Nov. 5.

This is the third instance in the history of the Indian Church where siblings become bishops.

On Dec. 31, 2022, 63-year-old Father Sebastiao Mascarenhas was named bishop of Baroda in western India. His younger brother Theodore Mascarenhas was appointed auxiliary bishop of Ranchi in the eastern state of Jharkhand eight years ago.

The first such case in India was of Jesuit Bishop Alphonsus F. D'Souza of Raiganj in West Bengal and his younger brother and former Archbishop Albert D’Souza of Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

