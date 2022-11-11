News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Seminaries don't form 'supermen,' pope says

Pope Francis reflects on the necessity of high-quality formation for future priests

Seminaries don't form 'supermen,' pope says

Pope Francis welcomes participants in a Course for Rectors and Formators of Latin American Seminaries. (Photo: Vatican News)

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

By Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Published: November 11, 2022 05:25 AM GMT

Updated: November 11, 2022 05:29 AM GMT

The mission of a seminary "is not to form 'supermen' who pretend to know and control everything," but to help seminarians become priests who are humble servants of the communities they continue to belong to, Pope Francis said.

"The Lord calls some of his disciples to be priests, that is, he chooses some of the sheep from his flock and invites them to be shepherds of their brothers and sisters," the pope wrote in a speech prepared for a group of rectors and staff members of seminaries in Latin America.

As priests, "we are fellow disciples of the rest of the Christian faithful and, therefore, we share the same human and spiritual needs, just as we are subject to the same frailties, limitations and errors," he wrote in the text he handed to the group Nov. 10 before speaking to them off the cuff.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The rectors and staff members were attending a course sponsored by the Dicastery for Clergy.

"The gifts of grace and the traits of a wounded nature," marked by a tendency to sin, are normal parts of the life of every baptized person and are present in the seminarians as well, the pope wrote, so seminary training needs to help them become aware of both as they grow in faith and basic human maturity.

Pope Francis urged the rectors and seminary staff to help candidates for the priesthood learn "to read their own history" with the eyes of faith, seeing how and where God was at work and where they may have gone astray.

The rector and staff also must recognize that the way they live their own lives has a big impact on the seminarians.

Candidates for the priesthood should be able to see how "a healthy human maturation" involves overcoming difficulties and periods of crisis through a constant renewal of faith and reliance on the Lord, the pope wrote.

Since "one of the indicators of human and spiritual maturity is the development and consolidation of the ability to listen and the art of dialogue," he said, and those "are naturally anchored in a life of prayer, where the priest enters into daily dialogue with the Lord, even in moments of aridity or confusion."

The work of priests, especially in a seminary, is not easy, the pope said. Priests are human and experience "frustration, weariness, anger and powerlessness, which is why it is important to turn every day to Jesus, getting down on our knees and in his presence learning from him who is meek and humble of heart, so that little by little our heart learns to beat to the rhythm of the master's heart."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Banned from education, Afghan girls are married off Banned from education, Afghan girls are married off
India urged at UN to take tougher stand on sexual violence India urged at UN to take tougher stand on sexual violence
Panel explores how abuse survivors can help church heal Panel explores how abuse survivors can help church heal
Seminaries don't form 'supermen,' pope says Seminaries don't form 'supermen,' pope says
Homosexuals have a right to church support: German bishop Homosexuals have a right to church support: German bishop
The world is one big family The world is one big family
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.