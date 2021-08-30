X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Asia

Send in the clowns

We understand what Sinatra was hinting at: the clowns are already here and that's not too bad

Michael Kelly

Michael Kelly

Published: August 30, 2021 03:16 AM GMT

Updated: August 30, 2021 03:52 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Ethiopian Church suspends emergency response in Tigray

Aug 28, 2021
2

Taliban's victory likely to boost Indonesian terror groups

Aug 26, 2021
3

Rewards for spying on 'illegal religious activities' in China

Aug 26, 2021
4

Sri Lankan religious leaders decry police statement

Aug 27, 2021
5

Skewed sex ratio leads to dubious marriages in India

Aug 26, 2021
6

Duterte election bid draws scorn from Philippine prelate

Aug 27, 2021
7

Tears and fears over church demolition in Pakistan

Aug 26, 2021
8

Church mourns death of New Delhi's Syro-Malankara bishop

Aug 27, 2021
9

Afghan Christian vows to continue God's work under Taliban rule

Aug 26, 2021
10

Indonesian cleric nabbed for insulting Christianity

Aug 27, 2021
Support UCA News
Send in the clowns

People from around Ohio including former military, active military, law enforcement and friends gather at Edison Middle School for a prayer service honoring fallen US Navy Corpsman Max Soviak on Aug. 29 in Berlin Heights. He was one of 13 US military personnel killed in last week's attack at Kabul airport. (Photo: AFP)

One of Frank Sinatra’s most memorable songs is Send in the Clowns. A Stephen Sondheim creation, its mood captures that sense of loss and nostalgia that can come to us after the overwhelming disappointment such as we witnessed in Kabul and the murder of innocents there at the hands of fanatics. Or it can come later in life when our bravado lapses and we put to one side the vanity of our invincibility just for a while.

But there is also the slight whisper of redemption in the song when Sinatra climaxes it with an invitation to “send in the clowns” to fill out the “circus” of our lives, only to wistfully wonder almost in self-mockery that “maybe they’re already here.”

Misgivings about human prospects all become a lot more significant to us after recent events in Afghanistan. At a very local, even individual, level, the same misgivings can assail us when our sense of derring-do is no longer strong enough to protect us from the sort of self-doubt that cripples our initiative, our perspective and even our sense of humor.

That happens in the isolation of a pandemic and the requirement to keep away from those who might be carrying the infection. It happens to us when at last we approach acceptance that we have failed in an endeavor which we started with all the best will in the world and believed was actually worthwhile.

Then we discover — and need to accept — that the endeavor was not virtuous at all, it had little chance of success and we have been part of the delusional escapism that construed the effort as not only desirable but also achievable.

“Send in the clowns” just to make the comic nature of the outcome obvious to everyone.

The whole world is the audience for the latest overreach — the US exit from Afghanistan and the feigning of surprise that it would come to this

The appreciation of the comic, at times circus-like, dimensions of much of what passes for “reality” remains a healthy corrective to the overreaching claims of reality.

The whole world is the audience for the latest overreach — the US exit from Afghanistan and the feigning of surprise that it would come to this when everyone who is literate and bothered to read the history of that sad country over the last 200 years could see that the US enterprise would end in tears, mostly for the Afghans.

It’s no comfort to recognize that the way things have worked out could have been anticipated by looking at the way things have ended on multiple occasions over the last 180 years for those with designs on taking over and controlling Afghanistan.

The first (1839-42) was the biggest military defeat in British history when the forces of the English-controlled East India Company invaded in 1839 with 5,000 English-led troops, with only one of those returning to tell the tale to the British governor general in Calcutta of how comprehensive their defeat was.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Since then, the Russians and the US have had to learn what an unforgiving enemy the people, climate and terrain of Afghanistan can be to any invader with designs on the country. And hence the observation as Sinatra’s sign off in the song — maybe the clowns are “already here.”

And what if they are? Is it a counsel of despair to entertain that thought? Should we dismiss all such dire considerations as the despondency that comes with condition of isolation, failure, even alienation?

