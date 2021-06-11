X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

World

Sense of hope required for Catholic journalists, says US archbishop

Baltimore prelate reflects on the theme 'Anchored in Hope' at a media conference

Christopher Gunty, Catholic News Service

Christopher Gunty, Catholic News Service

Published: June 11, 2021 05:15 AM GMT

Updated: June 11, 2021 05:22 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian state's new law aims to end Christians' educational rights

Jun 8, 2021
2

Discovering diversity in Pakistani media

Jun 8, 2021
3

Church faces its moment of truth over Hong Kong's repression

Jun 9, 2021
4

Cardinal Marx's offer to quit is a wake-up call for Asian bishops

Jun 9, 2021
5

Indonesian migrant fishers trapped in modern slavery

Jun 8, 2021
6

Cow vigilantes shoot Muslim man dead in India

Jun 8, 2021
7

US ambassador urges Cambodia to respect 'fundamental freedoms'

Jun 9, 2021
8

A passionate mother of transgender people in India

Jun 10, 2021
9

Same-sex marriage a hot topic in Indonesia

Jun 8, 2021
10

Myanmar Church calls for end to attacks on places of worship

Jun 9, 2021
Support UCA News
Sense of hope required for Catholic journalists, says US archbishop

Archbishop William E. Lori of Baltimore. (Photo: Stamford Advocate)

Seeing the signs of the times through the lens of wisdom and hope is not only a professional requirement for Catholic journalists but also a deeply personal matter, Archbishop William E. Lori of Baltimore told Catholic Media Conference attendees watching a livestreamed Mass from Baltimore's Cathedral of Mary Our Queen.

In his homily for the CMC's annual memorial Mass on June 9, the archbishop reflected on the theme for the conference, "Anchored in Hope."

He selected a reading for the Mass from the Letter to the Hebrews in which St. Paul referred to Jesus' intercession for us: "This we have as an anchor of the soul, sure and firm, which reaches into the interior, behind the veil" (Heb 6:19).

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The archbishop said, "In other words, even as we encounter, describe and seek to address life's problems, already we are anchored firmly in heaven where Christ is seated at God's right hand.

"Genuine hope gives us the wisdom and love 'to read the signs of the times' and to describe what we see and hear, not through the lens of ideology, partisan politics or personal animosity -- but rather through the clear and truthful vision that faith affords us," he said.

Without this "anchor of the soul," we can easily become so awash in controversy that we are swept away, Archbishop Lori added.

Tragic as it was, the pandemic brought about change, more quickly than usual

Baltimore was to have been the host for the 2021 CMC. Although the convention was moved to a primarily virtual format, the annual memorial Mass -- a longtime tradition in which members of the association who have died in the past year are remembered -- was livestreamed from the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen during the parish's regular daily evening Mass.

In addition to cathedral parishioners, some CMA members from the region attended, including Greg Erlandson of Catholic News Service and Matthew Gambino of CatholicPhilly.com, who presented the offertory gifts.

In the homily, Archbishop Lori acknowledged some of the many ways the pandemic had disrupted people's lives and changed forever the way we work.

He said that even before the pandemic he had been encouraging parishes to increase their engagement on websites and on social media and installing equipment to livestream Masses.

Related News

He also urged parishes and parishioners to switch from paper envelopes to electronic giving. Not all parishes were on board with such measures, but once the pandemic hit, "almost everyone sees the need for these things. Tragic as it was, the pandemic brought about change, more quickly than usual," he said.

He also noted that in his role as publisher of Catholic Review Media, Baltimore's archdiocesan publishing arm, he was aware that Catholic media professionals face similar challenges.

He cited the Catholic Review's transformation into magazine format several years ago, even as the staff continued to produce relevant digital content and "expanded and deepened the presence of this local church on social media."

"All this they are doing amid the many challenges the church is facing, whether it is the cloud of scandal that continues to hang over the church, or the deep polarization of society or societal debates about what constitutes news," he said.

"Amid the din, it can be hard to get people's attention, even that of the people of God," he added. "I know that all of you are deeply engaged in addressing these challenges, and while approaches, strategies and resources may differ, you and I, amid the shifting sands of culture and technology, are 'anchored in hope' as we seek to share the good news of redemption with as many people as possible."

Today we also remember your colleagues who have spent their professional lives conveying the good news

Continuing his reflection on the theme, the archbishop said: "It may still be axiomatic that 'bad news sells more papers and brings higher ratings' -- but if we are anchored in hope, we will not see it quite that way. Without blinding us to the problems and divisions that exist, hope opens our eyes to the good that is going on all around us: works of mercy, evangelization, education, charity and so much more."

He said that such works are being carried out not by faceless bureaucracies but by missionary disciples who bear witness to the Lord by their deeds.

"Thank you for telling their stories, for introducing us to heroic fellow Catholics, for helping Catholics and many others not to be jaded or cynical, but rather to be hopeful, convinced that despite our weakness, the Risen Lord has indeed 'overcome the world,'" Archbishop Lori said.

Acknowledging those to be remembered at the memorial Mass in the universal prayer, he said: "Today we also remember your colleagues who have spent their professional lives conveying the good news and sharing news about the church in a spirit of charity and transparency. We thank God for their talent, their generosity and their unstinting labors even as we pray that they will see in full reality what they saw partially by faith, but reported upon with honesty and goodness and charity.

"May their example of fidelity further anchor our lives, both personal and professional, in 'the Lord of all hopefulness, the Lord of all joy,'" the archbishop said.

Also Read

North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Vatican Bank posts profit despite tough pandemic times
Jun 11, 2021
Indian state’s new law sparks fears over Christian education
Jun 11, 2021
Thirst haunts cyclone-affected poor on Bangladesh's coast
Jun 11, 2021
Church official doubts future of papal mission to Afghanistan
Jun 11, 2021
Indian court extends jailed Jesuit's hospitalization
Jun 11, 2021
Bangladeshi Catholics demand share of state cake
Jun 11, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

A reflection on clerical dominance in Indonesia
Jun 11, 2021
Do we still remember the Sacred Heart of Jesus?
Jun 11, 2021
Persecuted Christians and pastoral care in Pakistan
Jun 10, 2021
Cardinal Marx's offer to quit is a wake-up call for Asian bishops
Jun 9, 2021
Indonesian Christians must always be on their guard
Jun 9, 2021

Features

Thirst haunts cyclone-affected poor on Bangladesh's coast
Jun 11, 2021
A passionate mother of transgender people in India
Jun 10, 2021
Milk Tea Alliance stirs political pot in Asia
Jun 10, 2021
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Jun 9, 2021
Discovering diversity in Pakistani media
Jun 8, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
We are in Gods image

We are in God’s image
Caritas appeals to G7 leaders for debt relief for poor nations

Caritas appeals to G7 leaders for debt relief for poor nations
Catholic priest appears before military court in Cameroon

Catholic priest appears before military court in Cameroon
Mexican bishops call for peace following violent election cycle

Mexican bishops call for peace following violent election cycle
Pope Francis will meet Viktor Orbn in Hungary

Pope Francis will meet Viktor Orbán in Hungary
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 11 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 11 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Memorial of the Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary

Readings of the Day: Memorial of the Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Lord, I trust You

Lord, I trust You
Immaculate Heart of Mary, listen to the mothers

Immaculate Heart of Mary, listen to the mothers
Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary | Saint of the Day

Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary | Saint of the Day
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.