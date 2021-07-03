X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Sex abuse claims against late US bishop found credible

The accusations stem from the mid-1960s when the bishop was living in a parish in Lansing

Catholic News Service

Catholic News Service

Published: July 03, 2021 04:03 AM GMT

Updated: July 03, 2021 04:05 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodia's human traffickers alter their business model

Jun 29, 2021
2

Recalling a Vietnamese Carmelite nun devoted to her vocation

Jun 29, 2021
3

India's Eastern Church sees sinister plan to oust cardinal

Jul 1, 2021
4

Controversial land deal revisits India's Eastern Church

Jun 30, 2021
5

Korean War hero of 'Christmas Miracle' advances toward sainthood

Jul 1, 2021
6

Pandemic blamed for rise in child pornography in Thailand

Jun 29, 2021
7

Myanmar pastors charged after holding peace prayers

Jul 1, 2021
8

Hindus seek to block conversions in northern India

Jun 29, 2021
9

Pope appoints bishops for two vacant Indian dioceses

Jun 30, 2021
10

Sri Lankan activists call for end to heavy-handed policing

Jun 30, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Sex abuse claims against late US bishop found credible

Late Bishop James S. Sullivan (Photo: fargodiocese.net)

The Diocese of Fargo said July 2 it has added the late Bishop James S. Sullivan, sixth bishop of Fargo, to its list of clergy with credible accusations of sexual misconduct with a minor.

The diocese said it took this action after it was informed by the Diocese of Lansing, Michigan, that an investigation of accusations of sexual misconduct with a minor from decades ago made against the late bishop were deemed credible. Bishop Sullivan was ordained as a priest for the Lansing Diocese in 1955.

"The accusations allege the incidents took place several decades ago when Bishop Sullivan was a priest in the Lansing Diocese," the Fargo statement said. "There have been no allegations made against Bishop Sullivan during his time as bishop of Fargo or after his retirement. Bishop Sullivan passed away June 12, 2006, in Fargo, and cannot respond to the allegations."

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Neither the Diocese of Lansing nor the Diocese of Fargo is aware of any allegations of abuse stemming from Bishop Sullivan's years spent in North Dakota.

"Following investigation and review, the Diocese of Lansing has found two allegations against the late Bishop James Sullivan to be credible," David Kerr, Lansing's diocesan spokesman, said July 2.

Both accusations stem from the mid-1960s when then-Father Sullivan was living in residence at a parish in Lansing. Both victims were boys who were subject to sexual grooming and inappropriate contact by the priest, the Lansing Diocese said.

"Bishop Sullivan's actions were gravely immoral, deeply scandalous and betrayed both the trust of the Catholic community within the Diocese of Lansing and, more significantly, the faith placed in him by the victims and their families to whom we say: 'This should not have happened to you and we are profoundly sorry that it ever did,'" Kerr said.

The Diocese of Lansing launched its investigation in July 2020 after receiving an allegation of abuse against Sullivan from the Michigan Department of Attorney General. In the course of the diocesan investigation, led by a private investigator with law enforcement experience, a second allegation against Sullivan emerged.

The results of these investigations were then forwarded to the Diocese of Lansing Review Board, a seven-person committee that advises Bishop Early A. Boyea of Lansing the assessment of abuse claims. The committee's members are drawn from a range of professional backgrounds, including law enforcement, education and psychology, while also including representation from the clergy and victims of abuse.

"The Review Board concluded that these two allegations against the late Bishop Sullivan appear to be true,” explained William Bloomfield, general counsel of the Diocese of Lansing.

Related News

"We are grateful to Bishop Sullivan's victims for coming forward and sharing their stories," he said. "They have displayed great courage and dignity throughout the entire process – they have our gratitude, admiration and prayers."

The first victim was approximately 12 years old in 1964 when then-Father Sullivan subjected him to inappropriate touching and uninvited sexualized conversations, the Lansing Diocese said.

This pattern of behavior continued over the next two years, it said. The second victim was approximately 11 to 12 years old in 1966 "when Sullivan inappropriately touched him." All incidents occurred at the Church of the Resurrection Parish in Lansing where then-Father Sullivan resided at the time.

A native of Kalamazoo, Michigan, James Stephen Sullivan was ordained to the priesthood for the Diocese of Lansing June 4, 1955. After his ordination, he had several parish assignments, then became secretary to Lansing's bishop. He later held a number of diocesan posts, including vicar general, and had additional duties as vocations director. He was named an auxiliary bishop for Lansing Diocese in 1972.

In 1985, he was an auxiliary bishop of Lansing when he was appointed bishop of Fargo. He retired in 2002, as his health deteriorated. He died June 12, 2006, of complications from Alzheimer's disease. He was 76. He is buried at Holy Cross Cemetery in Fargo.

His name was added to the Diocese of Fargo's diocesan list of credible claims against clergy who served or ever lived within the diocese who are on the list of another diocese/religious order.

One of Fargo's Catholic schools that was named for the late bishop has been renamed, the diocese said. "Sullivan Middle School, part of the St. John Paul II Catholic Schools network, has been renamed Sacred Heart Middle School."

"The Diocese of Fargo is committed to the protection of youth," the diocese said in its statement. "Please report any incidents or suspected incidents of child abuse, including sexual abuse, to civil authorities."

The diocese said if such incidents or suspected incidents "involve a member of the clergy or a religious order, a seminarian, or an employee of a Catholic school, parish, the diocesan offices or other Catholic entity within the diocese," these also should be reported to the diocese's vicar general, Msgr. Joseph Goering, or to its victim assistance coordinator.

"To make a report of sexual abuse of a minor and related misconduct by a bishop, go to ReportBishopAbuse.org or call 1-800-276-1562," the diocese said.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Vietnam arrests four for anti-state Facebook posts
Jul 3, 2021
Vatican looks at ways to promote coronavirus vaccination
Jul 3, 2021
Faith, science can help people come closer to truth, pope says
Jul 3, 2021
Most Americans oppose unrestricted abortion in late pregnancy
Jul 3, 2021
Indonesia rolls out tougher curbs as virus cases skyrocket
Jul 3, 2021
Sex abuse claims against late US bishop found credible
Jul 3, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Japan's campaign to help exploited foreigners backfires
Jul 2, 2021
Synod time for a 'restless' Italian Church
Jul 1, 2021
Cynical internet providers complicit in child abuse through inaction
Jun 28, 2021
Newspaper's 'murder' marks death of press freedom in Hong Kong
Jun 28, 2021
Letter from Rome: The hierarchical Church has lost the people
Jun 28, 2021

Features

Myanmar Church plays vital role in feeding hungry displaced people
Jul 2, 2021
Sri Lanka's Covid restrictions thwart Madhu pilgrimage
Jul 2, 2021
Tubes of love: Vietnam parish finds novel way to feed the needy
Jul 2, 2021
Christian schools struggle to survive in Pakistan
Jul 1, 2021
Secret society: What the Chinese Communist Party doesn't want you to know
Jul 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Hilarion Lavrov

Hilarion & Lavrov
Beads of prayer

Beads of prayer
The weaponized Eucharist

The weaponized Eucharist
Those precious feet

Those precious feet
No prophet is welcomed

No prophet is welcomed…
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday July 3 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday July 3 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Feast of Saint Thomas, Apostle

Readings of the Day: Feast of Saint Thomas, Apostle
Lord, thank You for making me part of You

Lord, thank You for making me part of You
O God, give us the courage and conviction of Thomas

O God, give us the courage and conviction of Thomas
St. Thomas, Apostle | Saint of the Day

St. Thomas, Apostle | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.