Or should we approach it as the dark grace of desolation and follow a process of discernment to see it not as a way into self-annihilation but as the other side of consolation, renewal and resurrection? We can do that if we apply the simplest imprint of the discernment of Spirits.

In our lives and in any experience of failure and disappointment such as the Americans are experiencing in Kabul now, we need to begin by believing something more is happening and something more is going on than the swirl of our despondency. The energy of the Creator God is also at work and able to do infinitely more than we can ask or imagine (Ephesians 3:20).

If we start there in the midst of any experience, especially one where we have contributed to the failure, the next move is to wait alertly and listen attentively to anywhere the Spirit of light and joy and peace invites us to go. Then it’s a bit like following our way around a website: wait for and respond to the prompts, giving ourselves to the experience and just waiting to see where we end up.

The outcome of this way of surrender to God in the midst of whatever assails us is not to magically get us all and more than we could hope to do for ourselves. It is to be at peace because we become at peace with how things are, confident we can find the next constructive steps to take and become infinitely more than we could expect.

We understand what Sinatra was hinting at: the clowns are already here and that’s not too bad.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Vatican-inspired group shows solidarity with Afghan women
Vatican-inspired group shows solidarity with Afghan women
Taliban takeover adds to Christians’ woes
Taliban takeover adds to Christians’ woes
Vatican is running late on LGBTQ issue
Vatican is running late on LGBTQ issue
Unwinnable 20-year Afghan war brought only human suffering
Unwinnable 20-year Afghan war brought only human suffering
Afghan Christian vows to continue God's work under Taliban rule
Afghan Christian vows to continue God's work under Taliban rule
Communication challenges and opportunities for Asian Church
Communication challenges and opportunities for Asian Church
Support Us

Latest News

Vatican-inspired group shows solidarity with Afghan women
Aug 30, 2021
Church urges justice for Sri Lankan rights activist
Aug 30, 2021
Attacks on Christians go unpunished in Indian state
Aug 30, 2021
Indonesian vice president checks on 'Friendship Tunnel'
Aug 30, 2021
Rohingya receive Covid jabs as Myanmar junta extends rollout
Aug 30, 2021
'Circumcision season' underway in Philippines after virus delays
Aug 30, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Lobbying for minorities in Pakistan
Aug 30, 2021
Send in the clowns
Aug 30, 2021
A meditation on the Indian monsoon
Aug 29, 2021
Vatican is running late on LGBTQ issue
Aug 27, 2021
Unwinnable 20-year Afghan war brought only human suffering
Aug 27, 2021

Features

Vatican-inspired group shows solidarity with Afghan women
Aug 30, 2021
The Columban priest who was murdered saving Filipinos
Aug 28, 2021
Skewed sex ratio leads to dubious marriages in India
Aug 26, 2021
Tears and fears over church demolition in Pakistan
Aug 26, 2021
Korean artist crafts dolls to share the gift of life
Aug 25, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Unprecedented milieu a world awash in COVID19 and its children

Unprecedented milieu – a world awash in COVID-19 and its children
Haitis earthquake adds yet another challenge for the country and its women religious

Haiti's earthquake adds yet another challenge for the country and its women religious
Pope concerned for Afghanistan calls for prayer fasting

Pope concerned for Afghanistan, calls for prayer, fasting

Armenian Catholic bishops to meet in Rome elect new patriarch

Armenian Catholic bishops to meet in Rome, elect new patriarch
Stop hate speech on social media to end violence says South Sudan bishop

Stop hate speech on social media to end violence, says South Sudan bishop
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 30 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 30 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Monday of the Twenty-second Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Monday of the Twenty-second Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, may my life reflect Your kindness and generosity

Lord, may my life reflect Your kindness and generosity
St Euphrasia, pray for us

St Euphrasia, pray for us
Saint Euphrasia Eluvathingal | Saint of the Day

Saint Euphrasia Eluvathingal | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.