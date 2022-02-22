X
Philippines

Senior prelate warns Filipino clergy about electioneering

Bishops' conference deputy chief responds to claims churchmen were openly backing Leni Robredo in presidential polls

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: February 22, 2022 07:00 AM GMT

Updated: February 22, 2022 07:21 AM GMT

Senior prelate warns Filipino clergy about electioneering

Philippine Vice President and opposition presidential candidate Leni Robredo greets supporters, many wearing pink masks, during a campaign rally in Legaspi city, Albay province, south of Manila, on Feb. 9. (Photo: AFP)

A senior Catholic Church official in the Philippines has warned fellow clergymen not to meddle in partisan politics by publicly endorsing candidates in upcoming polls.

Bishop Mylo Vergara of Pasig, vice president of the Catholic bishops’ conference, said clergymen must take a step back in order not to cross the political line.

The prelate was responding on Feb. 21 to talk that fellow prelates and priests were openly backing opposition presidential candidate Vice President Leonor “Leni” Robredo.

Bishop Vergara said nuns and clergymen may choose their candidates but they must not forget they are servants of the Church.

“You can state your preference, you can say who your candidate is and why … but because this is your choice, maybe when you try to persuade others, you can do it unassumingly with prudence. It is much better that way,” Bishop Vergara told Radyo Veritas.

He warned that clergymen should be careful not to cross the political line by publicly endorsing a candidate. “If you do it publicly … we do not know the consequences,” he said.

That is why we will speak and act in favor of human rights, the sacredness of life, ecology and the truth, among others

Bishop Vergara said that wearing a mask in a color associated with certain candidates could be perceived as electioneering and must be avoided. Supporters of Robredo are known to wear pink masks.

He reminded fellow clergymen that the Catholic Church’s mission for unity of souls may be forgotten if they engaged in mainstream politics.

The head of the San Beda Graduate School of Law, Father Ranhilio Aquino, agreed with Bishop Vergara.

“Why are some religious leaders, even in the Catholic Church, so brazen and unrestrained about their endorsement of a favored candidate despite magisterial pronouncements on non-involvement of clerics in partisan activity? The only reason I can think of is that they fear the 'wrong' candidate will be chosen by the people,” said Father Aquino on Facebook.

He said clergymen endorsing candidates do not trust people to vote for the right people.

“Nor are they willing to accept a choice other than theirs,” Father Aquino added.

“If that be the case, then they are in fact opponents of democracy, the essence of which consists in reposing trust with the voters. Then, their protestations notwithstanding, they favor a kind of authoritarianism where choices are made for the people rather than by them.”

Caritas chief Bishop Colin Bagaforo, however, said the Church’s non-partisan policy did not mean it would turn a blind eye to corruption and injustice.

“We will proclaim what is true, just and right. That is our moral obligation. That is why we will speak and act in favor of human rights, the sacredness of life, ecology and the truth, among others,” he said.

