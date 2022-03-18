Thailand

Senior Thai monk nabbed for drunk driving, possessing drugs

Downfall of cleric with alleged supernatural powers latest in long series of scandals involving Buddhist monks

Buddhist monks look on during Makha Bucha celebrations at Wat Dhammakaya, north of Bangkok, on Feb. 26, 2021. A series of scandals have tarnished the image of monks. (Photo: AFP)

By UCA News reporter, Bangkok Updated: March 18, 2022 07:12 AM GMT

A widely known and respected Thai monk has been charged with drunk driving and possession of illegal narcotic substances in another case of senior Buddhist clergymen falling afoul of the law.

Luang Pu Tuanchai, who has been famous for his predictions and alleged visions, ran a red light in a pickup truck he was driving on March 15 in the eastern Thai province of Mukdahan and failed to stop when ordered by police.

Police gave chase but it took officers considerable time after some 20 kilometers on the road before they managed to stop the monk.

A subsequent inspection revealed that the monk had a high blood alcohol level and carried 37 methamphetamine pills in his robes.

“The monk was allowed to lie down to sober up before he was taken to the district’s dean of monks to be defrocked and then to the police station for legal proceedings,” a local newspaper reported.

Luang Pu Tuanchai gained nationwide fame in 2020 when he claimed to have had visions in which the identity of the person who had murdered a three-year-old girl was revealed to him.

Numerous monks, including abbots of monasteries, have been charged in recent months and years with a variety of crimes from embezzlement to drug trafficking and from statutory rape to murder

His alleged supernatural powers attracted legions of worshippers who hoped that he would reveal winning lottery numbers to them.

The downfall of Luang Pu Tuanchai is merely the latest in a long series of scandals that have beset senior Thai monks in the predominantly Buddhist nation where clergymen are accorded great respect.

Numerous monks, including abbots of monasteries, have been charged in recent months and years with a variety of crimes from embezzlement to drug trafficking and from statutory rape to murder.

Alcohol consumption and substance abuse also appear to have been common among some monks in Thailand, based on recent revelations, despite monastic prohibitions against both.

In January, a 40-year-old Buddhist monk was arrested on charges of using and selling methamphetamine pills in a village in the northeastern province of Chaiyaphum.

The monk was reported to police by villagers for selling meth pills known in Thailand as ya ba, or “crazy medicine,” to teenagers in the village.

Last month, meanwhile, the 65-year-old abbot of a temple in Samut Prakan, near Bangkok, was confronted by a large group of villagers for conducting an illicit affair with a woman in his living quarters.

A search of the abbot’s quarters revealed bottles of alcoholic beverages, indicating that the monk had been drinking despite his monastic vow of abstaining from intoxicants.

All these monks were promptly defrocked, but the scandals involving them have served to further damage the image of the Sangha, or brotherhood of monks, in the eyes of many laypeople.

