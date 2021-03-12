X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Senegal bishops call for calm after political violence

Leading opposition figure was arrested and later released on bail under judicial supervision

Jonathan Luxmoore, Catholic News Service

Jonathan Luxmoore, Catholic News Service

Updated: March 12, 2021 06:13 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Catholic priest leaves ministry to join India's Hindu party

Mar 10, 2021
2

Brave Myanmar nuns refuse to be silenced by military power

Mar 9, 2021
3

What's coming next from 'a man from a far country'?

Mar 11, 2021
4

Jakarta Jesuit school launches Covid vaccination drive

Mar 10, 2021
5

Myanmar priest follows nun's peacemaker act

Mar 11, 2021
6

Protesters demand end to China's Uyghur persecution

Mar 9, 2021
7

Amid sex abuse trial of ex-priest, Timor-Leste confronts its demons

Mar 10, 2021
8

Hun Sen tells Cambodians to stay home amid Covid spike

Mar 9, 2021
9

'Love jihad' sparks protests in Pakistan

Mar 9, 2021
10

Church struggles against Indian state's stifling education order

Mar 11, 2021
Support UCA News
Senegal bishops call for calm after political violence

Senegalese's opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, charged with rape, gestures as he talks to media at his party's headquarters in Dakar on March 8 after being freed from detention. (Photo: Seyllou/AFP)

Bishops in Senegal have appealed for an end to violence after at least eight people died and hundreds were arrested in street protests over the detention of an opposition leader.

The bishops March 8 called on citizens "to show reason, wisdom and civility in the nation's best interests" and the common good during the current political crisis.

The appeal came as police used tear gas against civilians during nationwide protests over the arrest on rape and public disorder charges of Ousmane Sonko, a leading opposition figure to President Macky Sall.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"The serious events shaking our country, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, have shown how we can switch to a blind violence, threatening our social cohesion, if we allow ourselves to be dominated by passions and personal interests," said the appeal, signed by Archbishop Benjamin Ndiaye of Dakar on behalf of his fellow bishops.

The Catholic church's seven dioceses account for a small minority of the 17.2 million inhabitants of Senegal, which became independent of France in 1960 and is predominantly Muslim.

In a March 8 televised address, Sall said he understood current hardships and was open to dialogue with opponents, but he warned that the looting of shops and businesses by young demonstrators in Dakar and elsewhere would merely "aggravate poverty."

However, protesters said the arrest of Sonko was intended to bar him from competing in the country's 2024 elections.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

The opposition leader, who posted bail and was released March 8 after five days in custody, has urged supporters to continue the protests, which have left schools closed until March 15.

In their appeal, the bishops said they stood "in full solidarity" with the population, adding that young people expected their elders to "pass on ideals of truth, righteousness, justice, understanding and peace."

They also warned that "indiscriminate violence" had already inflicted grave injuries, while public and private property had been "ransacked, looted and stolen, without any moral or ethical consideration," worsening the plight of poor families.

Related News

"Let's stop this cycle of violence! By defending our rights and assuming our duties, we can and must create conditions for a better life together," the Senegalese bishops said.

The United States, France and African Union have expressed concern over the unrest, while Amnesty International has called on the Senegalese government to explain the deaths of demonstrators and human rights abuses.

Also Read

Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Freedoms and rights nosedive in Asian nations
Freedoms and rights nosedive in Asian nations

Latest News

Will Asian cultures be included in the Vatican's fraternity efforts?
Mar 12, 2021
British social worker honored by Bangladesh
Mar 12, 2021
Doctored video sparks fears for Pakistan women marchers
Mar 12, 2021
Debate on Christian divorce heats up in Pakistan
Mar 12, 2021
Philippine Jesuit schools call for end to Myanmar violence
Mar 12, 2021
Old Testament scholar becomes secretary of biblical commission
Mar 12, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Will Asian cultures be included in the Vatican's fraternity efforts?
Mar 12, 2021
Where is Somchai? A brave wife's 17-year quest for the truth
Mar 12, 2021
What's coming next from 'a man from a far country'?
Mar 11, 2021
Remembering a great legal and religious mind
Mar 10, 2021
Christian leaders must defend Southeast Asia's river of life
Mar 9, 2021

Features

Debate on Christian divorce heats up in Pakistan
Mar 12, 2021
Fighting Catholic schoolboys spark soul searching in Singapore
Mar 11, 2021
Japan still wounded 10 years after the tsunami
Mar 11, 2021
Amid sex abuse trial of ex-priest, Timor-Leste confronts its demons
Mar 10, 2021
Hong Kong's homeless continue to increase, says Catholic missionary
Mar 10, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholic bishops in Canada clarify stand on COVID19 vaccines

Catholic bishops in Canada clarify stand on COVID-19 vaccines

Brazils Lula thanks the pope after convictions are overturned

Brazil’s “Lula” thanks the pope after convictions are overturned
Kenyas bishops support vaccination against COVID19

Kenya’s bishops support vaccination against COVID-19
Fratelli tutti translated into Russian thanks to Muslims

"Fratelli tutti" translated into Russian, thanks to Muslims
Using words to convey what we mean by God

Using words to convey what we mean by God
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 12 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 12 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Third Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Third Week of Lent
Lord, have mercy on us

Lord, have mercy on us
Remove from us, O God, the Pharisee within us

Remove from us, O God, the Pharisee within us
Saint Euphrasia of Constantinople | Saint of the Day

Saint Euphrasia of Constantinople | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.