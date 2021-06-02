Sex slavery shackles impoverished Philippine children

Online sexual abuse is a modern form of child labor often perpetuated by poor families

Joseph Peter Calleja Published: June 02, 2021 03:14 AM GMT

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to more Filipino children being exploited by their parents and predators as online sex slaves. (Photo: Preda Foundation)

Anna was excited to get a job in a restaurant in the Philippine capital Manila at the age of 15. Sex slavery never even crossed her mind then.

It all started with a Facebook message. It asked if she would be interested in working in a famous restaurant in Cavite province, south of Manila, as she had a “pleasing personality.” The offer included a program to support her studies while working.

“It was a perfect fit. I imagined I could finish my education and at the same time earn and help my family by sending a younger brother to school,” Anna told UCA News.

Her peasant parents in Quezon province were equally thrilled about the prospect of at least one of their children completing university. The other option for Anna was to work on her parents’ pig farm.

When she arrived at the bus station in Manila, she was taken to a dormitory where she would stay during her employment. The company took care of her food, accommodation and travel to the restaurant.

There were six other girls of her age to work in the same restaurant. All had the same story. Each dreamed of lifting their family from poverty or supporting their younger siblings through college.

Anna and the others were instructed not to reveal their age to anyone as they were too young to be employed. Revealing their real age could jeopardize their livelihoods, they were warned. Everyone agreed to remain silent.

After three months, Anna was asked to stay back at the restaurant after her shift. The manager, a woman in her 50s, told her that someone wanted to have dinner with her — a favorite customer of the restaurant. She was given some nice shoes and fine clothes to wear.

A man in his 60s arrived with a bodyguard. After a few sips of wine, he told Anna the purpose of his visit.

He was a businessman who wanted to “help” poor Filipinas by giving them money in exchange for nude photos and videos of them. He asked Anna if he could take pictures and videos of her “for a fee she could not refuse.”

“He offered me 20,000 pesos [US$400] to expose my breasts and thighs on the internet. He offered a very good sum, plus my manager also encouraged me to do it. She assured me no one would touch me … I thought of my parents … and how I could help them. So, I said yes.”

After a few photoshoots, she said she got used to the job. She had developed her own circle of clients who would often request her photos and videos.

“After some time, I told myself it was acceptable because no one was touching me. I merely showed them my body. I am not a prostitute who sells her body for sex. I wished to believe I am just an adult movie actress,” Anna told UCA News.