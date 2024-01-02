Should Singapore permit genome editing of human embryos?

It’s unlikely given current government policy that biomedical regulation must conform to global consensus and standards

He Jiankui (bottom) shows a slide on a screen as he speaks at the Second International Summit on Human Genome Editing in Hong Kong on Nov. 28, 2018. The Chinese scientist was jailed for carrying out genome editing of human embryos to confer HIV resistance. (Photo: AFP)

A major biomedical breakthrough won the 2020 Nobel Prize for CRISPR technology for genome editing, which can potentially save the lives of many people afflicted with genetic diseases.

Currently, there is an international consensus that the use (or abuse) of genome editing for human enhancement is unethical. It is unethical to use genetic engineering to seek desirable traits in intellectual or athletic prowess, or physical characteristics such as skin color and height.

However, genome editing of somatic (non-reproductive) cells for curing genetic diseases is widely considered to be acceptable. And, currently, some clinical trials are going on in this area.

What has not yet been resolved are ethical issues in genome editing of human embryos and reproductive (germline) cells for preventing genetic diseases. This is best exemplified by the infamous case of the Chinese scientist He Jiankui, who was sentenced to prison for carrying out genome editing of human embryos to confer HIV resistance.

Such controversy would certainly be of interest to the ultra-rich and technologically-savvy city-state of Singapore, which has invested heavily in biomedical research in recent years, and developed a comprehensive system of biomedical regulations and ethical review.

There are some ethical and moral issues that Singapore has to resolve in deciding whether or not to permit genome editing of human embryos in IVF treatment.

No life-saving effort

As genome editing of human IVF embryos is not life-saving in itself but intended to save the life or health of a yet unborn future offspring, there is much less necessity and urgency as compared to curing patients who are suffering from life-threatening genetic diseases.

The key objective in this should be to enable patients with known genetic defects to have healthy genetically-related offspring of their own, rather than adopting a baby or resorting to egg donation.

This is in line with legal precedents in Singapore which stresses people’s desire to have children that carry their genes as a basic human impulse. It also aligns with the predominantly Confucian sociocultural values of Singapore that emphasize lineage continuity within traditional family formation.

Another major issue of contention is the availability of much safer and less complex options for preventing the transmission of known genetic defects to future offspring, in particular Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) of human embryos. It raises a question: If PGT is a readily available option, why use genome editing?

The PGT is a mature technology platform with proven effectiveness in screening and weeding out various known genetic defects in IVF embryos. Compared to genome editing of human embryos, PGT is much safer as there are no permanent genetic modifications that can be transmitted to future generations. It is basically a technique for screening IVF embryos for inheritance of specific known genetic defects.

Nevertheless, there may be some cases whereby genome editing could be preferable to PGT. For example, the very few healthy IVF embryos typically produced by older women would only provide a small sample pool. This may not give much choice in the selection for non-inheritance of known genetic defects, so it may be worthwhile taking the risks with genome editing.

Moreover, older women tend to produce weaker lower-quality embryos that could make them more vulnerable to damage by cell extraction (biopsy) for genetic testing. Other cases may include rare instances whereby both parents are afflicted with the same genetic disease, particularly those involving dominant rather than recessive gene mutations, such as neurofibromatosis.

Yet another alternative would be to carry out gene therapy on the fetus while still in the womb. Upon prenatal diagnosis of genetic diseases, cells can be extracted from the fetus with advanced surgical techniques, subjected to genome editing, and re-transplanted back to the fetus. This is more easily achieved because millions of cells are available in the fetus, unlike the few cells of an embryo.

Redundancy of genome editing

Due to variable permutations in the recombination of different genes during the fertilization process, some embryos may inherit the known genetic defects of their parents, while other embryos may be healthy. Indiscriminate genome editing done on the entire batch of IVF embryos before ascertaining which of these carry known genetic defects by genetic testing (PGT) may unnecessarily expose healthy embryos to redundant genome editing, which could result in detrimental effects.

Here lies the contradiction. If initial genetic testing is required to screen genetic abnormalities in IVF embryos before genome editing; what then is the use of genome editing? Genome editing becomes redundant because some healthy embryos have already been identified during the screening process. Even in rare instances where all embryos are found to be genetically abnormal, the patient can simply attempt another round of IVF.

Cost-benefit rationalization

The occurrence of genetic diseases is relatively rare and even much rarer are instances whereby genome editing could be more advantageous than PGT in preventing transmission of genetic diseases.

The extremely small market size would question the commercial viability of genome editing of human embryos in IVF treatment, as well as its ability to boost Singapore's low fertility rate.

Safety issues in genome editing

Genome editing with CRISPR technology is neither completely error-free nor without potential risks. These include unintended on-target and off-target gene editing errors, and insufficient editing resulting in mosaicism, whereby only some but not all cells within the embryo have the correctly-edited genes.

The relatively small numbers of embryos typically produced by each couple during IVF treatment would thus impose severe limitations in screening out such gene-editing errors due to the extremely small sample size. By contrast, millions of non-reproductive (somatic) cells are readily available for genome editing and subsequent screening of gene-editing errors.

Furthermore, current knowledge of the complex interactions of genes involved in genetic diseases is still very limited, and there is always the risk that the detrimental side effects of genome editing may manifest much later in adult life.

More recently, a new study reported that CRISPR gene editing on human embryos may have dangerous consequences; because the cells of early human embryos often cannot repair DNA damage caused by the genome editing process, unlike other non-reproductive (somatic) cells of the human body.

Considering the various controversial issues and drawbacks associated with genome editing of human embryos for preventing genetic diseases, coupled with the extremely small market size and limited commercial viability, it may not be worthwhile for Singapore to invest and develop genome editing of human embryos in IVF treatment.

It is speculated that the only commercially viable and lucrative market for genome editing of human embryos could lie in its application for human enhancement rather than disease prevention. This is however unlikely to be permitted in Singapore, given current government policy that biomedical regulation in the country must conform to international consensus and standards.

* Dr. Alexis Heng Boon Chin, based in China, had previously worked in the field of human clinical assisted reproduction research in Singapore and has authored 50 international journal publications on ethical and legal issues relating to new reproductive technologies in addition to publishing more than 250 scientific journal articles. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

