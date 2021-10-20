X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

Senior Thai monk arrested over embezzlement charges

The arrest of Phra Khru Suthitarakapirak is the latest in a series of criminal cases involving monks

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: October 20, 2021 04:38 AM GMT

Updated: October 20, 2021 04:44 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Dalit Christians demand separate Catholic rite

Oct 18, 2021
2

Pakistan sees record leap in forced conversions

Oct 18, 2021
3

A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India

Oct 19, 2021
4

When Indonesia's blasphemy law turns blasphemous

Oct 18, 2021
5

Vatican asks Indian bishops to curb priests violating canon law

Oct 19, 2021
6

Cambodia begins opening up after reaching herd immunity

Oct 18, 2021
7

Deadly violence in Bangladesh over Quran 'disrespect'

Oct 18, 2021
8

Thai authorities charge sister of disappeared political dissident

Oct 18, 2021
9

Pakistan bans negative posts on social media

Oct 18, 2021
10

Sex abuse scandal at Thai school sparks outrage

Oct 19, 2021
Support UCA News
Senior Thai monk arrested over embezzlement charges

Buddhist monks look on during Makha Bucha celebrations at Wat Dhammakaya, north of Bangkok, on Feb. 26. A series of scandals have tarnished the image of monks. (Photo: AFP)

A prominent Buddhist monk has been arrested in Thailand over allegations he played a major part in embezzling a large sum of money earmarked for a Buddhist charity.

Phra Khru Suthitarakapirak, who served as the abbot of Wat Suthiwari in Chantaburi province, near Bangkok, has been charged with working in cahoots with several senior local officials in embezzling 17 million baht (US$500,000) from the Chanthaburi Buddha Monthon Foundation.

According to police, some officials and the senior clergyman pocketed the money after falsifying the true cost of a newly constructed building for the charity.

The arrest of the monk is the latest in a series of criminal cases, including the embezzlement of temple funds, that have involved monks and tarnished the image of the Buddhist clergy in the Southeast Asian nation where monks are held in high esteem.

Last year Phanom Sornsilp, a former head of the country’s National Office of Buddhism, was sentenced to 94 years in prison after being convicted of embezzling money from funds allocated to 30 Buddhist temples. 

Phanom’s accomplices included several senior monks who also benefited financially from a scheme that saw some 300 million baht ($9 million) embezzled from temple funds over several years, according to police.

Instead, however, he used the donations from lay Buddhists to finance his lavish lifestyle, which included the purchase of several luxury cars

“While this national scandal exposed power abuse in the top echelons of religious affairs regulators and misappropriation of funds by senior monks, temple donation corruption is common across the country,” said Thanthip Srisuwannaket, a researcher at the Thailand Development Research Institute.

In another high-profile case that caused national outrage, a one-time Buddhist monk called Luang Pu Nenkham Chattiko was sentenced to 114 years in prison in 2018 after he was found guilty of fraud, money laundering and other crimes.

In 2013, the monk began soliciting donations for his putative plan to build a giant imitation of the revered Emerald Buddha image housed in Bangkok’s Grand Palace.

Instead, however, he used the donations from lay Buddhists to finance his lavish lifestyle, which included the purchase of several luxury cars.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The man, whose civil name is Wirapol Sukphol, was also charged with child molestation in a national scandal. Before his arrest, he fled to the United States from where he was extradited back to Thailand.

Some Buddhists nuns, too, have been charged with embezzling donations from worshippers.

Earlier this year three nuns were arrested and charged with defrauding several hundred locals via a pyramid scheme-like investment scam they operated at a meditation center near Bangkok.

The Buddhist clergywomen had encouraged hundreds of people to invest in a scheme by promising them high returns. Instead of delivering on the promised returns, however, the three nuns pocketed at least 10 million baht ($300,000), according to police.

If corruption corrodes religious faith, financial transparency is the cure. When this happens, restoring public trust and faith will be within arm’s reach

With corruption soaring in predominantly Buddhist Thailand, the country’s temples are “facing a serious erosion of public faith due to rife corruption in the closed, non-transparent clergy,” according to Thanthip.

In order to combat the scourge of corruption, the expert has called for greater financial transparency at Thailand’s 41,000 Buddhist temples where state-allocated funds and private donations are often spent in opaque ways.

“If corruption corrodes religious faith, financial transparency is the cure,” Thanthip said in a statement published by Thailand Development Research Institute, adding that Buddhist temples should use professional accountants and “open the closed, top-down system to external auditing and monitoring.”

“When this happens, restoring public trust and faith will be within arm’s reach,” she said.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Philippine govt admits to police drug war offenses
Philippine govt admits to police drug war offenses
Seven Caritas workers arrested in conflict-torn Myanmar
Seven Caritas workers arrested in conflict-torn Myanmar
UK article sparks new call for Indonesian massacre probe
UK article sparks new call for Indonesian massacre probe
Cambodia pushes for 100 percent Covid vaccination rate
Cambodia pushes for 100 percent Covid vaccination rate
Political prisoners freed in Myanmar amnesty
Political prisoners freed in Myanmar amnesty
Our Lady protects us from the pandemic
Our Lady protects us from the pandemic
Support Us

Latest News

Pakistan's minority women first in the firing line
Oct 20, 2021
Philippine govt admits to police drug war offenses
Oct 20, 2021
Seven Caritas workers arrested in conflict-torn Myanmar
Oct 20, 2021
UK article sparks new call for Indonesian massacre probe
Oct 20, 2021
Cambodia pushes for 100 percent Covid vaccination rate
Oct 20, 2021
Easter attacks increased hostility to Muslims in Sri Lanka
Oct 20, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Our Lady protects us from the pandemic
Oct 20, 2021
A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India
Oct 19, 2021
When Indonesia's blasphemy law turns blasphemous
Oct 18, 2021
Letter from Rome: When a Catholic ambassador is not 'devout' enough
Oct 18, 2021
Days of darkness and light for the Catholic Church
Oct 15, 2021

Features

Pakistan's minority women first in the firing line
Oct 20, 2021
Religious fanatics gain strength in Muslim-majority Bangladesh
Oct 20, 2021
Sex abuse scandal at Thai school sparks outrage
Oct 19, 2021
Little Eid cheer for blind protesters in Pakistan
Oct 19, 2021
Church promotes harmony during Hindu festival in Bangladesh
Oct 15, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Dont confuse strength and authoritarianism Melkite patriarch tells bishops

Don’t confuse strength and authoritarianism, Melkite patriarch tells bishops
French bishops being forced to face sex abuse crisis at plenary

French bishops being forced to face sex abuse crisis at plenary
Vatican sets new rules for postulators of sainthood causes

Vatican sets new rules for postulators of sainthood causes
Holding them to their word

Holding them to their word
Do Catholics still read

Do Catholics still read?

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.