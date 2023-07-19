News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Indonesia

Senior Indonesian official acquitted in church graft case

Eltinus Omaleng is free pending an appeal, but two others are jailed for causing more than US$1 million in losses

Mimika district head Eltinus Omaleng (Photo: Mimica district official website)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 19, 2023 04:54 AM GMT

Updated: July 19, 2023 06:10 AM GMT

A court in Indonesia has acquitted a senior government official and convicted two others in a corruption case involving the construction of a Protestant church which cost the state exchequer more than US$1 million.

The Makassar Corruption Court in South Sulawesi Province acquitted Eltinus Omaleng, the non-active head of Mimika district, in Papua on July 17.

Omaleng was indeed "proven to have committed the act charged but his actions were not a crime," the judges observed while dealing with the graft case involving the Kingmi Mile 32 Protestant Church in Mimika.

The court, however, sentenced two others. Marthen Sawy, head of the people's welfare department of the Mimika district regional secretariat, which oversaw the church project, and Teguh Anggara from PT Waringin Megah, the construction company tasked with building it, to four years in prison and fined them 200 million rupiah (about US$13,300)

A Makassar Corruption Court spokesman said Omaleng was acquitted because the judges arrived at the conclusion that he had only made an administrative mistake.

"The panel of judges did not see any crime being done," court spokesman Sabali, who goes by one name, said.

Sawy and Anggara were convicted for for causing damage to the state in carrying out the church project, Sabali said.

Omaleng's acquittal has sparked controversy as the country's Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) had earlier indicted Omaleng, who has served as district head since 2014, for receiving around 4.4 billion rupiah out of a total loss of 21.6 billion rupiah.

He was arrested by the commission in September last year after a probe started in 2020. The Paupa government had provided the funds to build the Protestant church.  

Ali Fikri, a commission spokesman, said the anti-corruption body would file an appeal.

We respect “the decision of the panel of judges.” We will immediately take the next legal step “so that the case currently does not have permanent legal force," he said on July 18.

This is the first corruption case related to a church project handled by the KPK, formed in 2003 to deal with graft cases involving state losses exceeding more than 1 billion rupiah.

Father John Djonga, an activist-priest from Papua, said he hoped the KPK would appeal.

"When this case began, there were allegations that it had political motives, part of an effort to target Papuan politicians," he said.

"Therefore, I agree that the KPK should file an appeal until a decision is reached with permanent legal force," he said.

Omaleng was the second official from Papua to be charged with corruption.

Lukas Enembe, Papua's governor since 2013, was arrested in September accused of receiving bribes in the procurement of goods and services sourced from the Papua provincial budget.

Papua implemented a special autonomy policy in 2002 where the government disbursed funds worth 138.65 trillion rupiah for the development of the education and health sectors in the midst of allegations that the Indonesian central government does not provide sufficient funds to develop the province's infrastructure.

