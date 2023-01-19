News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

South Korea

Seoul spy agency raids labor group over N. Korea ties

Spying, secretly working for the neighboring regime is punishable by life imprisonment, according to South Korea's law

Labour group members struggle with police in front of the headquarters of the Korean Health and Medical Workers' Union (KHMU) of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) in Seoul on Jan. 18, as South Korea's spy agency and police raid the country's main labor union group over alleged pro-Pyongyang activities

Labour group members struggle with police in front of the headquarters of the Korean Health and Medical Workers' Union (KHMU) of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) in Seoul on Jan. 18, as South Korea's spy agency and police raid the country's main labor union group over alleged pro-Pyongyang activities. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Seoul

By AFP, Seoul

Published: January 19, 2023 04:56 AM GMT

Updated: January 19, 2023 05:03 AM GMT

South Korea's spy agency on Wednesday raided the country's main labor union group, saying it was part of a years-long investigation into whether some members had illegal links to North Korea.

Seoul remains officially at war with its nuclear-armed neighbor, and under its controversial National Security Act, even possession of publications or other materials produced in the North can be a criminal offense.

Spying or secretly working for the North Korean regime is punishable by up to life imprisonment, according to the law.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Officials from the National Intelligence Service and the police raided the office of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) in central Seoul, saying some of its members were suspected of having "ties with North Korea", the spy agency said.

"We and the national police agency have been carrying out our own investigation into the suspects' alleged ties with North Korea for several years," an official from the spy agency told AFP.

"Based on the evidence obtained in the process, we judged that a compulsory investigation was necessary, and we went ahead with the raid after the court issued a search and seizure warrant," he added.

Investigators believe four KCTU officials met with North Korean agents from Pyongyang in Cambodia and Vietnam, in 2017 and 2019, respectively, Seoul's Yonhap News Agency reported.

The KCTU termed the raid "barbaric", accusing Seoul's conservative administration of "conniving" to target the labor organization.

As one of the country's largest umbrella union groups, the KCTU was linked to recent strike action by some truck drivers, whose union falls under the KCTU.

President Yoon Suk-yeol last month ordered striking drivers in the cement, fuel and steel sectors back to work, threatening jail time or fines, prompting them to end the weeks-long action.

The National Security Act, which dates back to 1948, blocks ordinary citizens from accessing most North Korean-produced content, including its official Rodong Sinmun newspaper.

It has been widely criticized, including by the United Nations, which says it is a "seriously problematic" challenge to freedom of expression in the South.

Thousands of people -- including labor activists -- were imprisoned under the law by the military governments that ruled the South for decades, often accused of engaging in pro-Pyongyang activities or spying for the North.

But the law remains on the books, and just last year two South Koreans, including a serving army captain, were arrested on charges of stealing military secrets for a suspected North Korean agent who allegedly paid them in cryptocurrency.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vietnam Catholics bring ‘Tet’ joy to people in need Vietnam Catholics bring ‘Tet’ joy to people in need
Japan's mainstream media fails its watchdog role Japan's mainstream media fails its watchdog role
Indian Christians unite to free priest as Unity Octave begins Indian Christians unite to free priest as Unity Octave begins
African swine fever scare in Indonesia's Christian province African swine fever scare in Indonesia's Christian province
Filipino rights group calls for assisted suicide Filipino rights group calls for assisted suicide
Minorities worry as Pakistan sharpens blasphemy law Minorities worry as Pakistan sharpens blasphemy law
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Purnea

Diocese of Purnea

Diocese of Purnea covers a land area of 15,733.4 square kilometers. The diocesan territory consists of the flat

Read more
Diocese of Hongdong

Diocese of Hongdong

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Hongdong is situated in Taiyuan city, in Shanxi Province in the People’s Republic

Read more
Diocese of Sanyuan

Diocese of Sanyuan

In a land area of 10,196 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the administrative divisions of the two

Read more
Diocese of Xuzhou

Diocese of Xuzhou

The diocese covers the prefectural city of Xuzhou with a territorial area of 11,258 square kilometer. It governs 3

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.