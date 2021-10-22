X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Seven killed in attack on Bangladesh Rohingya refugee camp

The attackers shot some victims and stabbed others with knives at an Islamic seminary

AFP, Dhaka

AFP, Dhaka

Published: October 22, 2021 07:16 AM GMT

Updated: October 22, 2021 07:22 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Synodality: A long and winding road in India

Oct 21, 2021
2

Flights canceled, schools closed as China fights virus

Oct 21, 2021
3

A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India

Oct 19, 2021
4

Vatican asks Indian bishops to curb priests violating canon law

Oct 19, 2021
5

Cambodia pushes for 100 percent Covid vaccination rate

Oct 20, 2021
6

Sex abuse scandal at Thai school sparks outrage

Oct 19, 2021
7

Seven Caritas workers arrested in conflict-torn Myanmar

Oct 20, 2021
8

Pakistan's minority women first in the firing line

Oct 20, 2021
9

Religious fanatics gain strength in Muslim-majority Bangladesh

Oct 20, 2021
10

Baptist pastors among 5,000 freed from Myanmar prisons

Oct 19, 2021
Support UCA News
Seven killed in attack on Bangladesh Rohingya refugee camp

Rohingya refugees collect drinking water at Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia on Oct. 7. (Photo: AFP)

Gunmen killed at least seven people and left others wounded in an attack today on an Islamic seminary in a Rohingya refugee camp on the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, police said.

The attackers shot some victims and stabbed others with knives, a regional police chief said.

The killings come as tensions mount in the camps that house more than 900,000 refugees from Myanmar after a Rohingya community leader was shot dead outside his office three weeks ago.

Four people were killed instantly in today's attack and three others died at a hospital in the Balukhali camp. Police did not say how many people were wounded.

"We arrested one attacker immediately after the incident," Shihab Kaisar Khan, regional chief for an armed police battalion, told reporters.

The man was found with a gun, six rounds of ammunition and a knife, he added.

ARSA is the militant group behind attacks on Myanmar security forces in 2017 that set off a military clampdown and a mass exodus into Bangladesh of 740,000 Rohingya

Many Rohingya activists have gone into hiding since the killing of rights advocate Mohib Ullah by unknown assailants.

Some activists have blamed the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) for the killing. ARSA is the militant group behind attacks on Myanmar security forces in 2017 that set off a military clampdown and a mass exodus into Bangladesh of 740,000 Rohingya.

The armed outfit has denied the allegations.

Activists say there is a mounting "climate of fear" in the camps. Police said security had been tightened as they investigate the causes of the latest shooting.

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

India records spike in anti-Christian violence this year
India records spike in anti-Christian violence this year
Deadly floods wreak havoc in India, Nepal
Deadly floods wreak havoc in India, Nepal
Indian bishop steps up opposition to survey of missionaries
Indian bishop steps up opposition to survey of missionaries
No justice for Bangladesh church bomb victims after two decades
No justice for Bangladesh church bomb victims after two decades
Synodality: A long and winding road in India
Synodality: A long and winding road in India
Sri Lanka ready to ban cattle slaughter
Sri Lanka ready to ban cattle slaughter
Support Us

Latest News

Minorities feel the heat across Asia
Oct 22, 2021
Hong Kong judge rejects activists' jail-over-bail request
Oct 22, 2021
Religion takes center stage in politics again
Oct 22, 2021
Church must prioritize fight against hunger in Asia
Oct 22, 2021
China forces removal of Bible and Quran apps
Oct 22, 2021
Catholics urged to join evangelization in Vietnam
Oct 22, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Religion takes center stage in politics again
Oct 22, 2021
Church must prioritize fight against hunger in Asia
Oct 22, 2021
Synodality: A long and winding road in India
Oct 21, 2021
Numbers don't add up for Pakistani school students
Oct 21, 2021
Our Lady protects us from the pandemic
Oct 20, 2021

Features

Vietnam Catholics pray for those claimed by Covid-19
Oct 22, 2021
No justice for Bangladesh church bomb victims after two decades
Oct 22, 2021
Vietnam Catholics offer scholarships to pandemic-hit students
Oct 21, 2021
Pakistan's minority women first in the firing line
Oct 20, 2021
Religious fanatics gain strength in Muslim-majority Bangladesh
Oct 20, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
World Mission Day

World Mission Day
Religions unite to secure rights in Chiles new constitution

Religions unite to secure rights in Chile’s new constitution
Giving a voice to the most vulnerable on the outskirts of So Paulo

Giving a voice to the most vulnerable on the outskirts of São Paulo
Red hats or little white lies

Red hats or little white lies?
Pope wishes Bartholomew on 30 years as Ecumenical Patriarch

Pope wishes Bartholomew on 30 years as Ecumenical Patriarch
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.