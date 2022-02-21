X
Thailand

Senior Thai monk nabbed for embezzling temple funds

Abbot of Buddhist temple charged with pocketing $3.4 million in latest monastic scandal

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: February 21, 2022 04:53 AM GMT

Updated: February 21, 2022 05:58 AM GMT

Thai Buddhist monks attend Makha Bucha celebrations at Wat Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok, on Feb. 16. (Photo: Jack Taylor/AFP)

The abbot of a Buddhist monastery in Thailand has been charged with embezzling 110 million baht (US$3.4 million) from temple funds in the latest scandal to rock the country’s sangha, or community of monks.

Phra Sitthi Woranayok, the abbot of Wat Khao Durian in Nakhon Nayok, a province near Bangkok, was arrested late last week by police over suspicions that he had colluded with a former director of the National Office of Buddhism to siphon off large sums of money over nine years.

The senior monk, who is also the province’s deputy ecclesiastic chief, is accused of having embezzled the sum from development funds earmarked for local monasteries between 2007 and 2016 with the help of the Buddhist office’s chief, Nopparat Benjawatananunm, who has been a fugitive from justice for years.

The monk and the official allegedly disbursed 123 million baht from government coffers for the development of a dozen local temples, but then they had 110 million baht given to them by these temples under the pretext that the money would support development projects at other temples.

The two then spent the money on purchasing land and other assets, according to police.

Nopparat fled Thailand in 2016 after it had transpired that he had been embezzling tens of millions of baht from temple funds with the help of some other officials and senior monks.

Just another day in Thailand. The Buddhist institution doesn’t investigate its monks very well. It’s pretty much in line with Thai politicians and corruption

The revelation about the abbot is merely the latest scandal in Thailand involving Buddhist monastics, who are supposed to lead simple lives and are forbidden from acquiring material wealth.

People in Thailand have been quick to condemn the abbot over his alleged malfeasance.

“Monks are not allowed to even touch money, but this person was hoarding it. What a disgrace,” one commenter noted on social media.

“Police, soldiers, ministers, monks — it’s the same headlines all year round. Corruption at every so-called governance level. The most corrupted are supposed to be the most respected,” another added.

“Just another day in Thailand. The Buddhist institution doesn’t investigate its monks very well. It’s pretty much in line with Thai politicians and corruption,” another agreed.

In recent years numerous senior monks have been charged with various crimes including embezzlement, statutory rape and even murder.

There are between 300,000 and 350,000 monks around Thailand at any one time.

While many local men don saffron robes for shorter spells to make merit, many others remain members of the sangha for years and decades or even for life.

Buddhist monks are widely respected in Thailand, a predominantly Buddhist nation, yet a seemingly endless series of scandals involving monks has led to an erosion of trust in the institution, especially among young Thais, experts say.  

