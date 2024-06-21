News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Senior Buddhist monk shot dead in Myanmar

An official report, citing local authorities, said security patrol opened fire after the monk did not pull over as instructed
Members of Myanmar's security forces check cars on a road in Yangon on April 2.

Members of Myanmar's security forces check cars on a road in Yangon on April 2. (Photo by AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: June 21, 2024 12:19 PM GMT
Updated: June 21, 2024 12:22 PM GMT

Soldiers of Myanmar's military junta shot and killed a senior Buddhist monk, claims a colleague of the murdered monk in a video circulating on social media.

Sayadaw Bhaddanta Munindabhivamsa, the abbot of Win Neinmitayon Monastery in the Bago region, was shot and killed on June 19, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported on June 20.

Munindabhivamsa, a retired member of the State Sangha Nayaka Committee, which oversees the nation’s Buddhist clergy, was shot while leaving the airport in a car with fellow monk Sayadaw Bhaddanta Gunikabhivamsa.

In a video circulating on social media since June 20, Gunikabhivamsa said that he and the car driver were both injured in the indiscriminate shooting unleashed by the military junta.

“[I said] how can you soldiers be so cruel? They replied that they did not know monks were inside the car,” Gunikabhivamsa said.

The soldiers said they believed the car was an enemy vehicle because the windows were closed, so they shot at it, Gunikabhivamsa added.

However, the junta-controlled media in the country has blamed the rebel fighters for Munindabhivamsa’s death.

In a report of the incident, the Mandalay Region Religious Affairs Department chief justified the military action, the online journal The Irrawaddy reported.

The official report, citing local authorities, stated that the security patrol had opened fire after the monk did not pull over as instructed.

RFA said that junta spokesman Major General Zaw Min Tun was yet to comment on the matter following a request for information.

RFA could not reach the Mandalay People's Defence Force (PDF) for comment, either.

Sayadaw Bhaddanta Munindabhivamsa will be cremated on June 27.

Dozens of PDFs have sprung up since the 2021 coup and have surprised the military with their effectiveness, according to analysts.

Many civilians lost their lives due to rampant violence and clashes between the military junta and the rebels.

The number of displaced people in Myanmar has reached three million, the United Nations said, the vast majority forced to flee their homes by conflict unleashed by the military's 2021 coup.

"Myanmar stands at the precipice in 2024 with a deepening humanitarian crisis," the UN's resident coordinator in the country said in a statement released on May 6.

Around 2.7 million have fled since the putsch that toppled Aung San Suu Kyi's government after a short-lived experiment with democracy.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Midyphil Bermejo Billones of Cebu, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Clement Tirkey of Jalpaiguri , India
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Thomas Koorilos of Tiruvalla , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Gerald John Mathias of Lucknow , India
Read More...
Latest News
Senior Buddhist monk shot dead in Myanmar
Senior Buddhist monk shot dead in Myanmar
Leveraging women’s voting power at India’s 2024 polls
Leveraging women’s voting power at India’s 2024 polls
Muslim man lynched in Pakistan for alleged blasphemy
Muslim man lynched in Pakistan for alleged blasphemy
India's Eastern Church came back from the brink of a split
India's Eastern Church came back from the brink of a split
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.