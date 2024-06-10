Serving life when everything collapses

The current ecological crisis causes a large number of our contemporaries to suffer from eco-anxiety. One way to acknowledge and overcome it, rooted in the experience of the cross and resurrection, is Christian hope.

Attention given to our “common home” therefore should be a work of consolation and peacemaking, guided by the Holy Spirit, to build true “oases of resurrection.”

In mid-July 2023, Le Châtelard, near Lyon, hosted its first Christian eco-spiritual retreat, as part of the Jesuits’ new spiritual ecocenter, which had opened a month earlier.

On the program that week was a session called “Spiritual Exercises and Work that Reconnects,” a world-first seeking to forge links between Ignatian practice and “Work that Reconnects,” a method adopted from ecopsychology developed since the 1980s by American environmentalist and anti-nuclear activist, Joanna Macy.

Read the complete article here.

This article is brought to you by UCA News in association with "La Civiltà Cattolica."