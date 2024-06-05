News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Shun ‘logic of weapons,' pope tells Romans

Pope uses 80th anniversary of Rome's liberation from the Nazis to urge people to pray for the victims of wars
Pope Francis arrives for an audience with Italian workers at the Vatican on June 1.

Pope Francis arrives for an audience with Italian workers at the Vatican on June 1. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: June 05, 2024 09:11 AM GMT
Updated: June 05, 2024 09:19 AM GMT

Pope Francis has urged the Diocese of Rome to pray for the victims of war and not give in to the “logic of weapons” on the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Italian capital from Nazi clutches during World War II.

In a letter addressed to Auxiliary Bishop Baldassare Reina of Rome on June 4, Pope Francis urged believers to pray for the victims of wars, Vatican News reported.

“The remembrance of that event so full of meaning wants to be an occasion of prayer for those who lost their lives in World War II and of renewed meditation around the tremendous scourge of war,” Pope Francis said.

It was the first time that the Diocese of Rome had organized a series of celebrations in four different places to commemorate the events of June 4, 1944, when Rome was liberated from Nazi occupation peacefully.

On that day, the then bishop of Rome Pope Pius XII, and the people of Rome had gathered in front of the Marian icon Salus Populi Romani (Salvation of the Roman People) and had pronounced a vow for the city’s liberation.

The Allied troops liberated Rome on the same day at 7 p.m. without facing any resistance from Nazi forces who left the city from the North.

Pope Francis also cited the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine, Palestine and Israel, Sudan, and Myanmar, “where weapons are still rattling, and more human blood continues to be shed.”

Calling the conflicts “dramas that touch countless innocent victims,” Pope Francis said that the cries of terror and suffering of the victims “call into question the consciences of all.”

“We cannot and must not give in to the logic of weapons,” Pope Francis emphasized.

He expressed hope that the commemoration of the events of June 4 would revive in Romans the purpose of being “builders of true peace,” everywhere.

The Diocese of Rome has added the memorial of St. Mary Salus Populi Romani to its liturgical celebrations on June 4 every year, Vatican News reported.

Pope Francis has put efforts to revitalize devotion to the Marian icon and regularly visits the image, which is kept in the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, before and after journeys abroad, as well as on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception on Dec. 8.

He often has it brought to the Vatican for his liturgies, Vatican News reported.

Recently, the Marian icon was seen behind the pope on Corpus Christi (June 2), when he gave the Eucharistic blessing at the end of the procession in front of the Basilica of Saint Mary Major.

Pope Francis said that the Marian icon has been “alive in the hearts of Romans”, who invoked her in prayer during epidemics, natural disasters, and wars.

“Before this image echoed the salient events of Rome's religious and civic life,” the pope added.

