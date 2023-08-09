News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Sexual harassment alleged at Miss Universe Indonesia

Some contestants have filed complaints with the police saying they were forced to strip down for 'body checks'

Contestants at the Miss Universe Indonesia

Contestants at the Miss Universe Indonesia. (Photo: [email protected]_id)

AFP, Jakarta

By AFP, Jakarta

Published: August 09, 2023 04:38 AM GMT

Updated: August 09, 2023 05:11 AM GMT

More than half a dozen women competing in the Miss Universe Indonesia beauty pageant have reported organizers to police over allegations of sexual harassment, their lawyer said Tuesday.

The complaint came after the seven finalists in the contest, held in the capital Jakarta from July 29 to August 3, were unexpectedly asked to strip for a supposed body check two days before the pageant's crowning ceremony.

Officials from the license holder of Miss Universe in Indonesia, PT Capella Swastika Karya, insisted they had "to examine any scars, cellulite or tattoos on their bodies," the contestants' lawyer Mellisa Anggraini told AFP.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"The finalists were not aware that they would be subjected to such a procedure, as it was originally planned to be a fitting," Anggraini told AFP.

She said all 30 finalists in the pageant were subjected to the unexpected body check, and five of them had their pictures taken.

The number of contestants coming forward with complaints could rise, she said, as more finalists have given her the authority to report the incidents.

Jakarta police spokesman Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko told reporters on Tuesday that a police report had been filed by the contestants.

Police launched a probe into the complaint using the report as "the basis for our further investigation", he said.

Poppy Capella, national director of Miss Universe Indonesia, did not confirm or deny the allegations in an Instagram post, but expressed gratitude to those who had shared "their views, feelings and perspectives with us" over the incident.

"Your comments are not mere words: they are a potent force," she wrote.

Miss Universe's global organization did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

Broadcaster Kompas TV showed the women holding a press conference about the allegations, hiding their identities as they spoke.

The competition was held to choose Indonesia's representative at this year's Miss Universe contest, which was founded in the 1950s.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Recent Papal Legal Thought: The Doctrinal/Pastoral Axis Recent Papal Legal Thought: The Doctrinal/Pastoral Axis
Lebanese youth who could not go to WYD organized their own Lebanese youth who could not go to WYD organized their own
Pope focuses on concerns over AI in peace day message Pope focuses on concerns over AI in peace day message
US Catholic group urges abolition of nuclear weapons US Catholic group urges abolition of nuclear weapons
Sexual harassment alleged at Miss Universe Indonesia Sexual harassment alleged at Miss Universe Indonesia
Language, context challenge theological formation in Pakistan Language, context challenge theological formation in Pakistan
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Anlong

Diocese of Anlong

Anlong, the Roman Catholic Diocese, is situated in the city of Anlong in the Ecclesiastical

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Nepal

Apostolic Vicariate of Nepal

In a land area of 147,181 square kilometers, the country has a population of 28 million people. As of year 2001, the

Read more
Diocese of Ketapang

Diocese of Ketapang

Ketapang diocese covers 35,300 square kilometers and includes the district of Ketapang in West Kalimantan province. The

Read more
Archdiocese of Gwangju

Archdiocese of Gwangju

The Gwangju archdiocesan territory covers 12,623 square kilometers and includes Gwangju Metropolitan City and

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.